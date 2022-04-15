The Capital City has a proud tradition of maintaining an inclusive collection of pickup games where anyone from the public can participate.
On April 27 the Montpelier Recreation Center will host a reunion event to celebrate more than 50 years of noontime basketball.
Organizer Ken Libertoff is inviting former and present hoop players to attend a gathering at the Rec. Center from 1-2:45 p.m. Many former players from the Montpelier Basketball League are expected to turn out along with those who took part in the popular lunch-time games, which still run every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The upcoming event is expected to draw a cross-section of central Vermonters, many of whom are well past the age where dunking a basketball is expected. Everyone who attends will be invited to share highlights and memories of their experiences, including both the friendships and rivalries that dominated the local basketball scene.
Many recent graduates from area high schools have taken part in the noontime contests along with a vast cross-section of older players. Montpelier attorney Phil Zalinger was one of the most dedicated participants, joining a slew of competitors that ranged from loggers to doctors to legislators. One of the most unique aspects about the game has been the diversity in age, background and skill levels, resulting in a vibrant blend of basketball aficionados.
It is expected that women who took part in both league play and lunch-time games, long a domain of men, will share their experiences April 27 as skilled and valued additions to the local basketball scene. Families and friends of players are also invited.
Montpelier resident Rick Yee has been a fixture at the noontime games for nearly 18 years and is excited to have a consistent schedule again after Covid-19 brought things to a halt in 2020.
"The pandemic has made it difficult and it stopped for awhile and it's just getting running again," Yee said. "Before the pandemic it was every single weekday. After it was shut down, nobody knew when it was going to be OK to play. And then Chris Hancock rented out the gym and it was just Monday's for awhile. And now it's slowly crawling back and more and more people are coming out, which is nice to see."
Yee initially began playing noontime ball with his father, Dr. Richard Yee. The father-son bond highlighted the multi-generational facet of the game, where players pick teams at the start and call their own fouls.
"My dad would go and eventually I was old enough to go and got indoctrinated in," the younger Yee said.
For more information about the inaugural Central Vermont Basketball Reunion, email Libertoff at kennyL16@aol.com.
