Kayl Humke
U-32 tennis player Kayl Humke lunges for a volley.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

INDIVIDUAL TENNIS

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

MAY 26-28

GIRLS SINGLES

ROUND OF 32

Bea Molson (MMU) def. Fionna Legg (Essex) 6-0, 6-1
Tovah Williams (U-32) def. Sophia Strousse (Rice) 6-3, 7-6(3)
Scarlet Carrara (Middlebury) def. Olivia Shipley (Rutland) 6-3, 6-3
Gussie Guyette (BHS) def. Tenzin Tselha (South Burlington) 6-0, 6-0
Izzy Partilo (South Burlington) def. Skyla Bodeo-Lomickey (St. J) 3-6, 7-5, 11-9
Lydia Hodgeman (BFA) def. Kelsey Thomas (Colchester) 5-7, 5-0(retired)
Carolina Ciardello (Rice) def. Tabitha Bastress (CVU) 7-6(3), 0-6, 12-10
Daphne Lassner (Montpelier) def. Victoria Podda (BBA) 4-6, 6-1, 10-5
Georgia Wool (BHS) def. Anna Wolters (Rice) 6-0, 6-0
Alex Faucher (BBA) def. Kendall Spencer (Colchester) 6-1, 6-1
Charlotte Stevens (Stowe) def. Scarlett Wagner (Essex) 6-4, 6-0
Lindsay Beer (CVU) def. Avela Kniffin-Krull (MMU) 6-4, 6-2
Mary Fowler (St. J) def. Ella Maynard (South Burlington) 6-1, 6-1
Sage Bennett (South Burlington) def. Olivia Andrews (Rutland) 6-0, 6-1
Lulu Barr-Brandt (BHS) def. Julia Bartlett (Middlebury) 6-4, 2-6, 11-9
Julia Biedermann (Stowe) vs. Phoebe Richardson (Colchester) 6-0, 6-1

ROUND OF 16

Bea Molson (MMU) def. Tovah Williams (U-32) 6-0, 6-0
Gussie Guyette (BHS) def. Scarlet Carrara (Middlebury) 7-5, 7-5
Izzy Partilo (South Burlington) def. Lydia Hodgeman (BFA), 6-0, 6-1
Daphne Lassner (Montpelier) def. Carolina Ciardello (Rice) 7-6(5), 7-5
Georgia Wool (BHS) def. Alex Faucher (BBA) 6-1, 6-0
Charlotte Stevens (Stowe) def. Lindsay Beer (CVU), 6-3, 6-3
Sage Bennett (South Burlington) def. Mary Fowler (St. J), 6-3, 6-3
Julia Biedermann (Stowe) def. Lulu Barr-Brandt (BHS) 6-3, 7-5

QUARTERFINALS

Bea Molson (MMU) vs. Gussie Guyette (BHS)
Izzy Partilo (South Burlington) vs. Daphne Lassner (Montpelier)
Georgia Wool (BHS) vs. Charlotte Stevens (Stowe)
Sage Bennett (South Burlington) vs. Julia Biedermann (Stowe)

GIRLS DOUBLES

ROUND OF 32

Sarah Lahmadi and Madelyn Nonni (Essex) def. Maeve McCullagh and Jeannie Bourassa Colchester) 1-6, 6-0, 10-6

ROUND OF 16

Ada Krull and Irian Adi (MMU) def. Grace Marroquin and Lili Diemer (Rice) 7-6(2), 6-1
Dahlia Rubin and Leah Wells (BHS) def. Ivy Howard and Melissa Rosowski (South Burlington) 6-1, 6-2
Addie Maurer and Eliza Willoughby (CVU) def. Gabby Sneddon and Libby Stevens (Rice) 6-1, 6-2
Wynne Adamson and Lilla Erdos (South Burlington) def. Erin Fina and Cassie Bastress (CVU) 6-3, 3-3
Ella Lipkin and Mattie Howes (BHS) def. Maia Franchetti and Hanna Wilkins (Colchester) 6-3, 6-3
Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman (CVU) won by default
Anna Jenemann and Libby Westbrook (BHS) def. Sarah Lahmadi and Madelyn Nonni (Essex) 6-3, 6-0

QUARTERFINALS

Gabrielle Doehla and Kate Tilger (Stowe) def. Ada Krull and Irian Adi (MMU) 6-0, 6-1
Dahlia Rubin and Leah Wells (BHS) def. Addie Maurer and Eliza Willoughby (CVU) 6-3, 6-3
Anna Jenemann and Libby Westbrook (BHS) def. Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman 6-2, 7-6(1)
Match 1: Wynne Adamson and Lilla Erdos (South Burlington) vs. Ella Lipkin and Mattie Howes (BHS)

SEMIFINALS

Gabrielle Doehla and Kate Tilger (Stowe) vs. Dahlia Rubin and Leah Wells (BHS)
Anna Jenemann and Libby Westbrook (BHS) vs. Winner Match 1

BOYS SINGLES

ROUND OF 64

Nick Vinson (MMU) def. Nixon Malik (Woodstock) 6-0, 6-0
Jorge Trade (St. J) def. Ian Applegate (North Country) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5
TJ Guffey (Stowe) def. Ben Luna (Brattleboro) 7-5, 6-4
Sam Molson (MMU) def. Cole Baitz (Harwood) 6-3, 6-2

ROUND OF 32

Hugo Crainich (BHS) def. Nick Vinson (MMU) 6-2, 6-0
Charlie Mjaanes (CVU) def. Kellan Bartlett (Middlebury) 6-2, 2-5, 11-9
Bo Graves (Stowe) def. Asa Kobik (MAU) 6-2, 6-2
Andre de Souza (Hartford) def. James Bialas (South Burlington) 6-1, 6-3
Derin Suren (Essex) def. Kayl Humke (U-32) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9
Aidan Greer (CVU) def. Christo Buckley (BBA) 6-2, 6-0
Chris Bialas (South Burlington) def. Caden Mercer (Colchester) 6-1, 6-1
Nathan Kim (Brattleboro) def. Jorge Trade (St. J) 6-2, 6-0
Sriram Sethuranan (South Burlington) def. TJ Guffey (Stowe) 6-3, 6-0
Clyde Malhotra (Middlebury) def. Ziggy Babbott (CVU) 6-0, 6-4
August Rinehart (BHS) def. Ethan Michaels (Hartford) 6-1, 6-1
Bernardo Barrios (St. J) def. Luis Vilanova (BBA) 6-0, 6-2
Will Downey (BHS) def. Janosh Edelman (Colchester) 6-0, 6-1
Frederik Heineking (St. J) def. Aidan Cance (Middlebury) 6-0, 6-0
Eli Pay (Essex) def. Kaelen Lundberg (Woodstock) 3-6, 6-0, 10-8
Nick O'Donnell (BBA) def. Sam Molson (MMU) 6-2, 6-0

ROUND OF 16

Hugo Crainich (BHS) vs. Charlie Mjaanes (CVU)
Bo Graves (Stowe) vs. Andre de Souza (Hartford)
Derin Suren (Essex) vs. Aidan Greer (CVU
Chris Bialas (South Burlington) vs. Nathan Kim (Brattleboro)
Sriram Sethuranan (South Burlington) vs. Clyde Malhotra (Middlebury)
August Rinehart (BHS) vs. Bernardo Barrios (St. J)
Will Downey (BHS) vs. Frederik Heineking (St. J)
Eli Pay (Essex) vs. Nick O'Donnell (BBA)

BOYS DOUBLES

ROUND OF 32

V. Gupta and W. Bradley (South Burlington) def. M. Vinson and P. Vinson (MMU) 6-1, 6-2
M. Naylor and W. Taggard (Brattleboro) def. J. Medina and N. Bushey (MMU) 6-1, 6-2
L. Suchomel and B. Newton (Middlebury) def. C. Selssen and J. Labrie (Colchester) 6-0, 6-2
J. Marhefka and M. Biedermann (Stowe) def. J. Bingle and Z Mjaanes (CVU) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
R. Stein and L. Morton (Burlington) def. A. Klemm and K. Thomas (Colchester) 7-5, 6-0
D. Ho and L. St. Hilaire (Essex) def. L Repp and I Ritter (MMU) 6-0, 6-0
E. Giradinger and J. Heller (Brattleboro) def. T. Miller and J. Lacouciere (Essex) 6-0, 6-1
P. Guffey and J. Brown (Stowe) def. J. Bradley and Y Zheng (South Burlington) 6-1, 6-1
I. Ariderson and J. Murray (Middlebury) def. L. Arrington and B. Allen (BBA) 6-1, 6-1

ROUND OF 16

A. Gil and J. Berenguer (St. J) def. V. Gupta and W. Bradley (South Burlington) 6-3, 6-2
M. Naylor and W. Taggard (Brattleboro) def. L. Suchomel and B. Newton (Middlebury) 7-5, 6-1
J. Marhefka and M. Biedermann (Stowe) def. P. Bauer and V. Konnanur (Essex) 6-0, 6-3
R. Stein and L. Morton (Burlington) def. C. Lahiff and A. Aridgides (MMU) 6-0, 6-0
K. Nguyen and N. Morton (Burlington) def. D. Ho and L. St. Hilaire (Essex) 6-0, 6-0
P. Guffey and J. Brown (Stowe) def. E. Giradinger and J. Heller (Brattleboro) 6-4, 7-5
R. Fitzgerald and B. Towle (Colchester) def. I. Ariderson and J. Murray (Middlebury) 3-6, 6-1, 10-8
F. Goodrich and B. Liddick (St. J) def. E. Longsreth and C. Filkhorn (MMU) 6-1, 6-1

QUARTERFINALS

A. Gil and J. Berenguer (St. J) vs. M. Naylor and W. Taggard (Brattleboro)
J. Marhefka and M. Biedermann (Stowe) vs. R. Stein and L. Morton (Burlington)
K. Nguyen and N. Morton (Burlington) vs. P. Guffey and J. Brown (Stowe)
R. Fitzgerald and B. Towle (Colchester) vs. F. Goodrich and B. Liddick (St. J)

