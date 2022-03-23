Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.