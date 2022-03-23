Some of the hardest workers in Central Vermont basketball have a few extra feathers in their caps as they enjoy some well-deserved victory laps.
Montpelier senior Jonah Cattaneo was named the Capital Division Player of the Year after leading the Solons (23-1) to their second consecutive Division II championship. Hazen’s Aaron Hill was voted Coach of the Year by his peers following his 23rd season at the helm of the Wildcats program. Hill’s 19-4 team outlasted league rival Williamstown during the semifinal before holding off top-seeded Winooski during a heated Division III title clash.
“It’s very humbling,” Hill said. “There are a lot of good coaches in the Capital. There’s a lot of talent in the league, and every night you’re going up against people who have scouted you that have great game plans. It’s a wonderful league and it’s so competitive. You have coaches like Jack (Carrier) and Nick (Foster) and Jeremy Rilling. (Thetford’s) Jason Gray is great, the Harwood coach is great — you can go on and on.”
Cattaneo headlined the First Team along with Montpelier classmate Rashid Nikiema. They were joined by Hazen power forward Tyler Rivard, U-32 swingman Elvin Stowell and gritty Williamstown guard Thomas Parrott. Last week Cattaneo was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and also received the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year award.
“There are some great players in the league,” coach Hill said. “But in my opinion, Jonah was definitely a step above. His ability to not only score, but also to make his teammates better was huge. And I think that’s the sign of a truly great player: the impact they have on their teammates. If you really locked down on Jonah, he was going to find other people and get them shots. You really had to pick your poison with him. He’s so composed and is just such a calming influence out there. All the Montpelier kids are great: You don’t see them talking trash and they carry themselves so well. I am so impressed with the culture that Nick has built over there.”
Three Spaulding players filled up the Second Team: Riley Severy, Cooper Diego and Isaiah Terrill. Montpelier’s Will Bruzzese was another Second Team selection along with Lyndon’s Evan Sanborn. Honorable Mention honors were handed out to Hazen’s Carter Hill, Lamoille’s Jackson Stanton, Randolph’s Levi West, Spaulding’s Cole McAllister and Peoples Academy’s Chandler Follensbee.
“It’s a great league, and it’s especially a great league for those of us in D-III who are playing up a lot of those nights,” coach Hill said. “You can’t beat it. You get used to competing at that high level every game and you have to bring it every night. Even the teams that are maybe having a down year, they’re still able to beat you if you don’t play your best. And every coach has a great game plan, so you can’t get away with an off-night in the level of play.”
Coach Hill graduated from Hazen in 1992 and watched his younger brother Travis lead the Wildcats to a championship victory over Peoples in 1996. It didn’t take long for Aaron Hill to win a title as a coach, with his team holding off high-scoring Reg Chapple and United Christian Academy during a 47-44 victory in the 2000 championship.
Billy Welcome, Tim Shedd, Randy Lumsden, Mike Slayton, Ryan Renaud, Lucas Stubbs and Ian Drown were some of the first stars for Hill, who has captured six championships at the Caledonia County school. The Wildcats suffered back-to-back championship losses in 2004 and 2005 before earning a 58-55 title victory over Thetford in 2006. Hazen rolled to a 60-48 title victory over BFA-Fairfax in 2009 and a 72-49 championship win over Lake Region in 2010. The team’s 63-43 win over Williamstown in the 2016 final was extra meaningful because it snapped the Blue Devils’ streak of four consecutive crowns.
Hazen recently made the ambitious jump from the Mountain Division to the Capital League, resulting in a slew of regular-season matchups against elite D-II opponents. Coach Hill anticipated some growing pains, but he figured that the benefits would outweigh the costs.
“It’s a different world than the Mountain,” Hill said. “Everything about it: the athleticism, the size, the intensity of play every single night. It’s just a great great league and I’m so glad that we are able to be a part of it — it’s just a fun experience. The Capital is always good. But when you have a year when Spaulding and Montpelier have teams like they put out this year, there are some really quality teams this year in the Capital.”
The Wildcats pulled off a rare feat this past winter by securing three victories over Williamstown, including a 61-58 win in the championship of the Dave Morse Classic. Hazen was also firing on all cylinders during a 45-43 victory over Enosburg and a 62-37 win over Harwood. Even a 65-55 loss to Montpelier was a step in the right direction as the Wildcats prepared for the D-III post-season. Hill’s team kicked off playoffs with an 82-17 victory over Mill River and a 52-31 win over Windsor before defeating Williamstown, 48-45, in the semifinals. Hazen pulled ahead early in the final and survived a late scare to lock up a 37-34 win over the Spartans (21-3).
“For people who just looked at scores and margin of victory, they probably thought that Winooski had a significant advantage on us,” coach Hill said. “But we felt very confident based on the teams we had played that we would compete really well. You know that if you play with Montpelier, that was going to be a big confidence-booster for us. And we played them tough.”
