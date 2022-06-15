Eighteen of the top senior baseball players from the Green Mountain State have been selected to represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic on June 25 at Norwich University's Garrity Field in Northfield.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster Tuesday. U-32 outfielder and right-handed pitcher Carter Hoffman will help lead the team after guiding the Raiders to their first title in program history last spring. Hoffman helped the East Montpelier school record a 14-3 record in 2021 before fueling a semifinal run in Division II with the 12-6 Raiders this year.
The Vermont coaches are Danville's Nick DeCaro, Essex's Tim Root, Otter Valley's Mike Howe and Woodstock's Jason Tarleton.
The Green Mountain State will rely primarily upon standouts from D-I, including two players apiece from Brattleboro, CVU, Essex and St. Johnsbbury. Catcher Eli Bostwick and infielder/right-handed pitcher Andrew Goodrich, will represent Essex, which earned a 9-0 victory over Brattleboro during Monday's championship. Brattleboro catcher Turner Clews will be joined by fellow Colonel Alex Bingham, who is a shortstop and a right-handed pitcher. CVU infielder and right-handed pitcher Braedon Jones will compete alongside teammate Oliver Pudvar, a left-handed pitcher who also plays in the outfielder. St. Johnsbury infielders Will Fowler and Fritz Hauser add depth to the lineup along with Burlington infielder Nolan Simon, BFA-St. Albans outfielder Matt Gonyeau, South Burlington outfielder Sully Beers and Rice infielder/outfielder Tanner Wolpert.
Catcher Trevor Lussier was selected from Lyndon (16-5) after leading the Vikings a runner-up finish in D-II. Lake Region's David Piers and Mount Abraham's Adam Mansfield also made the cut and can fill in as infielders and right-handed pitchers. Arlington's Griff Briggs is another infielder and right-handed pitcher on the roster. He'll play alongside Blue Mountain infielder John Dennis, who helped the Bucks (16-1) reach the D-IV final.
The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced later. First pitch of Game 1 of a pair of seven-inning contests is slated for 10 a.m. The opener will be preceded by brief pre-game ceremonies. Admission to the doubleheader is free.
The Twin State Baseball Classic was last played in 2019, with the two states settling for a split. It marked the fourth twin-bill split in five events since the event returned in its current format in 2015. A year ago, the VBCA recognized its seniors with the 2021 Vermont North-South Classic at Hadley Field in Rockingham.
