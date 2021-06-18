BURLINGTON — Six days after leading U-32 High School to the Vermont Division II baseball championship at Centennial Field, Owen Kellington will return to the same venue Saturday to make his debut with the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Calais native earned his diploma during Friday night’s graduation and is slated to be the starting pitcher for Saturday’s 6:05 p.m. game against the Westfield Starfires
Kellington went 7-0 with four saves and a 0.18 ERA in 12 appearances for the Raiders during the 2021 season. He made eight starts, earning victories in the quarterfinals at Lyndon and in the semifinals at previously undefeated hartford. He pitched the final three innings of the championship, sparking a 5-0 victory over Spaulidng in a clash of Central Vermont powers.
Kellington allowed one earned runs on seven hits this spring, helping the Raiders claim their first title in program history. The right-hander pitched 49 innings, issuing 11 walks and recording 133 strikeouts. At the plate, Kellington hit .636 by going 35 for 55.
He connected for 14 doubles and smashed nine home runs. Kellington scored 36 runs for coach Geoff Green’s team and drove in 31 runs.
Kellington hit a home run over both sets of advertising fences in right field during the championships.
After starting the game at shortstop, he filled in for starting pitcher Alex Keane and stuck out seven of 11 batters he faced to clinch the title.
During the regular season, he threw a pair of 15-strikeout no-hitters on May 4 and May 11. He served up a 14-strikeout one-hitter on May 18 and struck out 17 over six innings on May 25. During the playoffs, Kellington tossed a 17-strikeout complete game in the semifinals against Hartford.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday prior to the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. The Lake Monsters (9-9) are 6-4 in their past 10 games. Westfield enters the game with a 6-9 record. Rounding out the league are the Brockton Rox (12-5), Pittsfield Suns (11-7), Norwich Sea Unicorns (12-8), Worcester Bravehearts (9-9), New Britain Bees (7-11) and Nashua Silver Knights (5-13).
