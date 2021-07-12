OXFORD, Maine — Mike Hopkins stretched the streak of first-time American-Canadian Tour winners to five straight events with a commanding victory at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway.
The reigning Pro All Stars Series National Champion started on the pole of a 29-car field and stayed ahead of some wild action for a wire-to-wire win at the Oxford 150. He became the 83rd winner in ACT Late Model Tour history. The series now has six first-place drivers in six races at the season’s halfway mark.
Hopkins earned the first starting position by going from 10th to fifth in his qualifying heat for a plus-five score under ACT’s longstanding “plus-minus” system. The field got feisty early with two quick cautions for spins by Joey Laquerre and Reilly Lanphear. Defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert was also affected by the first accident, rendering the former Oxford winner a non-factor for the rest of the evening.
Once the field sorted itself out, Hopkins showed what his Port City Racecars Chevy Camaro was capable of against a field of top-tier racers. He steadily pulled away as the race progressed, with Barre’s Nick Sweet emerging as one of the only threats. Things stayed active behind Sweet, as Dylan Payea, Derek Gluchacki, D.J. Shaw and Ben Rowe attempted to slice their way toward the front.
Another flurry of cautions flew between laps 43 and 70. ACT points leader Tom Carey III ground to a halt with a flat right-front tire on lap 48. When another long green-flag run ensued, Hopkins extended his lead by making his way through heavy lapped traffic.
With the race winding down, things got chaotic throughout the field - and it showed in the amount of bent sheet metal. Six cautions flew between laps 106 and 139, including one for an eight-car turn-one logjam following a lap-133 restart.
The flurry of yellow flags gave Sweet and Gluchacki plenty of opportunities to make a run at Hopkins. But their bids came up empty time after time. Following the last yellow on lap 139 for Stephen Donahue’s turn-two spin cycle, Hopkins put the hammer down and drove off to secure the victory.
Gluchacki passed Sweet following the lap-134 dustup to capture second place, marking his best career ACT finish. Sweet took third in the first time out for his new family car. Shaw finished fourth. Three of the top four finishers were “double-duty” drivers who immediately jumped into the PASS Super Late Model feature.
New Hampshire racer Jimmy Renfrew Jr. made a late run to come home fifth in the ACT showdown. Carey recovered from his flat tire to place sixth, allowing him to retain his points lead. Payea, Ben Rowe, Trenton Goodrow and rookie Shawn Swallow rounded out the top-10.
The ACT Late Model Tour returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park on July 31 for the Midsummer Classic 250. The longest points-counting race of the year offers a $10,000 prize to the winner. ACT will be joined by the Flying Tigers, Stock Mini’s and Kids Trucks. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $50 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
