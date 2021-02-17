MONTPELIER — Katherine Hoff scored three of her four goals in Wednesday’s first period, propelling Rice to a 9-5 girls hockey victory over U-32.
Former Stowe standout Alison Walker notched two goals and two assists in the victory. Freshman Gracyn Kurrle tallied three goals and one assist for the Raiders. Cece Curtin (one assist) and Caitlin Fielder also scored in the loss.
Goalie Jin Clayton registered 24 saves for the Raiders, while Emily McDonald stopped 12 shots for the Green Knights. U-32 closed the gap to a pair of goals during the second and third periods, but Rice’s fitness was tough to match during the final minutes.
“We had a bad first period, but we played great in the second period,” U-32 coach Larry Smith said. “And the third period was kind of hit or miss. Overall, we played pretty well. Rice is a good team and they’re very fast. So to try to keep up with them was difficult. Both teams scored one goal in the second period, and they outscored us 4-3 in the third. We played well in most of the third period and then we lost our legs at the end.”
Both teams are now 1-1. U-32 will host the Kingdom Blades at 4 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 1,
BHS-Colchester 1
BURLINGTON — Spaulding pulled its goalie with 40 seconds remaining and cashed in with the game-tying shot 20 seconds later Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide (1-0-1) extended their undefeated streak to 24 games after going 22-0 last winter. The SeaLakers finished runners-up last year in Division I, while Spaulding skated to a 4-0 victory over CVU in the D-II championship.
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin recorded 16 saves. BHS-Colchester goalie Paige Codega-Ryan finished with 30 saves.
Brynn Coughlin gave the SeaLakers the lead with 5:22 left in the third quarter. She broke loose out of her team’s defensive end to create a quick rush up the ice. She fired a sot to the top shelf for a 1-0 advantage.
After pulling Cetin to gain an extra skater, Spaulding won a crucial face-off in its offensive zone. A shot by Molly Parker was blocked, but Zoe Tewksbury attempted to score again with a second-chance bid. Rebecca McKelvey cleaned up the rebound to keep her team’s unbeaten streak intact.
“We had a ton of shots and good looks,” Spaulding coach David Lawrence said. “We really poured a lot on in the third period, but overall we couldn’t solve their goalie tonight. That’s hockey sometimes. But this was a good measuring stick for us. Burlington-Colchester is a solid and well-coached Division I program. We’ll get back to work at practice (Thursday) to tackle our mistakes and be ready for another good team on Saturday.”
The Crimson Tide will host Brattlebro at 4 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 4, Spaulding 1
ESSEX — Braedon Hemenway, Joseph Maher, Matt Cincotta and Ben Peake scored for the 2-0 Hornets during Wednesday’s victory.
Justin Prim dished out two assists and Essex goalie Max Foster recorded 20 saves. Trevor Arsenault scored for the Tide on assists from Colby Berard and Jameson Solomon. Goalie Noah Long made 23 saves in the loss. The score was tied at 1 after the first period and Essex closed out the second period with a 2-1 advantage.
Harwood 3, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER — Skylar Platt (two assists) scored with 5:21 remaining in the third period to lift the defending Division II champs during Wednesday’s penalty-filled season opener.
Jacob Green scored a power-play goal in the first period for HU and teammate Finn O’Hara capitalized on the man-advantage in the second period. U-32’s Hazen Stoufer found the back of the net in the first period and teammate Neil Rohan knotted the score at 2 late in the second period. Goalie Liam Guyette made 31 saves for Harwood, while Duncan Mathies turned aside 24 shots for U-32.
Burr & Burton 9, Northfield 0
BARRE — Jakub Mulac and Matthew Graber scored two goals apiece Wednesday for the Bulldogs.
Burr & Burton scored three times in the opening period before adding five goals in the second period. The Bulldogs will host Lyndon at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Marauders will host Mount Mansfield the same day at 4 p.m.
Rice 8, Stowe 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A hat trick by Garrett Micciche helped the Green Knights shut out the Raiders on Wednesday. Matt Senesac contributed one goal and two assists. Caleb Matosky, Logan Lambrecht and Jack Hickey also scored. Goalies Andrew Libby and Will Crawford combined efforts in the shutou.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 4, Harwood 0
WATERBURY — The Hornets built a 2-0 lead in the opening period and made it 3-0 in the middle period Wednesday. Harwood (0-2) will travel to play Rutland at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
