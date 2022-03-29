LOWELL, Mass. – Montpelier High School graduate Matt Hynes delivered a record-breaking 3000-meter performance for the University of Vermont during early-season track and field action at the UMass Lowell Invitational.
Hynes posted a speedy time of 8 minutes, 28.78 seconds to claim top honors in the 3-kilometer event. His effort eclipsed the previous school record of 8:34.85 set by John Benner in 2019. Winning by a margin of nearly five seconds, Hynes picked up 10 points for the Catamounts.
“I’m really happy for Matt Hynes with the school record in the 3K,” head coach Matt Belfield said. “He has worked really hard to get back to top form and now is racing better than ever.”
Hynes was named 2015 Times Argus Cross-Country Runner of the Year after leading the Solons to their first state championship victory in 29 years. He also skated for the U-32 ice hockey team and helped the Raiders earn a 3-2 championship victory over Stowe in 2016. The Raiders overcame a 2-0 deficit, with Hynes scoring the game-winning goal with 1:26 left to play.
Hynes has consistently excelled for the Catamounts in both cross-country running and track and field. He earned America East All-Conference honors for cross-country, boasting a personal-best 5k time of 31:13.2. Currently a graduate student, Hynes owns track and field PR’s of 3:59.3 for the 1,500 and 4:15.9 for the mile. He placed ninth at the 2020 America East Championships in the 3,000, crossing the line in 8:24.94. Hynes was also ninth in the 5,000 (14:46.7) at the 2019 league championships.
Fellow Catamounts Wyatt Matyas (fourth, 8:44.13) and Ian Denis (fifth, 8:44.52) also placed in the top five at the UMass Lowell Invitational. The Vermont men logged 44 points to finish in sixth place. The UVM women boasted 105.5 points to place second in the team competition.
“The javelin went really well for both men and women,” Belfield said. “There were a bunch of personal bests there and a win for Emma (Wapshare). It’s a long haul from September workouts to finally getting to throw in March. I’m really pleased with how well they competed. Carolena (Bellini) also had a great performance, winning the long jump – very good consistency for a rookie this year for her.”
Wapshare recorded a javelin throw of 41.36 meters to earn a first-place finish in her collegiate javelin debut. The rookie’s throw is the ninth-longest mark in program history. Alyssa Bourque finished second with a mark of 37.30 meters.
Bellini was victorious in the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.51 meters. The rookie won by a narrow margin of 0.06 meters.
Lauren Triarsi finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.84 seconds. The junior’s mark was a new personal record. Sophie Christopher registered a second-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a mark of 1:07.95.
Hope Tyska (4:58.18) and Sadie Holmes (4:58.95) logged top-five finishes in the 1500-meter run by finishing third and fourth, respectively. Teammate Quinn Priscoe placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.48 meters.
Vermont will return to action Saturday at the University of New Hampshire’s Wildcat Invitational at Reggie Atkins Track & Field Facility. Results can be found on LancerTiming.com.
