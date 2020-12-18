VAL D’ISERE, France — It was a good day for the U.S. Ski Team on the downhill slopes Friday.
Breezy Johnson was 0.20 seconds behind the winning pace to place third in Val d’Isere, France, earning her first career top-three finish in a World Cup event. The American had already been among the fastest skiers during the two training days, coming runner-up to McKennis Duran on Wednesday and posting the fastest time the following day.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle placed eighth place in the men’s Super G on Friday with a time of 1:27.16 in Italy. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the race in 1:26.29. Jared Goldberg (23rd), Travis Ganong (25th) and Bryce Bennett (33rd) rounded out the American contingent.
The men’s downhill race is set for Saturday. Ganong starts second, Cochran-Siegle in 12th, Bennett in 16th, Goldberg 25th, Sam Morse in 50th and Erik Arvidsson in 60th. Cochran-Siegle’s last downhill race was last Sunday, where he finished 13th in France.
The U.S. women opened up competition Friday with the first of two downhill races. Johnson finished behind Switzerland’s Corrine Suter and Italy’s Sofia Goggia. The top three were separated by just 0.20 seconds.
Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova finished 2.35 seconds off the lead and outside the top 20. Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the event. The American has opted to focus on training in her core disciplines, slalom and GS.
Nicole Schmidhofer was injured in a high-speed crash that sent her through the safety fencing on Friday. The Austrian ski federation said Schmidhofer likely ruptured the ligaments in her left knee and was taken to a clinic in Innsbruck for further examination. Austrian women’s team coach, Christian Mitter, said she also had abrasions on her face.
Descending at more than 100 kph (62 mph) near the end of her run, Schmidhofer lost control after landing a jump and while approaching a right turn. When she veered off the course, the sharp edges of her skis cut through the safety netting.
The Austrian landed out of view of TV cameras. She received medical help on the scene and was transported off the hill on a sled about 15 minutes later. Schmidhofer, the 2018-19 downhill champion and 2017 super-G world champion, was one of four skiers to get in trouble on the course, where visibility was a problem because of alternating shadow and sunny spots.
Defending overall champion Federica Brignone of Italy, Joana Haehlen of Switzerland and Alice McKennis Duran of the United States crashed as well, but all were able to ski down the slope.
Schmidhofer’s accident halted the race for 20 minutes as course workers needed time to repair the fencing.
Having started before the incident, Suter edged Goggia by 0.11 seconds for her second career win.
The Swiss skier acknowledged that flat lights caused problems during her run as well.
“It was a difficult race. Top and middle part were good, on the bottom I had some mistakes. After the finish I thought it wouldn’t be enough for the win,” Suter said.
She has earned all of her seven downhill podium results in the past 11 races.
Last season, Suter became the first skier to win the downhill and super-G titles in the same season since American great Lindsey Vonn in 2015-16.
It was Johnson’s first World Cup appearance of the new season, but she has been impressive in the downhill in competition leading up to Friday. She finished first in the downhill at national championships in November at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
Johnson will start in the 14th position for Saturday’s downhill race, followed by teammates Jacqueline Wiles (37th), Keely Cashman (44th) and Isabella Wright (45th). The women have a Super G race on Sunday.
Snowboard World Cup action took place Friday with a men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom race. In the men’s race, Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf was 49th. Teammates Aaron Muss (24th), Robert Burns (36th), Cody Winters (38th) and Ryan Rosencranz (48th) also competed. A pair of Americans were solid in the women’s race, with Lily Janousek in 36th and Iris Pflum in 42nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.