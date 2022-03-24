Central Vermont’s reputation for producing exceptional girls hockey talent was reinforced when coaches announced their All-League awards.
Spaulding’s Chelsea Bell was selected as a First Team defenseman during her first year on the varsity roster. Crimson Tide forward Rebecca McKelvey secured a spot on the Second Team, while teammate Zoe Tewksbury earned Second Team honors for her defensive work.
Harwood junior Louisa Thomsen was singled out as the Division II Player of the Year. Highlanders goalie Jordan Hunter was named to the First Team along with U-32 forward Alyssa Frazier. Raiders forward Caitlyn Fielder received Second Team accolades.
Spaulding’s Bria Dill, Emily Morris and Zoe Tewksbury were among the Academic All-Stars who maintained a GPA of at least 3.5 as seniors. U-32’s Allie Guthrie, Tia Leno, Tegan O’Donnell, Riley Reed and Tovah Williams were also honored for their work in the classroom.
Coach Dave Lawrence and the Crimson Tide blazed a path to their second finals appearance in three years. The Tide skated to a 6-2 quarterfinal victory over South Burlington before rallying to a 4-3 semifinal win over Essex. Spaulding (19-3) came up just short in the final, suffering a 3-2 loss to BFA-St. Albans (22-0) at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
U-32 skated to an 11-4 quarterfinal victory over Rice, avenging a late-season loss to the Green Knights. Harwood served up a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Middlebury, claiming payback following a mid-season defeat against the Tigers. Harwood (11-10-1) endured a seminal loss against eventual champ Woodstock (21-1). U-32 (12-9) was eliminated with a 5-4 loss vs. Hartford (19-4).
DIVISION I ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Taylor Senecal, Essex
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Caroline Bliss, BFA-St. Albans; Jodie Gratton, BFA-St. Albans; Bri Jarvis, BFA-St. Albans
DEFENSEMEN
Chelsea Bell, Spaulding; Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans
GOALIE
Paige Codega-Ryan, Burlington-Colchester
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Izzy Crossman, Rutland; Tess Everett, CVU-Mt. Mansfield; Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding
DEFENSEMEN
Karina Bushweller, CVU-Mt. Mansfield; Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding
GOALIE
Grace Ferguson, CVU-Mt. Mansfield
DIVISION II ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Louisa Thomsen, Harwood
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Katie Craig, Rice; Alyssa Frazier, U-32; Holley MacLellan, Missisquoi
DEFENSEMEN
Skyler Haley, Woodstock; Nora Knudsen, Hartford
GOALIE
Jordan Hunter, Harwood
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Caitlyn Fielder, U-32; Avery Gale, Middlebury; Isabel Konijenenberg, Woodstock
DEFENSEMEN
Lily Gubbins, Woodstock; Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi
GOALIE
Meridian Bremel, Woodstock
ACADEMIC ALL-STARS
