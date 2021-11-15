Harwood’s John Kerrigan has seen it all during a cross-country coaching career spanning over four decades.
After churning out Division II state titles at record pace, he broke new ground Saturday when the Highlanders placed fifth at New England Championships.
Ava Thurston (third) and Britta Zetterstrom (50th) provided a potent 1-2 punch for Kerrigan’s Army. Italian exchange student Elisa Clerici placed 124th to lead a mini-grouping along with teammates Charlie Flint (125th) and Julia Thurston (131st). Harwood’s Caelyn McDonough (164th) was one of the top No. 6 runners, while Celia Wing (177th) also stepped up for HU.
The Highlanders posted the best finish ever by a D-II Vermont school and were within striking distance of a podium result. Last month HU traveled to the Maine Festival of Champions and suffered a one-point loss to Bonny Eagle, which was runner-up at New England’s with 208 points. Third-place Glastonbury (Conn.) recorded 226 points Saturday and was followed by CVU (235) and Harwood (248). All of those schools were separated by just a few seconds at most positions.
Maine racer Ruth White (18:44.8) became the 12th girl to break 19 minutes at Thetford despite the slow conditions. The Orono sophomore set a course record at the Maine Festival of Champions, crossing the line in 17:28.46. Harwood beat Bonny Eagle by two points during the 2019 event but fell short, 92-91, this year despite Ava Thurston’s third-place result in 18:15.4.
The Maine teams and Harwood reunited at New England’s and didn’t back down against some of the powerhouses from Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Despite a glaring disparity in student populations between the biggest and smallest schools, any pre-existing advantages were nullified when racers lined up behind a soggy line. Athletes attempted to stay loose while making sure their shoelaces where tight, sizing up the competition briefly before starting the 5-kilometer fitness test.
Ava Thurston grabbed the lead almost immediately and used a combination of patience and power to snag a podium finish. When her teammates crossed the line, Harwood’s runners and their family members and friends couldn’t contain their smiles after another record-breaking accomplishment.
Ryan Kerrigan, Tom Cahalan, Andrew Reid and Jacob Pitman served as assistant coaches for Harwood, which will shoot for its 15th girls crown next season. Here are some questions for John Kerrigan after another fall that can’t be forgotten:
TA: What would you say about finishing in fifth place at New England’s?
Kerrigan: “It’s miraculous. That’s the highest any Division II girls team has done at New England’s. We’re a school of about 480 kids. And Bonny Eagle and some of the other ones from Connecticut are close to 1,000 kids.”
TA: And earlier this season you lost to Bonny Eagle by one point, right? And you’re looking at the New England runners-up there.
Kerrigan: “We lost to them by one point in Maine on a flat course. And I was surprised because the Bonny Eagle coach came up during the race and said, ‘Hey, I think you got us.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ But they had a little pack higher up than us.”
TA: What did you think about Ava’s race today?
Kerrigan: “Ava was just incredible. She looked at the predictions and said, ‘Oh, they say maybe if I have a good day I can come in 10th.’ And said, ‘Well, I think I can do better than that.’ And she was on fire. She wanted it. And she knew about the Maine girl (White) — nobody can touch her. But Ava is just a great leader.”
TA: What would you say about her pacing? Out of that front pack, it seemed like she did one of the best jobs saving it until the end.
Kerrigan: “We worked on that during practice: Going out fast and trying to maintain a rhythm after you’ve gone out fast. It’s a hard thing to do. But this course, it’s downhill the first K. And a lot of people go out slow, thinking that they’ve got the hills. But if you don’t go out fast enough, you’re not going to go anywhere on this course.”
TA: And how about Britta and the rest of the top-5 today?
Kerrigan: “Britta was in the top 50 overall and she was 28th for the team score, which was great. And then Charlie, Julia and Elisa were a nice pack right there.”
TA: Do you think it helped that possibly (Clerici) doesn’t feel the same pressure because she hadn’t been here?
Kerrigan: “That might be it, but she’s just the kind of kid who rises to the occasion. And she’s bonded with these girls really well. She lives with the Thurston’s and it’s just a really tight group. And I think she wanted it for the team — she wanted to do the best she could.”
TA: Ten or 20 years ago, would you have thought that you’d ever be here with U-32 and Harwood first and fifth at New England’s?
Kerrigan: “It’s little mountain schools and it’s amazing that we did as well as we did. We’re going against these teams that are huge. And some of them, like Hedricken: If you’re a male cross-country runner and you’re good in the state of Rhode Island, you go to Hendricken. If you’re a female, you go to La Salle Academy. We don’t recruit kids. It’s just the kids who live in our district. And I think having the hills really helps us. Having that meet here was a real big advantage for both U-32 and us.”
TA: What can you say about the seniors?
Kerrigan: “They won as freshmen and they won as sophomores. The girls are tightly bonded and they really work hard. Caelyn finished in the middle of the pack today — you’ve got to hand it to her. And with Britta, they have all those state championships between all of them. And of course Ava four years in a row — which is amazing.”
TA: If you go back, there have been a lot of dynasties for Harwood cross country. How does this team rank?
Kerrigan: “This is much better. There’s much more depth and Ava is a much better lead runner.”
