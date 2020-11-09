ST. JOHNSBURY - The St. Johnsbury football team used a gritty comeback Saturday to beat Spaulding for the third time this season.
The Hilltoppers (9-1) rallied past the Crimson Tide (4-5) to earn a 42-28 victory in their regional championship.
St. Johnsbury earned a regular-season sweep over the Tide but fell behind several times during the title showdown.
Quinn Murphy connected to Colby Garey-Wright for a 20-yard touchdown with 11:08 left in the first quarter. Spaulding's Andrew Trottier found Grady Chase for a 25-yard scoring play to tie the score at 7 with 9:53 on the clock. Ethan Touchette caught a TD pas from Trotter at 3:53 and added an extra point for a 14-7 advantage. Murphy threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Colby Garey-Wright to set up a 14-14 tie entering the second quarter.
Cole Benoit intercepted a pass and raced 63 yards for a Spaulding touchdown with 5:00 left in the first half. Garey-Wright connected to Fritz Hauser for a 35-yard scoring play and a 21-20 half-time lead.
The Hilltoppers extended their lead to 28-20 when Sam Begin caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Garey-Wright with 4:22 left in the third quarter. Garey-Wright fired to Begin for a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, making it 35-20 with 4:31 left to play. Hauser caught a 12-yard pass from Garey-Wright for a 42-20 advantage with 2:58 on the clock. Spaulding closed out the scoring with five seconds remaining when Ridge Herring set up Logan Folta for a 20-yard TD.
Spaulding will graduate Folta, Touchette, Herring, Aiden Blouin, Zach Stabell, Matt Durgin and Steven Corbett. St. Johnsbury joins Colchester, Rutland and Windsor as the champions of the state’s four 7-on-7 regions.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Burlington 2, CVU 1
BURLINGTON — The CVU girls soccer team was looking for its fourth straight state championship, but South Burlington had other ideas.
The Wolves bested the Redhawks 2-1 to win the Division I state championship Saturday at Burlington High School.
The title is South Burlington’s first since 2010. The two teams met in the 2011 final as well, with CVU winning that one.
Josie Pecor started the scoring for the Redhawks, her 21st of the season, early in the first half.
The Wolves’ Madison King-Thurber knotted the score midway through the half, with a misplay by the CVU defense. It was the first non-penalty kick goal allowed by the Redhawks this year.
Rachel Kelley buried the game-winner in the closing minutes and South Burlington held on.
BOYS SOCCER
Burlington 1, Essex 0
BURLINGTON — Goals were at a premium in the Division I boys state championship between Burlington and Essex.
It was Gonzalaiz Arakaza who finally put the Seahorses ahead in the 89th minute and it held to give Burlington the state title on its home field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.