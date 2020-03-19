The Capital region was showered with hockey accolades when coaches put the finishing touches on the 36th Annual Rotary All-Star Classic rosters.
The event was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak just over a week after teams competed during the state championships at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse. Essex and Spaulding captured girls titles this year, while the BFA-St. Albans and Harwood boys also triumphed. Representatives from all four schools were originally scheduled to return to Burlington for the Rotary action.
David Lawrence was named the Harris Team coach for the All-Star game after leading Spaulding (22-0) to the first perfect season in Vermont girls hockey history. The title run capped an astounding turnaround after the Crimson Tide went 4-17 in 2018 and finished 2-17-1 last year. The Tide ousted Brattleboro and Missisquoi in the playoffs before blanking CVU in the title game.
Harwood’s Sarah Garvin, Nichole Pappas and Kaylee Thayer were selected to compete for the Harris Team. The Highlanders (14-6-2) skated to a 2-1 victory over eventual Division I champ Essex and finished as the top team in Tier II. Harwood entered D-I for the post-season and advanced to the semifinals. The Harris lineup also included Natalee Chauvin, Lexy James, Lilly Keller, Sage Lively and Isabel Masi, who competed for Stowe (7-15).
Northfield’s Caden Hurley joined Harwood’s Jake Cantwell, Oliver Hammond and Luke Spaulding on the boys Austin team. Hurley is also one of the area’s top soccer players and he fueled a season sweep over U-32 and a win over Burlington on the ice. Cantwell, Hammond and Spaulding provided crucial leadership during their team’s 20-3 title campaign. The Highlanders captured their first crown in 15 years by rolling to post-season victories over Missisquoi, Hartford and Milton.
The boys Harris team was set to be coached by Stowe’s Adrien Melrose. The Raiders (15-8) eliminated Spaulding and Essex in the playoffs before falling to BFA in the finals. Stowe’s Atticus Eiden, Andrew McDermott and Alex Tilgner were selected to play for the Harris side along with Spaulding’s Myles Aja, Heath Atwood, Conner Magoon and Atillio Perantoni.
36th Annual Rotary All-Star Classic
GIRLS ROSTER
Austin Team
Burlington/Colchester: Brooke Barrows, Madison Chagnon, Meghan Lehouiller, Mary Lenihan, Olivia Maher, Courtney Rocheleau, Elise Scorsome, Lane Sky, McKenna Weston. Middlebury: Merry Kimble, Taylor Moulton, Izzy Pistilli. CVU: Kayleigh Bushweller, Flynn Hall, Kiley McClure, Nicole Wright. Rice: Kate Buckley, Kylie Corley, Felicia Daigle. South Burlington: Lyssa Tan.
Austin Coaches
Molly Dimasi, Jamie Rozzi, Burlington/Colchester.
Harris Team
BFA-St. Albans: Grace Adamczak, Abbie Casey, Meghan Connor, Madeleine Hungerford, Carolyn Perry, Chloe Rouleau, Hailey Savage. Essex: Kaylee Moody, Grace Wiggett. Harwood: Sarah Garvin, Nichole Pappas, Kaylee Thayer. Stowe: Natalee Chauvin, Lexy James, Lilly Keller, Sage Lively, Isabel Masi. Woodstock: Kendyl Boisvert, Lizzy Peck, Sami Yates.
Harris Coaches
Jeff Rouleau, BFA-St. Albans; David Lawrence, Spaulding.
BOYS ROSTER
Austin Team
BFA-St. Albans: Dan Ellis, Parker
Gratton, Caden Hart, Dominic Liscinsky, Derek Nadeau. Burlington: Colt Poulin. Champlain Valley: Aiden Achilles, James Bernicke. Harwood: Jake Cantwell, Oliver Hammond, Luke Spaulding. Lyndon: Patrick Gaudreau, Duncan D’Olimpio. Middlebury: Hale Hescock, Zeke Hooper, Devon Kearns. Northfield: Caden Hurley. Rutland: Eren Cetin, Ethan Coarse. St. Johnsbury: Gregor Vogel.
Austin Coaches
J.P. Benoit, Champlain Valley; Derek Bartlett, Middlebury.
Harris Team
Brattleboro: Anthony Palomba. Burr and Burton: Joey McCoy, John Miceli. Essex: Paul Gordon, Aiden Haggerty, Jason Smith. Hartford: Kyle Hamilton. Milton: Jackson Ehler, Nick Desouza, Owen Perry. Missisquoi: Kyle Gilbert. Spaulding: Myles Aja, Heath Atwood, Conner Magoon, Atillio Perantoni. Stowe: Atticus Eiden, Andrew McDermott, Alex Tilgner. Woodstock: Owen Coates, Trevor White.
Harris Coaches
Mark Slade, Burr and Burton; Adrien Melrose, Stowe; Jon Chamberlin, Woodstock.
