KENDALL CUP NORDIC SKI RESULTS

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Jan. 30, 2021

WOMEN'S 10K

Kaitlynn Miller, 29:09.4
Evelina Sutro, 29:42.4
Callie Young, 29:43.5
Margie Freed, 29:58.5
Michaela Keller-Miller, 30:17.1
Elizabeth Tuttle, 30:21.3
Rena Schwartz, 30:24.9
Anna Bizyukova, 30:35.3
Phoebe Sweet, 31:55.9
Annie McColgan, 31:58.6
Rose Clayton, 32:19.4
Camille Bolduc, 32:39.5
Charlotte Ogden, 33:05.4
Anna Lehmann, 33:17.9
Avery Ellis, 33:37.9
Charlotte Brown, 33:58.7
Isabelle Serrano, 34:09.2
Carly Wynn, 34:16.6
Quincy Massey-Bierman, 34:20.9
Maggie McGee, 34:25.4
Sage Freeman, 34:28.4
Sara Falconer, 35:03.1
Lydia Hodgeman, 35:08.6
Adrienne Remick, 35:36.9
Mackenzie Greenberg, 35:37.7
Maeve Fairfax, 36:10.8
Ayla Bodach-Turner, 37:03.5
Hanna Holm, 39:04.5
Snow Lindemuth, 41:06.0

MEN'S 15K

1. Braden Becker, 37:34.1
2. Matias Ovrum, 37:38.1
3. Jacob Nystedt, 37:53.9
4. Akeo Maifeld-Carucci, 38:05.8
5. Benjamin Lustgarten, 38:10.1
6. Bjorn Westervelt, 38:15.9
7. Aidan Burt, 38:446
8. Jack Lange, 39:32.5
9. Bill Harmeyer, 39:36.5
10. Zander Martin, 39:46.2
11. Tyler Lee, 39:56.7
12. Jack Young, 40:06.1
13. Greg Burt, 40:35.4
14. Mathias Boudrea-Goffman, 40:46.1
15. Fin Bailey, 40:49.4
16. Charles Martell, 41:19.1
17. Cormac Leahy, 41:32
18. Aiden Casey, 41:47.6
19. Tzevi Schwartz, 41:59.7
20. Conor Munns, 41:59.8
21. Jake Hollenbach, 42:13.5
22. Wyatt Teaford, 42:23.8
23. Samuel Clark, 42:40.1
24. Eli Grossman, 42:39.9
25. Janne Koch, 42:45.9
26. Cooper Willsey, 43:03.8
27. Chris Burnham, 43:31.1
28. David Shycon, 43:56.1
29. Makail Tipton, 43:58.5
30. Sam Holt, 44:15.6
31. Gunnar Caldwell, 44:18.1
32. Leo Circosta, 44:34.9
33. Carson Beard, 44:56.7
34. Chip Freeman, 45:10.6
35. Austin Beard, 46:04.2
36. Orion Cenkl, 46:38.5
37. Linden Stelma-Leonard, 48:51.1
38. Brady Geisler, 49:41.3
39. Lukas Adamowicz, 50:17.7
40. Damian Bolduc, 52:52.1
41. Noe Lindemuth, 54:39.4

U-16 GIRLS 5K

1. Julia Thurston, 16:23.2
2. Virginia Cobb, 16:38.5
3. Amelia Circosta, 16:57.1
4. Anika Leahy, 17:17.1
5. Ruth Krebs, 17:44.7
6. Anna Isselhardt, 18:00.5
7. Maisie Franke, 18:47.4
8. Greta Kilburn, 18:49.9
9. Gabrielle Schaffer, 20:09.4
10. Sara McGill, 21:10.1
11. Phoenix Masten, 21:23.4
12. Erin Geisler, 21:26.2

U-16 BOYS 5K

1. Tabor Greenberg, 13:24.8
2. Charlie Krebs, 14:10
3. Charles Kehler, 14:48.5
4. Niko Cuneo, 15:08.6
5. Anders Linseisen, 15:18.7
5. Taylor Carlson, 15:18.7
7. Rye MacCurtain, 15:27.3
8. Anders Johnson, 15:32.7
9. Brady Morigeau, 15:45.5
10. Farmer Lindemuth, 16:42
11. Carl Priganc, 17:12

MASTERS 10K

1. Charlie Cobb, 28:16.6
2. Eli Enman, 28:37.2
3. Tom Thurston, 29:41.9
4. Nate Laber, 30:18.5
5. Michael Gaughan, 30:42.9
6. Mark Isselhardt, 32:24.2
7. Richard Costanza, 32:28.9
8. Damian Bolduc, 33:02.6
9. Scott Thomas, 34:09.6
10. Vince Franke, 34:47.3
11. Dunbar Oehmig, 34:50.6
12. Jamie Willsey, 34:57.8
13. Kasie Enman, 35:00.9
14. Amy Caldwell, 35:14.5
15. Jessica Bolduc, 36:38.3
16. Joshua Brown, 36:58.7
17. Rosemary Shea-Cobb, 37:29.0
18. Tiffany Teaford, 37:59.5
19. Leigh Mallory, 38:22.5
20. Trina Hosmer, 40:23.5
21. John Witmer, 43:42.8
22. Matt Thomson, 47:40.9
23. Katie Hill, 51:23.9

