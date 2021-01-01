U-32 girls soccer star Caroline Kirby had plenty of opportunities to showboat a little after burying 76 goals the past four years.
But the two-time Times Argus Player of the Year wasn’t a fan of flashy celebrations or post-game selfies.
All she cared about was giving the Raiders their first championship in program history.
After three decades of close calls by the East Montpelier school, Kirby and her teammates finally delivered the goods.
The senior striker scored in all four playoff matches and went out on top with a 2-1 victory over Rice in the Division II final. She recorded her 37th career assist in the 54th minute against the Green Knights, setting up classmate Sasha Kennedy for the game-winning goal.
Kirby’s older sister Maggie, the 2016 Times Argus Player of the Year, was part of the Raiders’ 2015 squad that suffered a 3-1 loss to Milton in the title game. The Yellowjackets shut out the Raiders, 2-0, in the 1992 championship and earned a 5-0 win in a finals rematch the next year.
When Milton (7-2) rolled into town for this year’s quarterfinal, the 16-time champs were 8-0 against U-32 in past playoff meetings. The No. 6 Yellowjackets kept things scoreless through 49 minutes, but Kirby knocked in four goals during an 18-minute stretch to lock up a 4-0 victory.
“You love coaching a kid like that,” Raiders coach Steve Towne said. “She gives the same in practice as she does in games. No. 1, she has speed. No. 2, the technical ability and the ability to strike a ball from distance, left or right foot. And just her work rate. She’ll be in the attacking third and then all of a sudden she’s back in our defensive end trying to win the ball back. And then she’s so physically strong.”
Kirby ended the COVID-shortened season with 29 goals and 11 assists for the 11-1 Raiders. She contributed 34 goals and eight assists as a junior and helped U-32 go a combined 47-11-2 during her four-year tenure. Her team outscored opponents 47-5 in 2020 after tucking away 13 playoff goals and allowing one.
“Caroline is just this natural scorer,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “Even when you play really well against her and you layer and you man-up and you just tackle her, she somehow finds a way to get a goal. And what makes her even more dangerous is she is unselfish. She’s not going to dribble into three, four, five people. She’s going to pass it off to her cohort and she’s going to get the assist. She scored a ton of goals and she’s not a selfish player. She scores and she shoots when she has opportunity. But she doesn’t force things and she’s more than willing to take the assist. It’s really more about winning. And I think that’s one of the reasons that they won this year.”
Kirby was a Times Argus First Team All-Star selection in 2017 after leading her team to a 12-3-1 record. The season ended in the quarterfinals when the No. 3 Raiders lost to No. 6 Montpelier in the 89th minute. The next year U-32 went 12-4-1, though a back injury sidelined Kirby for the majority of the season.
Kirby was limited for playoffs but still exploded for two goals and four assists in an 8-0 playdown victory over Springfield. She scored the opening goal in the quarterfinals as the Raiders eliminated the Solons in the 107th minute. The run ended with a 2-1 overtime loss at Milton on a disputed penalty-kick goal.
“Caroline had a muscle pull in her back that we couldn’t get rid of her sophomore year,” Towne said. “She’d keep trying to train and she was doing everything she could to get back. But it was just an odd thing. She got back a little bit for playoffs and we did run her. But she had been out most of the season, so it was difficult. We also had Sasha and Brooke (George), so it was a wicked trio if we had them all together.”
George transferred to another school for the 2019 season after registering 16 goals and five assists as a freshman. Any concerns about scoring output were quickly put to rest when U-32 kicked off last season with seven straight victories, including wins over Harwood and Rice. The top-seeded Raiders were flying high entering the quarterfinals, but they conceded a few early goals against No. 9 Rice and never recovered during a 4-3 loss. Despite a final record of 12-3, the Raiders were left with a sour taste in their mouths after watching the Green Knights capture the crown.
Nine seniors on the 2020 roster resulted in a boost of confidence during preseason, but it also led to a sense of urgency with so much on the line. The Raiders started over a week later than most Vermont teams due to the school’s COVID protocols, making the buildup and anticipation even more intense. But once things finally got rolling with an opening match Oct. 2, there was no stopping U-32.
The Raiders made early statements with a 5-1 victory over Northfield-Williamstown and an 8-1 thrashing against seven-time champ Peoples Academy. Following a 2-0 win over eventual D-III champ Stowe, U-32 prevailed 1-0 to hand North Country its first loss. Towne’s squad extended its shutout streak to five matches with a 5-0 win over Lamoille, a 7-0 win over Randolph and a 5-0 win against Lake Region. The Raiders’ lone blemish was a last-second 2-1 loss to Montpelier in the regular-season finale, but the result didn’t affect the team’s seeding for playoffs.
The No. 3 Raiders bounced back quickly with a 5-0 playdown victory over Mount Abraham. After eliminating Milton, U-32 prepared to take on a 9-0 Harwood side that had outscored teams 58-6. Kirby buried a 20-yard free kick against the run of play early in the first half and Kennedy doubled the lead in the 35th minute to help their side secure a 2-0 victory.
“Having Caroline and Sasha run together up top, they know out of the corner of their eye where the other one is,” Towne said. “And if Caroline knows she’s sliding a couple defenders across, she’s going to put the ball back in the opposite direction.”
Taking down the Highlanders was no small feat, especially for a team that wasn’t allowed to hold a full practice throughout the regular season. The school’s hybrid learning format called for freshmen and sophomores to attend in-person classes for one week before juniors and seniors took their turn the following week. The policy carried over to co-curricular activities, so coaches worked with underclassmen and upperclassmen at staggered intervals. Towne held 13-player training sessions for the junior and senior group while overseeing a total of nine freshmen and sophomores during other workouts.
“It wasn’t until tournament time that we could actually train together,” Towne said. “And the kids were just ecstatic. We had come off a loss against Montpelier and we switched formations and we switched everything up. And I brought additional players up for the tournament. It was the first time we could set the entire field up with a formation out there. Before, you could never really run an offensive dead-ball piece against a defense. It just wasn’t possible. You’d run the offensive-movement pieces of it, but you’d never have defenders in there. So it was really difficult to do.”
The Raiders’ on-field cohesion was undeniable during the final. Rice was fresh off a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Montpelier and a 1-0 win over previously undefeated Fair Haven. But U-32 pulled ahead in the first half and never let up, thanks to one goal and one assist by Kirby.
“We were getting pressed early on but then we took it to them,” Kirby said. “We scored a couple and it got us good momentum going forward. …I was hoping maybe last year would be our year, but you never know which way it’s going to go. And the ball rolled the right way this game.”
One-on-one marking on defense and in portions of midfield helped neutralize Rice, which boasted scoring weapons all over the pitch. In typical fashion, Kennedy assisted Kirby in the 23rd minute before the duo reversed roles for a second-half strike.
“They were holding pretty far back, so we were able to get numbers up,” Kirby said. “Sasha and I (were) making combinations and it worked. …We knew they were going to be a really good team coming into it. But I don’t think it was necessarily surprising because we’ve been working so hard for this. And we really played our best.”
After the final whistle, it took awhile for the magnitude of the achievement to sink in for Kirby.
“I’m in shock,” she said after the trophy presentation. “I knew we had a really good shot coming into this — we’ve been playing really hard. But it’s just totally different actually getting it.”
The top scorer in program history earned her second straight All-New England selection and will compete for Vermont’s Lions Cup Twin State team against New Hampshire on July 17 at Hanover (N.H.) High School. Kirby’s body of work has been unrivaled at U-32, which produced prolific scorers like Katie Robb, Julie Leclerc, Emily George and Aine Kennedy. In particular, Kirby’s ability to come through in the clutch is something Towne hasn’t witnessed in over 20 years of coaching.
“You see the girls in the halls and they’re still so excited about the whole tournament,” said Towne, who teaches physical education at the school. “We’ve known this group for years coming up through. The last couple years, they were tough outs for us. And this year we weren’t even sure we’d have a season. Once we got into the tournament and started making a run, it was more pressure for me than any other season. Just with the history and everything riding on it. It was this group of seniors’ last chance.”
