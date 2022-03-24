Central Vermont’s reputation for producing exceptional girls hockey talent was reinforced when coaches announced their All-League awards.

Spaulding’s Chelsea Bell was selected as a First Team defenseman during her first year on the varsity roster. Crimson Tide forward Rebecca McKelvey secured a spot on the Second Team, while teammate Zoe Tewksbury earned Second Team honors for her defensive work.

Harwood junior Louisa Thomsen was singled out as the Division II Player of the Year. Highlanders goalie Jordan Hunter was named to the First Team along with U-32 forward Alyssa Frazier. Raiders forward Caitlyn Fielder received Second Team accolades.

Spaulding’s Bria Dill, Emily Morris and Zoe Tewksbury were among the Academic All-Stars who maintained a GPA of at least 3.5 as seniors. U-32’s Allie Guthrie, Tia Leno, Tegan O’Donnell, Riley Reed and Tovah Williams were also honored for their work in the classroom.

Coach Dave Lawrence and the Crimson Tide blazed a path to their second finals appearance in three years. The Tide skated to a 6-2 quarterfinal victory over South Burlington before rallying to a 4-3 semifinal win over Essex. Spaulding (19-3) came up just short in the final, suffering a 3-2 loss to BFA-St. Albans (22-0) at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.

U-32 skated to an 11-4 quarterfinal victory over Rice, avenging a late-season loss to the Green Knights. Harwood served up a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Middlebury, claiming payback following a mid-season defeat against the Tigers. Harwood (11-10-1) endured a seminal loss against eventual champ Woodstock (21-1). U-32 (12-9) was eliminated with a 5-4 loss vs. Hartford (19-4).

DIVISION I ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Taylor Senecal, Essex

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Caroline Bliss, BFA-St. Albans; Jodie Gratton, BFA-St. Albans; Bri Jarvis, BFA-St. Albans

DEFENSEMEN

Chelsea Bell, Spaulding; Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans

GOALIE

Paige Codega-Ryan, Burlington-Colchester

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Izzy Crossman, Rutland; Tess Everett, CVU-Mt. Mansfield; Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding

DEFENSEMEN

Karina Bushweller, CVU-Mt. Mansfield; Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding

GOALIE

Grace Ferguson, CVU-Mt. Mansfield

DIVISION II ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Louisa Thomsen, Harwood

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Katie Craig, Rice; Alyssa Frazier, U-32; Holley MacLellan, Missisquoi

DEFENSEMEN

Skyler Haley, Woodstock; Nora Knudsen, Hartford

GOALIE

Jordan Hunter, Harwood

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Caitlyn Fielder, U-32; Avery Gale, Middlebury; Isabel Konijenenberg, Woodstock

DEFENSEMEN

Lily Gubbins, Woodstock; Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi

GOALIE

Meridian Bremel, Woodstock

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

BFA-St. Albans: Elizabeth Couture, Rachel Needleman Burlington: Mershon Sky Burr & Burton: Lauren Barrows, Nikki Mackson, Merritt Perkins, Ada Perry, Tatum Sands, Mac Thuermer, Lily Zens CVU: Sabrina Brochu, Gracie Deavitt, Sophia Stevens, Anna West Colchester: Erin Boyd Essex: Ashley Stempek Middlebury: Patience Hanley Rice: Caroline Banks Rutland: Izzy Crossman, Alyssa Kennedy, Elise Lindstone Sharon: Alix Livingtson Spaulding: Bria Dill, Emily Morris, Zoe Tewksbury South Burlington: Mia Angwin, Hope Brnet, Sylvia Richards U-32: Allie Guthrie, Tia Leno, Tegan O’Donnell, Riley Reed, Tovah Williams Woodstock: Skylar Haley, Meridian Martsolf-Tan, Sophia Yates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.