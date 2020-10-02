DUXBURY — Every season is a wild ride for the Harwood girls soccer team, which makes a habit of going deep into the Division II playoffs.
The 2020 campaign has been filled with unprecedented challenges and new routines, but coach Mike Vasseur’s team will still battle a familiar list of title contenders. Dreams of capturing the second championship in program history remain the same, and it’s not the Highlanders’ first rodeo. The roster is stacked with 17 players who have varsity experience, including one of the top scorers in Vermont history.
Junior Tanum Nelson is currently on pace to join an exclusive club by reaching 100 career goals. She recorded 49 goals and 15 assists during her first two seasons and could become the 13th girl in Vermont to hit the century mark. The only D-I or D-II players to accomplish the feat have been Mount Anthony’s Nicole Levesque, Springfield’s Tracy Guilford and Rice’s Brittany Pfaff. The Highlanders are set to play six fewer games than normal due to a COVID-delayed season, but Nelson recorded a hat trick in the opener and could easily make up for lost time.
“Harwood has historically been very lucky and we’ve had some good, talented players,” Vasseur said. “And this group is right up there with the best Harwood has ever had. The goal is to push it, go as hard as we can and have as much fun as we can. And the ultimate goal is hopefully to have another shot in the game we played in last year.”
Harwood finished runner-up in 2019 after suffering a 2-1 championship loss to Rice. The Highlanders advanced to the final with 3-1 victories over Milton and Mount Abraham and a 2-1 semifinal win at Fair Haven in double-overtime.
The Appalachian Gap divides Harwood and Mount Abraham, but they’re no strangers in the post-season. The perennial powers faced off in elimination games during each of the past seven years. The Highlanders ousted Fair Haven twice in the last three years, earning a 2-1 playdown victory in 2017 despite a show-stopping performance by Slaters goalie Emma Ezzo (12 saves).
The possibility of another Harwood-Fair Haven playoff meeting is extra enticing because both schools were scheduled to play in the basketball championship last winter. Harwood’s 47-27 semifinal victory over North Country set the stage for a March 14 title showdown, but the game was never played due to the pandemic and the teams were declared co-champs.
Nelson and soccer teammates Sarah Bartolomei, Ashley Proteau and Emma Ravelin will look for more hardware this fall after earning basketball titles. Proteau’s cousin, Courtney Brewster, is a star fullback for Fair Haven and also leads the Slaters on the hardcourt.
“Fair Haven has a very senior-heavy team this year with really strong athletes,” Vasseur said. “I’m sure Milton and Mount Abe are going to be tough. And U-32 has probably one of the best players in New England (Caroline Kirby), so you know that’s what’s coming. And with teams like Rice and Thetford, you just never know because there could be transfer students. There are a lot of good teams out there. And with COVID, everybody is on a different schedule and everybody is able to do different things. The playing field is very wide open. We don’t train on Wednesday for example. Everything depends on the rules and the schedule that your school has. That’s just the way this year is.”
Proteau is a four-year varsity standout and one of seven returning seniors. Bartolome, Siena Mazer, Aliza Jernigan, Sage Devereux, Anda Gulley and Katie Rush round out the class. The junior returners are Nelson, Ravelin, Kayla Yalicki, Clara Kelly and Josie Rand.
Louisa Thomsen leads an up-and-coming sophomore group along with Lyric Smith, Abby Young, Tela Haskell and Cierra McKay. Four freshmen also made varsity: Poppy Woods, Tessa Jernigan, Quinn Nelson and Rubi Murphy.
Former captains Anna Jamieson, Lili Platt and Amaya Rogers were part of last year’s eight-member senior crew that made its mark and left some major voids to fill. Smith, Rush and Gulley are veteran defenders, with Young and Murphy solidifying the back line. Bartolomei and Woods are both capable goalies who split time during Tuesday’s season-opening 9-0 victory over Lamoille.
“Our defensive corps played very solid and they communicated well,” Vasseur said. “It was a good showing.”
Proteau, Nelson and Thomsen have the most midfield experience on the team. Ravelin is back as a starting striker and will create lots of problems for opposing defenders along with Quinn Nelson.
“Tanum and Louisa are both playing in the mid along with Ashley and we have a very good core,” Vasseur said. “We also have some very good players around them, and we have people who can go in right after to give them some breaks. Our midfield is very solid. And we have three or four people who can strike the ball pretty well from distance, so it offers another angle to our attack.”
The underclassmen quickly made big impacts during the opening week and will compete for starting roles for the mid-season stretch. Harwood will host Thetford on Wednesday before visiting Peoples on Oct. 10. The Highlanders will welcome Montpelier on Oct. 13 and will visit North Country on Oct. 16. The regular season wraps up with an Oct. 21 home match against Stowe and an Oct. 24 contest at Lake Region.
The Highlanders won their only championship in 2010, outscoring playoff opponents 8-0. According to Vasseur, COVID-related precautions combined with the late start date have prevented the Highlanders from holding a meeting to discuss team aspirations for the current season. But it’s no secret that his players have some unfinished business after an oh-so-close finish in 2019.
“This year washed a lot of our traditions away,” Vasseur said. “We only meet for practice and we don’t have any off-field activities. You’re taking the temperature of the kids every day when they show up. And you’re keeping control of the contacts and asking them questions before they start. A lot of our stuff where we would have team dinners and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re shooting for or where we’re going’ — it’s all just on-the-field activities now. And as soon as practice is done, the school wants you to have the kids in the cars and going home. Everything is limited and it’s a very controlled environment. But if you talk to any of the kids who were on the team or watched the championship last year, not losing the last game of the season is our goal.”
