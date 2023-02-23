SOUTH BURLINGTON — Unbeaten seasons are rare in any sport, but they’re starting to become commonplace for Spaulding’s girls hockey team.
The Crimson Tide put the finishing touches on its second regular season with zero losses in four years during Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over CVU-Mount Mansfield.
Seniors Molly Parker, Rebecca McKelvey and Hannah King scored for Spaulding, which improved to 19-0-1 and earned a first-round bye as the top seed for the upcoming Division I playoffs. Spaulding will host a 5 p.m. semifinal on March 3 against the either No. 4 CVU-Mount Mansfield (12-7-1) or No. 5 Essex (6-12-2). Spaulding finished at 22-0 in 2020 after beating CVU, 4-0, in the Division II title game.
“This is the first Division I undefeated regular season in the history of Spaulding girls hockey,” Tide coach Dave Lawrence said. “And we’re one of the school’s only D-I sports. …Tonight was a tough environment. It was CVU’s Senior Night and there was a big crowd with both teams wrapping up the regular season. There’s a lot to juggle there. I thought our girls handled it well.”
SHS outshot CVU-MMU 10-6 in the opening period but neither team could find the back of the net. Redhawks netminder Grace Ferguson finished the game with 28 saves and was a force to be reckoned with in every period. Tide goalie Rayna Long was also sharp, turning aside 23 shots.
“Grace Ferguson is one of the best goalies in the state, so we had our hands full,” Lawrence said. “She made some fantastic stops. There was a stretch there where I thought we may blow the game wide open and get a bigger lead and she just shut the door. And of course Rayna Long is at that level too. She was phenomenal for us tonight.”
Parker and McKelvey scored in a 26-seconds span midway through the second period to change the complexion the of game. Ellie Parker and McKelvey notched assists on Parker’s goal, which made it 1-0 with 7:19 on the clock during a power play. Ellie Parker slid the puck across the crease during a scramble in front of the net and Molly Parker lit the lamp with a backhanded effort.
“Penalties were even for both teams in the game, but our power play took advantage,” Lawrence said. “It was sharp tonight. We really could have had another on an earlier power play as well, but overall it was nice to see that group rewarded.”
McKelvey doubled the lead after receiving a pass from Molly Parker during a quick rush up the rink. The Tide’s top scorer skated toward the middle of the slot and beat Ferguson with a glove-side shot.
Spaulding wound up outshooting CVU-MMU 9-4 in the second period, but the hosts stayed within striking distance and generated a handful of quality scoring chances in an attempt to make it a one-goal game again.
“Only downside to this game was when we got the 2-0 lead we gave CVU momentum by getting away from our game,” Lawrence said. “We started to over handle the puck and complicate things. Making it harder on ourselves is not ideal and we have to stop that. But we were able to right the ship in time.”
An unassisted effort by King led to the final outcome with 4:00 left in the final period. Both teams had a player in the penalty box and the Tide’s multi-sport standout made the most of the extra space to score during the 4-on-4 action. She came away with the puck after a battle in the corner and headed directly toward the net before serving up a five-hole goal.
“We only have three senior skaters and each one scored a goal tonight in their last regular season game,” Lawrence said. “I thought that was pretty cool. And Rayna, who’s also a senior, gets a shutout in her last regular season game. What a way to wrap up this part of the season.”
Reigning Division I champ BFA-St. Albans (13-4-3) is the No. 2 seed and will host Rutland (1-19) in quarterfinal action. Third-seeded Burlington-Colchester (13-5-2) will host No. 4 South Burlington (7-12) in another quarterfinal. The championship will take place March 8 at 6 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
“Next up is playoffs,” Lawrence said. “Every team makes the tournament and every team starts fresh with a 0-0 record. The regular season is already old news. We have to dial in our game even more and be ready to go. One day, one practice, one shift at a time. No looking forward or back.”
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 6, St. Johnsbury 2
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Raiders scored the first five goals during Wednesday’s regular-season finale and easily held off the Hilltoppers at the end.
Bo Graves scored on assists by Aaron Lepikko and Woody Reichelt midway through the first period and then Lepikko fired home a shot on assists from Reichelt and Graves two minutes later. Graves extended the lead to 3-0 on a pass from Reichelt wit 4:29 left in the first period.
Brandon Allen set up Reichelt for a 4-0 lead with 1:16 left in the middle period before Graves assisted Lepikko with 8:15 remaining in the third period.
St. Johnsbury’s Camden Ignjatovic closed the gap to 5-1 on an assist by Holden Newland with 7:10 on the clock. Stowe’s Derek Baxter made it a 6-1 contest by capitalizing on an assist by Logan Wilson with 3:03 left to play. Hilltopper Josh Peterson capped the scoring with two seconds remaining, thanks to assists by Evan Windrow and Carson Biggie.
Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse recorded 16 saves. Hamilton Awe (19 saves) and Nate Delman (17 saves) split time in goal for St. Johnsbury.
“St. Johnsbury has some great skaters and they brought pressure in the first period,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said. “Liam kept us in the game early until we broke it open. I thought Caden Ciaraldi and Ian Nolan had exceptional games. They passed well, kept their heads up, gathered information and made great decisions. It was really nice to see. I am excited to see their careers progress. I also thought our centers, Bo Graves and Cooper Shove, played well. We ask a lot out of them defensively and they have accepted this as their role on this team.”
Stowe improves to 13-7, while St. Johnsbury falls to 3-16-1. The No. 6 Raiders will host No. 12 Missisquoi (4-12-3) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
“We expect technical perfection moving forward as we move into the playoffs,” Grace said. “We need to be able to roll in and out of different forechecks to keep our opponents guessing, which we hope will allow us to go deep into the playoffs.”
U-32 4, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY — Brenden Tedeschi recorded a hat trick and dished out one assist Wednesday while leading the Raiders past the Tigers.
Tedeschi set up Tae Rossmassler for U-32’s first goal with 2:47 left in the first period. Middlebury equalized when Cole Schoor scored on a Toby Draper assist with 8:38 left in the second period. Tedeschi scored three goals in a span of 3:23 late in the third period to wrap up the victory. Jackson Jagemann, Maddox Heise and Hazen Stoufer notched assists.
U-32 goalie Duncan Mathies turned aside 20 shots. Tigers netminder Devon Cyr stopped 30 shots.
U-32 improves to 16-2-2, while Middlebury falls to 9-8-2. The No. 2 Raiders will host No. 15 St. Johnsbury (3-16-1) in Saturday’s 3:45 p.m. quarterfinal.
CVU 4, Spaulding 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Redhakwks had the final word in overtime to cap the regular season in style Wednesday. Spaulding (4-11-3) will be the No. 7 seed for the upcoming Division I playoffs and will tavel to play No. 2 Essex (12-4-1) on March 3 in quarterfinal action. Fifth-ranked CVU (7-10-3) will visit No. 4 South Burlington (10-5-4)
