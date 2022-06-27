MONTPELIER - The Danbury Westerners pounced early and held on in the late innings to snap the Vermont Mountaineers' nine-game winning streak with Monday's 4-2 victory.
Danbury's top hitters were Jackson Taylor (3-for-4, double two RBIs), Hank Thomas (2-for-5, one RBI, one run scored), Billy Gerlott (2-for-5, double, one run scored) and Harrison Feinberg (double). The Westerners improve to 9-9 in New England Collegiate Baseball League action, while Vermont falls to 17-2.
Sean Hogan was the Westerners' starting pitcher and allowed two hits over four innings while issuing zero walks and striking out three batters. Ryan Higgins earned the victory on the mound. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts over three innings. Ethan Bradford pitched one-plus inning for Danbury, limiting Vermont to one hit while issuing one walk. Billy Oldham earned the save by recording the final out.
Nick Durgin took the loss after giving up four earned runs. He allowed four hits, issued four walks and struck out eight batters. Jackson Harrigan, James McDowell, Mitchell Pascarella and Zach Byron also pitched for Vermont.
Mountaineers leadoff hitter Connor Hujsak went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run. Stephen DiTomaso (1-for-2, one run scored), Ben Williamson (1-for-5, one RBI) and Tom Josten (1-for-4) were also solid for Vermont.
The Westerners scored four runs in the first inning to pull ahead for good. The Vermont bats were quiet through the first three innings and finally found some momentum in the fourth. Williamson drove in Hujsak, who doubled deep down the left-field line. Vermont finally tallied one more run during a comeback attempt in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as runners were stranded on the corners to end the game.
Vermont will travel to play the Valley Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.