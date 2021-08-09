BARRE — George Hoyt proved that steady and sure wins the race by triumphing in the 37th Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 at Thunder Road.
Hoyt inherited the lead after previous Enduro winner Richie Turner crashed with less than 20 laps to go. The Braintree driver bested the 118-car field to earn a $3,000 winner’s purse.
Hoyt had to beat more than just his 117 challengers at “The People’s Race.” Despite weather forecasters predicting a 10-15% chance of evening precipitation, a steady rain began shortly after 5 p.m. Hard rain continued on and off for nearly two hours, forcing the postponement of the RK Miles Street Stock Special that was slated to open the night.
Teams and officials forged ahead with the Enduro. Once lightning cleared the area, the field began lining up. Just before 7 p.m., with the rain starting to clear, drivers took the green flag in front of a huge crowd.
Once the event got underway, it was the usual festival of thrills and spills. Sheffield’s Hans Laggis led for much of the first half amid a flurry of red flags, including one just minutes into the event for a fire under Keith Benoit’s engine. However, Laggis got tagged on the front-stretch and ended up piling into some stopped cars while entering turn one, ending his night.
That made Hoyt the leader as racers reached the 100-lap mark. He was followed by Northfield’s Danny Doyle and Barre’s Andy Benoit. After some early troubles, Turner started to close in fast. Shortly after the seventh red flag on lap 138 for Meghan Brown’s turn-three flip — the only rollover of the night — Brown finished making up a multiple-lap deficit and overtook Hoyt for the lead. The flip by Brown also was the latest piece of a multi-lane obstacle course entering turn three that wound up factoring into the outcome.
Turner pulled away after taking the lead, eventually building up a margin of nearly two laps over Hoyt. As Turner let it fly, Hoyt focused on staying out of trouble amidst the many stopped automobiles.
Shortly after the final red flag on lap 180, Hoyt’s tactics paid off. The field got bottled up right in front of Hoyt and Turner as they came to turn three and created a logjam. Hoyt was able to stop with his front bumper barely grazing the car in front. Turner was not as fortunate and couldn’t slow down in time. He was bounced around and eventually smacked into the turn-three wall to end his night.
Hoyt backed up a few feet, rolled around the stopped cars and kept on chugging. Even with that delay, he was still more than a full circuit ahead of Doyle. Hoyt maintained the gap the rest of the way, making him the only driver to complete the full 200 laps.
Doyle, a former Enduro winner, settled for runner-up this time around. Wesley Johnson took home third place. Despite a pit stop late in the race, Benoit held on to place fourth. Larry Underwood, Trevor Mears, Thomas Bohannon, Dennis Perry II, Levi Jackson and Kelly Miller Jr. rounded out the top-10.
The Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special will now take place Aug. 19 as part of Vermont Tire and Service Night. The Street Stocks will then run double features Sept. 5 at the Berlin Optical Expressions Labor Day Classic. This ensures that the division will still run every feature that was scheduled for 2021.
The action will resume at Thunder Road at 7 p.m. Thursday with North Country Federal Credit Union Night. The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will go 50 laps in the Third Annual Road Warrior Challenge. They’re joined by the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Street Stocks. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.