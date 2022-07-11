Upper Valley's Ryan Ignoffo is showcasing his cat-like reflexes during the dog days of summer, treating New England Collegiate Baseball League fans to a spectacular show on a daily basis.
With three weeks left in the regular season, the 5-foot-10, 208-pound infielder is on track to make a serious run at the Triple Crown. Opposing players and coaches have been awestruck while scratching their heads and wondering one thing: Is there anything the Nighthawks slugger can't do?
Ignoffo leads the league with nine home runs ahead of Newport's Colton Ledbetter (eight), Keene's Jackson Ross (seven) and Ocean State's Khyree Miller (five). His 40 RBIs have also set a high bar. Ross and Ledbetter are tied for second with 28 apiece, followed by Sanford's Sanford's Quinn McDaniel with 21. Ignoffo is third in batting (.406) behind Winnipesaukee's Jacob Corson (.411) and Mystic's Kevin Ferrer (.425), making the elusive Triple Crown a very real possibility.
The right-handed batter has played in 25 of his team's 28 games, scoring 21 runs and reaching base 13 times on walks. He's connected for nine doubles and one triple while recording a team-high 12 stolen bases. The jack-of-all-trades has also pitched in four games. He made his debut on the mound at North Shore, striking out five batters over two innings and allowing zero hits.
Ignoffo was hitless in three of the first five games of the season, but since then he's had hits in 18 of 20 contests. He's been an especially painful thorn in the side of Danbury, the defending NECBL champion. Ignoffo homered during a 10-2 victory over the Westerners on June 26 and finished with five RBIs. Two days later he went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a homer to fuel a 7-2 victory at Danbury.
The one-man wrecking crew homered twice and drove in a jaw-dropping nine runs during a 19-8 victory over North Adams on June 19. He had a double and a home run to spark a 12-3 win vs. Keene and wound up with four RBIs on June 30. The Nighthawks (14-14) have lost five one-run games, so Ignoffo's ability to singlehandedly tip the scales in his team's favor has been invaluable.
Upper Valley trails the Vermont Mountaineers (23-4) by 9.5 games in the North Division standings and it would take a Herculean effort for the Nighthawks to overtake the front-runners. The Nighthawks only have 16 games remaining in the regular season, but there's plenty of time left to lock up one of the three playoff spots reserved for non-divisional winners. The Coastal Division leaders are the Newport Gulls (17-10), Mystic Schooners (16-11), Martha's Vineyard Sharks (15-12) and Ocean State Waves (15-15). The Bristol Blues (21-7) have a 7.5-game lead over the second-place Valley Blue Sox (14-15) in the West Division.
A two-time Player of the Week selection, Ignoffo been the picture of durability throughout a season without many breaks. Two years ago he missed over half of his freshman season at Eastern Illinois University due to a leg injury, but he's steadily returned to full strength. He made 10 appearances as a position player and 10 as a pitcher his sophomore season for the Panthers. Last spring he hit .395 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs in NCAA action.
This summer he's benefitted from a quality supporting cast that includes second baseman Max Grant and center fielder Tyler Sorrentino. Grant is hitting .310 with 10 doubles, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Sorrentino (.280) is third on the team in batting and boasts eight doubles, 26 runs scored and 11 RBIs. Upper Valley will host the Mountaineers at 6 p.m. Thursday before visiting Montpelier Recreation Field for the final game of the Governor's Cup Series on July 27.
There is a lot of baseball yet to be played, but right now Ignoffo doesn't want to tinker with anything. He's determined to keep his hot streak going while making sure his Triple Crown bid leads to victories for the team. MLB stars Rogers Hornsby and Ted Williams each won the Triple Crown twice, while Mickey Mantle (1956), Frank Robinson (1966), Carl Yastrzemski (1967) and Miguel Cabrera (2012) were the most recent members of the exclusive club.
Here are an assortment of questions for the Nighthawks standout with less than two weeks before the NECBL All-Star Game.
TA: What would you say about the transition here to the NECBL?
Ignoffo: "This is my first time out in the NECBL. Last year I was in the Northwoods. And my freshman summer I was out in the Prospect League with the Quincy Gems. This is definitely a change of scenery from Illinois, where I'm initially from."
TA: How would you describe the Vermont vibe so far after living here for a month?
Ignoffo: "It's pretty cool and there's a lot of hills up here. The park we play at kind of makes it feel like my park at school and it makes me feel at home, so it's a little easier of a transition than the Northwoods was."
TA: Can you recap your season at Eastern Illinois this year?
Ignoffo: "I definitely lived up to my expectations of what I can do and what I believe I am capable of. This year was my first full season and I felt good and felt healthy. I just went out there and did what I thought I could do since freshman year."
TA: For a lot of guys, it takes a week or two to switch to the wooden bats. You're hitting over .400, so was that an issue for you?
Ignoffo: "The first couple games was my transition to wood bats. I didn't hit very well, but I was just missing things. I just had to battle through that and take it one day at a time and one at-bat at a time and try to just get pitches I can hit."
TA: In terms of your teammates, did you guys gel pretty quickly with chemistry and everything?
Ignoffo: "Yeah, for sure. We have a pretty good group of guys here who have a lot of talent and are going to go places in their baseball career. It's good for me to have guys in front of me like Tyler Sorrentino and Max Grant, where they're on base all the time and it makes my job easy. I just have to put the ball in play to get some RBIs."
TA: The way your season has gone, you're trying to grind out wins here and there. Is that almost a good thing that you've been in so many clutch situations yourself?
Ignoffo: "Yeah, but those are the moments I kind of live for in baseball - those are the moments I want to be in. We've been in a lot of close games this year that we've lost and sometimes that's just how baseball goes."
TA: What are your thoughts about trying to go for the Triple Crown?
Ignoffo: "It's obviously in the back of my mind. It would be cool to win that, because not a lot of people get the opportunity or even come close to it. It wasn't a thing that I was thinking about coming into the NECBL, because I knew it was going to be a very good league. But now that I'm out here, I'm close to it. And I might as well just try to grab it."
TA: Does it feel like pitchers are just trying to pitch around you at this point in the season?
Ignoffo: "Even at school, I didn't have many walks - I think I had around 14 all season. And I like to see that. Because although people see my stats and know I can do damage, guys are going out there and competing and throwing me pitches that are competitive. I like when guys can go out there and try to blow their best stuff by me."
TA: From other teams' scouting reports, what do you think they're saying about you right now?
Ignoffo: "I hope just don't get behind in the count. I like to make pitchers pay when they're behind. And when I've got guys on base, I just put the ball in play and good things happen."
TA: Does it feel like it's pretty rare to be hitting over. 400 with so many home runs and stolen bases?
Ignoffo: "Definitely. I look at the stats of big-leaguers and some of those guys have. And Shohei Ohtani, that guy is doing everything. I'm not quite on that level. But I can pitch a little bit, I can run, I can hit and I can throw. I just try to be the best that I can be and be the best teammate possible."
TA: You've only been caught stealing twice. When you're on base, are you pretty aggressive out there?
Ignoffo: "Yeah, I try to be pretty aggressive. After my quad injury my freshman year, I was a little hesitant running on the base lines and I was just trying to save my lower body. And this year I've felt pretty good and I feel fast - and faster than I have been. So I'm just trying to go out there and give the guys the best chance of winning."
TA: Do you think there's some benefit to having so many games in a short period and just being in the same routine every day basically?
Ignoffo: "Sometimes it's hard to keep the body as healthy as possible and trying not to give in to being tired. You only play the first game of the season at 100% or 90%. That's what our coach at school says: 'You might be 100% for that first game, and every day after that you might be only at 70%.' So it's just trying to fight through it with half a gas tank."
TA: Personally, do you have daily routine where you do a workout at the gym or you have lunch at a certain time?
Ignoffo: "Not really. With my off-time I just try to rest and watch TV or hang out with my roommate Seth Logue, who's been throwing some gems."
TA: The Mountaineers have just been crushing it this season. How imposing are they right now?
Ignoffo: "Vermont has a good group of guys over there and they're pretty close-knit from what it looks like. They have a bunch pitchers who go out there and they compete. And that's all you can really ask out of any of them. They all have good stuff. And when it comes to the hitting side of things, they have guys who grind through at-bats and put the bat on the ball. As far as energy, those guys probably have the most high-energy team in the league. And that shows with the record being as good as it is."
TA: Do you guys feel like you're in a position to make a pretty good run at the post-season?
Ignoffo: "I definitely think we can make a good run to make the playoffs. We've got the guys to do it and it's whether or not we can put it into fruition."
