LOUDON, N.H. — Reigning American-Canadian Tour champion Jimmy Hebert finally earned a long-awaited victory at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the inaugural Northeast Classic.
The Williamstown driver was awarded the first-place prize following post-race technical inspection, allowing the veteran to accomplish a feat he'd been pursuing for his decade-long Late Model career.
Hebert is now an eight-time ACT Late Model Tour winner and was leading the event with three laps to go before being passed by D.J. Shaw. However, Shaw was later disqualified for a carburetor infraction. This gave Hebert the victory and a $5,000 top prize on a busy afternoon at “The Magic Mile”.
Ryan Kuhn started on the pole and led the first four laps. Shaw passed him from the fifth starting spot and briefly drove away from the field. Hebert and Tom Carey III followed Shaw around Kuhn, who was eventually derailed by a brake problem. The duo could only watch Shaw drive into the afternoon sun until a competition caution for right-side tires and adjustments brought the pack back log ether on lap 27.
Shaw pulled away again after the restart until Jimmy Renfrew Jr. smacked the backstretch wall with 11 laps to go. The leader chose the inside for the restart, but Hebert made a charge on the outside and pulled in front after two laps of side-by-side racing.
Hebert held the lead through one more caution on lap 43 for Dylan Payea’s stalled automobile. Shaw, though, had the faster long-run car and got below Hebert in turn three for the top spot with laps winding down. The joy was short-lived for Shaw, as Hebert was named the victor in his first Late Model race while driving a Ford.
Carey moved up into the second spot following the disqualification after a late battle with Ben Rowe, who became the new third-place finisher. Mark Jenison, Derek Ming, Stephen Donahue, Trenton Goodrow, Erick Sands, Robby Gordon Douglas and Payea rounded out the top-10.
In the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model National Championship event, Johnny Clark secured his first “Magic Mile” win after a 50-lap barnburner. Clark, the multi-time PASS champion and reigning Oxford 250 winner, first grabbed the lead from Rowe on lap eight. Clark paced the field until the caution flag on lap 24 for Zig Geno’s spin. Pole-sitter Brandon Barker got the jump on the restart.
The action heated up again after a competition caution on lap 30 for two fresh tires and adjustments. The yellow flag came back out two circuits later for debris. During the ensuing restart, Derek Griffith made a three-wide move entering a turn to take over the point. In the process, 11-time NHMS winner Eddie MacDonald got shuffled out of second place just as he was poised to challenge for the victory.
Jeff White then spun on the backstretch with 12 laps to go for the fourth and final caution. This time, Griffith lost ground as Barker made another move on the outside. Barker led the 39th circuit before Mike Hopkins — who started last in the 25-car field — sped underneath him to pace lap 40.
Barker found a way back to the front, going around Hopkins entering turn one the next time around the track. Clark followed Barker and during the next six laps. With four laps to go, Clark got the break he needed off turn two. The veteran snatched the lead entering turn three and then slammed the door on Barker’s crossover attempt. Clark, Barker, Hopkins and Shaw ran well until the final lap, when Hopkins’ bid for second allowed Clark to scoot away for the victory.
Although Hopkins came up short of second on the track, he inherited the spot in post-race technical inspection when Baker was disqualified for an engine infraction. Shaw became the new third-place finisher. Jeremie Whorff, Rowe, Dennis Spencer, Jake Matheson, Alex Labbe, Griffith and Rowland Robinson Jr. finished fourth through 10th, respectively.
Bobby Santos III won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the third straight time in a breathtaking 50-lap Tour-type Modified Open. Santos was running second to Matt Swanson when the race’s only caution flew at lap 25 for teams to change right-side rubber.
On the restart, Swanson spun his tires and fell back. Santos grabbed the lead, and the race transformed from a low-key affair to another “Magic Mile” classic. Santos and early leader Mike Christopher Jr. swapped the lead multiple times on three straight laps, with Christopher taking the lead entering turn one and Santos pulling a crossover move in turn three. They pulled the same sequence on laps 33 and 34, and during the fifth “double-cross” pole-sitter Chase Dowling stole second place from Christopher.
Dowling then flexed his muscle, passing by Santos to lead laps 35 and 36. The two then exchanged the lead five more times over the next six laps. Even then, there were double-swaps again on laps 46 and 47. Ronnie Williams followed Santos to the inside for second with three to go. And although Dowling was able to repass him, the sequence cost Dowling enough time that he couldn’t catch Santos. Santos, Dowling and Williams were the top-three finishers in that order. Eric Goodale and Christopher rounded out the top-5.
Emerson Cayer recovered from a stumble on a late-race restart to win the 20-lap North East Mini Stock Tour feature. Cayer was way out in front with five laps to go when Ray King pounded the sand barrel at the pit road entrance, resulting in the race’s only caution and forcing a lengthy clean-up.
When the event when back green, Cayer was slow to get up to speed and fell to fourth. Defending NEMST champion Desmond Skilling eventually grabbed the lead away from Nick Anderson while Cayer attempted to come back. Cayer lost ground on the long straightaways, but he make it all back and then some in the turns.
As the field took the white flag, Cayer was back up to second place. He went to the outside of Skillings in turns one and two. As the pair drag-raced down the back stretch, Cody Leblanc dove inside three-wide. Skillings and Leblanc barely touched entering turn three, but it was enough for Cayer to scoot around the high side and earn the victory. Skillings held off Leblanc for second. Anderson, Mike Viens, Jacob Gustafson, Nick Maniatis, Cris King, Jesse Copp and Justin King completed the top-10.
Jimmy Renfrew Jr. earned some redemption after his ACT Late Model misfortune by winning the 8-cylinder Street Stock Open. Renfrew dominated the event, serving up a wire-to-wire victory in the 25-lap feature.
Four cautions slowed the field in the first nine laps, including a yellow on lap seven after Ryan Waterman and Jordan Russell pounded the turn-one wall. The resulting delay to repair damage was the only thing that could slow down Renfrew. A tight battle developed for the No. 2-5 spots during the second half of the race, but Renfrew was long gone by that point and prevailed by more than nine seconds.
Devin McConologue fended off Steve Dickey for the runner-up position. Corey Hutchings, Kris Watson, Kyle Gero, T.J. Cochrane, Adam Maynard, Ryan Phillips and Andrew Morin also took home top-10 finishes.
Jason Ferreira dominated the 25-lap EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge feature to win the series’ first visit to NHMS. Ferreira started on the pole, only to see Jim Boyle get the jump at the initial green flag.
After Ferreira held off a brief challenge from Ryan Vanasse for second, his truck suddenly came to life. He swung underneath Boyle on lap three to retake the top spot. He pulled away down the stretch to win the caution-free event.
Boyle parried Vanasse’s charges to take the second spot, while Vanasse completed the podium. Andy Lindeman and former champion Gerard Giordano Jr. came home fourth and fifth, respectively.
The ACT Late Model Tour will return to action May 2 for the Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road. The touring stars will join Thunder Road’s Late Models for 150 laps at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement.”
The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will complete the card. Post time is 1:30 p.m.
