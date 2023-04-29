VERGENNES - Division II has its share of elite baseball pitchers this season and U-32's Alex Keane proved Saturday that he deserves to be on that list of upper-echelon aces.
The three-sport standout silenced Vergennes with a 13-strikeout performance while guiding his team to a 5-1 victory. The senior scattered four hits in the complete-game effort and six Raiders connected for singles or doubles to spark a balanced offense.
"We didn't make any errors - and that's our goal every game," Green said. "Alex struck out 13 guys, so that really limited a lot of their chances. But our defense stayed sharp and was able to execute when they were called upon. …We've been really pleased with our pitchers this year and there's still a couple other guys we want to take a look at. Sawyer (Mislak) is going to start for us on Tuesday and we're excited to see what he can do. So far Max (Scribner) has pitched well, Aiden (Boyd) has pitched well and Dom (Concessi) has also pitched well. We have a lot of new faces and it's been really cool to see some of the younger guys in our rotation step up and perform well."
Mislak punished the Commodores with a pair of doubles, while teammate Cam Tatro also belted a double. Boyd (four RBIs) and Tommy Mangieri contributed two hits apiece in the winning effort. Shane Starr and Ben Bourgeois also had singles for the Raiders.
"Offensively we did well, but we have a few things we need to work on," Green said. "We left 12 runners on base, so we have to focus on putting the ball in play when we have runners in scoring position and trying to make something happen. That's something we want to work on moving forward."
U-32's batters struggled to generate many hits during early-season losses to Division I Mount Mansfield and Essex. The Raiders were opportunistic at the plate during a come-from-behind 10-9 victory over D-II rival Harwood, but Green's team didn't have a chance to practice outside much during April Vacation due to weather-related challenges.
"The last week we'd been able to practice on the field hockey field - or by taking swings in the gym," Green said. "But we hand't been able to practice outside on our field for a little bit. Our guys did well today and Alex pitched a fantastic game. He had a bit of a rocky start with his location, but he was able to settle down and he was in complete control for the last five innings."
U-32 (2-2) will travel to play Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Vergennes (1-4) will travel to play Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"Every point counts for the standings and that's why today was such a big win for us," Green said. "A road win - even over a Division III team like Vergennes - was important for us. And Oxbow is another important game on the road and we want to make sure we take care of business down there."
BASEBALL
Spaulding 12 Mt. Abraham 2
BRISTOL - Veterans Averill Parker and Zack Wilson helped the Crimson Tide get back to their winning ways Saturday.
The defending Division II champs suffered their first loss in 21 games Tuesday but returned to the diamond in commanding fashion against the Eagles. Parker set the tone by throwing three scoreless innings at the start of the game. Wilson pitched the final three innings and was also dominant, guiding the Tide to their third double-digit victory of the season.
"Averill had a great start for us today and Zack did a really nice job in relief," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "Both guys had multiple pitches they were throwing for strikes."
Parker gave up two hits, recorded three strikeouts and issued one walk. Wilson allowed two runs, struck out nine batters and issued four walks.
Mason Keel was an offensive standout for the Tide, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Teammate Aiden Madison went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Brady Lewis, Cole McAllister, Trevor Arsenault and Averill Parker each added one RBI for the Tide.
"Aiden and Mason had a couple of really important at-bats for us," coach Kiniry said. "Aiden's single and Mason's double with two outs in the second inning scored a very important run that enabled us to keep our momentum in the game."
Losing pitcher Gus Hall have up 11 hits and 10 runs over five innings. He issued three walks and struck out four batters. Mount Abraham (0-4) will host Rice at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (4-1) will travel to play Lamoille the same day.
Hazen 10, Northfield 0
HARDWICK - Andrew Menard threw a no-hitter Saturday and three was the magic number offensively for the undefeated Wildcats.
Hazen steadily pulled away from the Marauders by scoring a trio of runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Coach Spencer Howard's squad ended the contest by plating three runs in the fifth inning, capping another mercy-rule victory. Menard delivered a complete-game effort, piling up 13 strikeouts and issuing one walk.
"Andrew really led us on the mound today," Howard said. "He kept them off-balance with 13 strikeouts and really was dealing today. And he went 3-for-3 at the plate to really keep the momentum going. James Montgomery called a great game today behind the plate and was just in-sync with Andrew all day. We had great upperclass leadership all the way around."
Montgomery also excelled at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Jadon Baker was 2-for-4 and scored twice, while Jake Davison (2-for-3) also had multiple hits. Tyler Rivard went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in four runs.
Losing pitcher James Preston gave up seven runs and recorded seven strikeouts over three-plus innings. Northfield (1-3) will return to action with games against Enosburg and Williamstown. Hazen (4-0) will travel to play Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Mt. Abraham 13, Spaulding 2
BRISTOL - Winning pitcher Even McCormick scattered five hits and didn't issue any walks over seven innings Saturday.
McCormick was also unstoppable at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Teammate Gabrielle LaFreniere went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Abigail Parker (2-for-4, triple), Payton Vincent (2-for-5, double), Bri Preston (2-for-4) and Lucy Parker (2-for-4, triple, two RBIs) also reached base multiple times. Madelyn Hayden (one RBI), Joanna Toy (one RBI) and Patty McNerney added singles in the victory.
Taylor Keel took the loss after pitching six innings. She allowed 17 hits and issued four walks. The Tide's offensive leaders were Sage Johnson (triple), Rebecca Mckelvey (triple), Rory- Anne Glassford (double), Deanna Wild (single, one RBI) and Alexis Otis-Leclerc (single, one RBI)
"Don’t let the stats fool you: They don’t tell the whole story," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "We played an outstanding defensive game today. We are making measurable strides and it’s all going to come together. I’m very proud of our team for their early season-perseverance and we are ready to roll into midseason."
Spaulding (0-5) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mount Abraham (3-2) will return to action against South Burlington.
Vergennes 17, U-32 16
VERGENNES - The Commodores took advantage of a wild pitch Saturday to score the winning run in the eighth inning.
Both teams finished with 13 hits during the back-and-forth contest. The Raiders committed six errors, while the Commodores had seven errors.
The first inning ended in a 5-5 deadlock and then each team added one run in the second frame. U-32 closed out the third inning with a 7-6 advantage, but Vergennes pulled ahead 13-8 in the bottom of the fourth. The Raiders exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning before the Commodores forced extra innings by plating one run in the sixth and one in the seventh. U-32 scored again in the top of the eighth and was briefly poised to walk away victorious, but Vergennes refused to go down quietly and had the upper-hand at the end.
Savannah Blaise pitched all eight innings for the hosts, issuing five walks and recording six strikeouts. Losing pitcher Caroline Flynn also went the distance, issuing eight walks and registering seven strikeouts.
U-32 top hitters were Kiki Hayward (2-for-3), Kaydence Smith (3-for-5), Elyse Kelley (2-for-5, double) and Caitlin McGinley (2-for-5). Kira Emoons and Savannah Blaise (double) contributed three hits apiece for Vergennes, while teammate Sammy Hallock added a triple and a single.
Vergennes (2-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (2-3) will travel to play Oxbow the same afternoon.
