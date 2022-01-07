The Spaulding and U-32 boys basketball teams both had to improvise due to a handful of missing players during Friday’s Capital Division clash.
The Crimson Tide’s off-the-cuff execution in the first quarter left the Raiders scratching their heads for answers, and U-32 never recovered during a 66-49 loss. The Tide closed out the opening eight minutes with a 27-0 lead and refused to let the visitors get back within single digits while handing U-32 its first loss of the season.
“It was one of those nights where we proved the saying: Live by the 3, die by the 3,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “Tonight it was going in. And it was going in in bunches. We hit seven 3’s in the first and we carried it over a little bit in the second quarter and we had two. And we had four to start the second half. When we’re shooting well, everybody is shooting with confidence. It’s a staple we’re trying to use to get points up on the scoreboard quickly.”
Isaiah Terrill (17 points) and Andrew Trottier (15 points) led the way for the Tide. Trottier hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone. Teammates Cooper Diego and Cole McAllister scored eight points apiece, while Tavarius Vance (six points) and Noah Ronson (five points) also stepped up in the victory.
“We know we can shoot,” Willard said. “This is one of the better shooting teams I’ve coached here in the last eight years. I’ve definitely had some great shooters in the past, but the amount of great shooters we have on this team is impressive. That’s why it’s a major part of our offense. And we have guys like Isaiah and Cooper who can definitely attack the rim. And Grady (Chase) too — who wasn’t there tonight. But tonight the 3-ball sealed it for us. We made more 3’s than we did two-pointers.”
Three Raiders reached double figures: Jacob Fair (11 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks), Cameron Comstock (11 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Sawyer Mislak (10 points). Caelan Zeilenga and Charles Haynes (five rebounds) contributed six points apiece in the loss. Peter Cioffi recorded six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and three assists for the Raiders.
“Spaulding was red-hot and they hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter,” Gauthier said. “They’re talented, but that was a hot shooting night even for them. We didn’t do a great job contesting those 3’s, but we won the second quarter and put ourself in a position to be competitive for the rest of the game. We asked an awful lot out of these guys to play short-handed and play extra minutes. And some regular guys were playing out of position, so it took some time to adjust to all of those things. Overall, our kids did a good job of handling that.”
Spaulding connected on 13 attempts from downtown, while U-32 made six 3-pointers. The Tide were 5 of 11 from the line, compared to a 4-of-10 effort by the Raiders. Willard’s team flashed a 1-3-1 zone early and neutralized the Raider offense for lengthy stretches all night.
“This is our first game we played primarily zone and our rotation was pretty solid at times,” Willard said. “There are definitely things we need to work on. But I know we want to have zone in our repertoire this year with some of the teams we have to play. And we got good looks tonight at what we’re trying to do defensively.”
Trottier opened the game with a trio of 3-pointers in the first 90 seconds. Terrill followed with a 3-pointer from the left side for a 12-0 lead with 5:10 left in the first quarter. Riley Severy scored in the paint before Trottier drained his fourth 3-pointer, extending the lead to 17-0 midway through the first quarter.
Severy kicked the ball out to Vance for a 3-pointer and a 20-0 advantage. Severy blocked a shot on the defensive end and converted a putback at the other end. A steal and layup by Ronson combined with a 3-pointer by McAllister gave the Tide a 27-0 advantage.
Mislak entered the game in the second quarter and made a 3-pointer to give his team some life. Comstock scored back-to-back baskets in the paint to make it 27-7 halfway through the quarter.
Zeilenga swished in a 3-pointer from the left corner on the Raiders’ next possession. Comstock went 2 of 2 from the line, slicing the gap to 27-12. Terrill ended his team’s dry spell with a 3-pointer, but Mislak responded with a long bomb at the other end. Fair scored for the Raiders before Zack Wilson assisted Terrill in the lane for a 32-17 lead. Fair added two more points, but a layup by Terrill and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Ronson gave the Tide some momentum entering half-time with a 37-19 cushion.
A Vance 3-pointer a minute into the third quarter was followed by an Anthony Concessi basket for U-32. McAllister and Comstock hit off-setting 3-pointers before Terrill scored for a 43-24 lead. Fair knocked down a shot for the Raiders and then watched Trottier connect on a long 3-pointer.
Fair served up an old-fashioned three-point play before a short jumper by Diego stretched the lead to 50-29. Haynes scored for U-32, but Severy made two shots from the line and then Alex Cepeda hit a 3-pointer from the left corner for the Tide. The Raiders trailed 53-35 following baskets by Haynes and Fair at the end of the third quarter.
Terrill scored in transition during the opening seconds of the final quarter and Trottier added a mid-range jumper. McAllister picked off a U-32 indbounds pass and dribbled the length of the court for a fast-break layup and a 59-35 lead. Cioffi countered with a 3-pointer for U-32 before Diego went 2 of 2 from the stripe.
Haynes followed up his own miss for a putback after a timeout. Diego made two more foul shots, Mislak pulled up for a jumper at the other end and then Trottier contributed a free throw. Comstock scored for U-32 and Mislak drained a pair of foul shots. Spaulding scored in transition after a timeout before Zeilenga’s last-second 3-pointer resulted in the final score.
“Dan’s a great coach and if we had a let up at all, they probably would have come back,” Willard said. “We did just enough to prevent that from happening. And it shows that it’s hard to win in high school basketball. After that first quarter, it was a pretty even game the rest of the way They actually outplayed us in the last three quarters. There are times when a team plays well at the start and then loses energy in the second half. And sometimes we have those games toward the end of the year. After the first quarter tonight, it could have been our time to have a low-energy game. But the guys did enough to prevent that comeback. They did a good job to close it out.”
Spaulding (4-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (3-1) will visit Lake Region the same day.
“We obviously didn’t have our full roster tonight,” Gauthier said. “But I was incredibly pleased with and proud of what we got from the guys that we did have tonight. We had two game cancellations this week. And we missed practice a couple of times this week, so we’ve had a funky schedule and that affects our rhythm. I think that contributed to the way we started tonight’s game and we looked like those things were factors. In between quarters we talked about how this game could go one of two ways: We were on pace for the game to be 108-0. We could just punt and pack our stuff and go home. Or we could try to get better. And our guys did a tremendous job of responding from that first-quarter adversity.”
