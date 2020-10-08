DUXBURY — Tucker Chapman assisted Gardner Auchincloss in the 83rd minute Thursday, lifting the Hilloppers past the Highlanders in overtime.
Auchincloss gave the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead midway through the second half. Jordan Shullenberger equalized for Harwood in the 68th minute on a pass from Jack Birmingham.
“I have lots of respect for St. J and how they played,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “That was a good test for us. We showed some resiliency to fight back after being down 1-0. I thought the effort was really good, so we can walk away with our heads held high. But we’re not satisfied with the result by any means.”
St. Johnsbury improves to 3-0 following a 3-0 win against North Country and a 6-1 victory at Lake Region. Harwood falls to 3-1 after outscoring opponents 11-0 during its first three matches. The Highlanders will travel to play Peoples at 4 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 8, Peoples 1
EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders poured it on offensively while playing through cold, wet conditions under the lights against the Wolves.
Senior midfielder Caroline Kirby tallied four goals and two assists, following up last week’s five-goal effort against Northfield-Williamstown. The Raiders spread the wealth and used a 7-0 halftime advantage to overwhelm PA.
Sasha Kennedy jump-started the scoring on a feed from Kirby, who set up Jordan Pryce for a 2-0 lead. A free-kick goal by Kirby extended the lead to 3-0. Yvonne Roberge fired home a pass from Tegan O’Donnell before another Kirby restart gave the hosts a 5-0 advantage. Jordan Pryce cashed in on a Claire Obeldobel assist near the end of the first half and then Kirby scored again a few minutes later.
The Wolves capitalized on a scramble in front of the net to break up the shutout bid in the second half. Kirby added another insurance goal with 19:20 left to play. The Raiders (2-0) will travel to play Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fair Haven 10, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — A pair of defensive seniors had their chance to shine for the 4-0 Slaters on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Emma Ezzo and sweeper Courtney Brewster scored their first varsity goals. Junior Aunikka Brannock and sophomore Holly Gannon joined them in that distinction.
“We tried to move some things around a little bit,” said Slaters coach Ian Akin. “It’s always a balance between respecting the game and honoring your opponent. I thought our girls were classy today and his kids worked hard from start to finish. Six years ago, we lost here 10-0, so I know what that feels like.”
Eight different girls got in on the scoring act, as Lily Briggs (two goals), Megan Ezzo (two goals), Ryleigh Coloutti and Emma Briggs also scored. Sophomore midfielder Brittney Love dished out six assists.
“It goes to show how unselfish she is,” Akin said.
The Slaters were playing great passes all match, getting in open space and taking advantage of their chances.
“It’s always a work in progress. We try to play a possession game,” Akin said. “Today, it came together. Hopefully that holds up as we build to the end of the season.”
Fair Haven opened up the scoring with 35 minutes to play in the first half. Freshman Lily Briggs sent a floating ball over Mill River keeper Malori Carlson’s left shoulder and into the net.
Love notched one of her assists soon after with a perfect through ball that found Emma Briggs in space. Briggs got ahead of the defense and netted the game’s second goal. Not long after, Megan Ezzo increased the lead.
A penalty in the box resulted in a Fair Haven penalty kick, 12 minutes before the half. Akin called on his keeper, Emma Ezzo, to take the chance and she notched the tally.
Akin tried girls in different positions later in the half and that gave Brewster a chance to make some runs at goal. Brewster’s first shot on goal was handled, but she got a chance with 4:49 on the clock that she finished.
Heading into the half up 5-0, the Slaters were just as strong out of the break.
A nice cutback resulted in Lily Briggs’ second goal, before Coloutti, Megan Ezzo, Brannock and Gannon finished off the scoring.
Despite giving up 10 goals, Carlson was stout in goal for the Minutemen making 19 saves.
Megan Ezzo’s second goal of the day was a microcosm of the effort Carlson puts in on a daily basis. The Slaters had a great opportunity to score, but Carlson came out of goal and thwarted a pair of chances for Fair Haven, before Ezzo finally found the back of the net.
Fair Haven (4-0) will host Otter Valley on Friday.
