Thunder Road will hit the halfway point of its 62nd season with Thursday’s Times Argus Midseason Championships.
The annual driver autograph session, added distance features and double points awarded in all races will provide auto racing fans with a night of thrills. This year, the event will be even bigger than normal because the prize money payouts will be doubled. Regardless of where racers finish, teams in all four divisions will receive an extra cash infusion to prepare for the second half of the summer.
Drivers including Jason Corliss, Trampas Demers, Michael Martin, Bryan Wall Jr. and Tommy Smith know how important double-points night is to their title hopes. With so much on the line, they will be putting in extra time at the shop this week to make sure they are ready.
The Midseason Championships will give the rest of the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model division a chase to catch up with Corliss. Following his third win of the year at the Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup, the hometown racer has a 59-point lead over Demers. Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey and Stephen Donahue are the third- and fourth-place Late Model racers, respectively. Pelkey trails Corliss by 67 points, while Donhue is 98 points off the winning pace.
The winner of Thursday’s 75-lap feature will receive 150 points. Another 20 points goes to each heat race winner. A strong night by a couple challengers, combined with sub-par effort by Corliss, could completely change the outlook.
With nothing to lose and everything to gain for most of the field, a must-watch main event is in store.
The title picture is almost guaranteed to shift in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers division. The top 15 drivers are separated by 56 points. Anyone from current leader Michael Martin to 15th-place driver Tanner Woodard could end the night as points leader. The lead has changed hands five weeks in a row, so Martin can’t feel comfortable with a herd of Tigers on his heels.
Bryan Wall Jr. became the division’s first repeat winner last week, moving within two points of Martin. Youngsters Stephen Martin, Logan Powers and Kelsea Woodard are closely locked in the hunt along with veterans Robert Gordon and Cameron Ouellette. Reigning champion Jason Woodard has not been up to his lofty standards this year, but he is still just 35 points out of first. Jason Woodard won the Midseason Championships last year and knows that doing so again would make him the frontrunner for a fifth title.
The RK Miles Street Stocks have a two-man dance between “The King” and “The Kid.” The points leader is 51-year-old Tommy Smith. The Williamstown driver is the all-time winningest Street Stock racer and 2014 champion. Twelve points behind is 13-year-old Kaiden Fisher. The Shelburne young gun is competing at Thunder Road for the second year.
Smith got started in the Street Stocks when Kaiden’s father, Jamie, was one of the division’s stars. Now Smith is attempting to fend off the next generation. Kyler Davis, two-time champion Jamie Davis, rookie Trevor Jaques and Justin Blakely will be there to pounce if they have the opportunity.
The evening will conclude with a long-distance feature for the Burnett Scrap Metals Warriors, who return following a week off. Frank Putney, Nate Brien, Dan Garrett Jr., Paige Whittemore and the division’s other colorful characters have some pent-up energy to unleash. The division does not race for points, so gunning for the victory will be the lone goal for most drivers.
Post time for Thursday’s action is 7 p.m. The driver autograph session will be held at intermission. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
