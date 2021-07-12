Hopkins

Driver Mike Hopkins holds the winner's trophy after becoming the fifth straight first-time winner in ACT Late Model Tour competition during Sunday's event at Maine's Oxford Plains Speedway.

 Daniel Holben Photo

OXFORD, Maine — Mike Hopkins stretched the streak of first-time American-Canadian Tour winners to five straight events with a commanding victory at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway.

The reigning Pro All Stars Series National Champion started on the pole of a 29-car field and stayed ahead of some wild action for a wire-to-wire win at the Oxford 150. He became the 83rd winner in ACT Late Model Tour history. The series now has six first-place drivers in six races at the season’s halfway mark.

Hopkins earned the first starting position by going from 10th to fifth in his qualifying heat for a plus-five score under ACT’s longstanding “plus-minus” system. The field got feisty early with two quick cautions for spins by Joey Laquerre and Reilly Lanphear. Defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert was also affected by the first accident, rendering the former Oxford winner a non-factor for the rest of the evening.

Once the field sorted itself out, Hopkins showed what his Port City Racecars Chevy Camaro was capable of against a field of top-tier racers. He steadily pulled away as the race progressed, with Barre’s Nick Sweet emerging as one of the only threats. Things stayed active behind Sweet, as Dylan Payea, Derek Gluchacki, D.J. Shaw and Ben Rowe attempted to slice their way toward the front.

Another flurry of cautions flew between laps 43 and 70. ACT points leader Tom Carey III ground to a halt with a flat right-front tire on lap 48. When another long green-flag run ensued, Hopkins extended his lead by making his way through heavy lapped traffic.

With the race winding down, things got chaotic throughout the field - and it showed in the amount of bent sheet metal. Six cautions flew between laps 106 and 139, including one for an eight-car turn-one logjam following a lap-133 restart.

The flurry of yellow flags gave Sweet and Gluchacki plenty of opportunities to make a run at Hopkins. But their bids came up empty time after time. Following the last yellow on lap 139 for Stephen Donahue’s turn-two spin cycle, Hopkins put the hammer down and drove off to secure the victory.

Gluchacki passed Sweet following the lap-134 dustup to capture second place, marking his best career ACT finish. Sweet took third in the first time out for his new family car. Shaw finished fourth. Three of the top four finishers were “double-duty” drivers who immediately jumped into the PASS Super Late Model feature.

New Hampshire racer Jimmy Renfrew Jr. made a late run to come home fifth in the ACT showdown. Carey recovered from his flat tire to place sixth, allowing him to retain his points lead. Payea, Ben Rowe, Trenton Goodrow and rookie Shawn Swallow rounded out the top-10.

The ACT Late Model Tour returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park on July 31 for the Midsummer Classic 250. The longest points-counting race of the year offers a $10,000 prize to the winner. ACT will be joined by the Flying Tigers, Stock Mini’s and Kids Trucks. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $50 for a family of four (two adults, two children).

OXFORD PLAINS SPEEDWAY

ACT LATE MODEL TOUR

OXFORD 150 RESULTS

Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps
1. ( 1 ) Mike Hopkins ( 15ME ) , Hermon, ME , 150 Laps
2. ( 9 ) Derek Gluchacki ( 03MA ) , North Dartmouth, MA , 150 Laps
3. ( 5 ) Nick Sweet ( 88VT ) , Barre, VT , 150 Laps
4. ( 10 ) D.J. Shaw ( 04VT ) , Center Conway, NH , 150 Laps
5. ( 14 ) Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00NH ) , Candia, NH , 150 Laps
6. ( 16 ) Tom Carey III ( 5MA ) , New Salem, MA , 150 Laps
7. ( 2 ) Dylan Payea ( 7NH ) , Milton, VT , 150 Laps
8. ( 15 ) Ben Rowe ( 4ME ) , Turner, ME , 150 Laps
9. ( 12 ) Trenton Goodrow ( 31MA ) , Carver, MA , 150 Laps
10. ( 19 ) #Shawn Swallow ( 04NH ) , Lancaster, NH , 150 Laps
11. ( 18 ) Dillon Moltz ( 5ME ) , New Sharon, ME , 150 Laps
12. ( 13 ) #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) , St. Johnsbury, VT , 150 Laps
13. ( 8 ) Jesse Switser ( 25NH ) , West Burke, VT , 150 Laps
14. ( 11 ) Jimmy Hebert ( 58VT ) , Williamstown, VT , 149 Laps
15. ( 29 ) Corey Mason ( 1NH ) , Groveton, NH , 149 Laps
16. ( 3 ) Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 149 Laps
17. ( 4 ) Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) , Wolcott, VT , 149 Laps
18. ( 17 ) Jamie Swallow Jr. ( 4NH ) , Lancaster, NH , 148 Laps
19. ( 24 ) #Erick Sands ( 36NH ) , Derry, NH , 148 Laps
20. ( 22 ) Peyton Lanphear ( 22VT ) , Waterbury, VT , 148 Laps
21. ( 25 ) Kris Matchett ( 17ME ) , Skowhegon, ME , 148 Laps
22. ( 20 ) Brockton Davis ( 47NH ) , Whitefield, NH , 147 Laps
23. ( 27 ) Chris Burgess ( 47ME ) , Hartford, ME , 147 Laps
24. ( 7 ) Bryan Mason ( 10NH ) , Milan, NH , 147 Laps
25. ( 26 ) David MacDonald ( 69ME ) , New Gloucester, ME , 146 Laps
26. ( 28 ) Reilly Lanphear ( 21VT ) , Waterbury, VT , 145 Laps
27. ( 21 ) Matt Anderson ( 49NH ) , Franklin, NH , 132 Laps
28. ( 6 ) Joey Laquerre ( 15VT ) , E. Montpelier, VT , 102 Laps
29. ( 23 ) Mike Foster ( 39VT ) , Williston, VT , 8 Laps
Lap Leaders: Mike Hopkins, 1-150. (0 lead changes among 1 driver)
Time of Race: 1 hour, 28 minutes, 34 seconds Margin of Victory: 1.172 seconds
Cautions: 11 (laps 1, 4, 43, 48, 70, 106, 122, 123, 133, 134, 139)
Heat Winners: Jesse Switser, Joey Laquerre, Jimmy Hebert
Consi Winner: Trenton Goodrow

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.