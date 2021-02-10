The stakes will be raised at this year’s Hockey East Tournament as teams will either win or go home.
The men’s and women’s format will be single-elimination, with each game hosted by the higher seed. Seeding will be determined by the Hockey East Power Index, a recently-developed mathematical formula for rankings. All eligible teams will automatically qualify for the 2021 tourney.
Following the conclusion of the regular season Feb. 21, the women’s tournament will begin with two opening-round games Feb. 24. The seventh-seeded program will host the No. 10 seed, while the No. 8 seed will welcome the No. 9 seed. All remaining teams will be reseeded before the quarterfinals begin Feb. 28. Semifinals will take place March 3 and the championship game will be held March 6.
The men’s tourney will follow a similar format, beginning with three opening-round games March 10. The latest date for men’s regular-season action will be March 7. The quarterfinals take place March 14, while the semifinals are set for March 17. The title game will take place March 20.
The format was unanimously agreed upon by the Hockey East membership and created in consultation with league medical personnel and administrators. Strict health and safety protocols have been approved to ensure the safest possible tournament, including mandatory league-wide testing days throughout the duration of the postseason.
“The 2020-21 season has presented new challenges each day and Hockey East has done everything in our power to ensure a safe and fulfilling experience for our student-athletes in this difficult year,” Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf said. “Inviting all teams into the Hockey East Tournament and using the Hockey East Power Index to seed each program respects the importance and integrity of each regular-season game. Ultimately, our goal is to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes.”
The winner of each tourney will receive Hockey East’s automatic bid into the men’s and women’s national tournament.
The Hockey East Power Index is a customized objective mathematical formula never before used in college sports. It was created specifically to more accurately rank Hockey East teams based on the 2020-21 league schedule format. The ranking system is similar to the formula used to determine NCAA Tournament field based on in-season results.
While a points-based seeding formula relies on an equitable and predetermined distribution of opponents, the Hockey East Power Index applies a number of objective factors to accurately rank each team after accounting for the nuances of the 2020-21 season. By utilizing the HEPI, Hockey East mitigates the effects of an imbalanced schedule, both in terms of number of games played and strength of opponent.
The HEPI takes into consideration the number of games played, wins and losses in regulation, overtime, and shootouts, and a team’s home and away split. It then values wins and losses based on each team’s strength of schedule and their opponents’ strength of schedule to rank the programs. It does not factor in points in the standings table, which was used to seed teams in past seasons.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the team with the highest Hockey East Power Index will be declared the regular season Champion and awarded the trophy. Television and streaming information for all tournemante games will be announced at a later date.
“While we will miss giving our men and women the usual Hockey East Championship weekend experience, we appreciate our partners at TD Garden and friends at Boston College, who were set to host the women’s championship this year, and look forward to returning in 2022,” Metcalf said.
