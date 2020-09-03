The American-Canadian Tour will continue its torrid late-summer stretch this Sunday during the 42nd Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road.
The event marks the 75th time that ACT drivers will square off in a points-counting event at the Barre track. Traditionally Thunder Road has been the most visited track for the ACT, and it often plays a pivotal role in deciding the championship. The Labor Day Classic is part of the ACT schedule for the 14th time and presents a unique challenge for top runners such as Jimmy Hebert, D.J. Shaw, Ryan Kuhn, Bryan Kruczek and Dylan Payea.
Sunday's 200-lap even is one of the longest races on the schedule, forcing driver to demonstrate both speed and stamina. Furthermore, teams have the option to change two tires at any point during the event, bringing pit strategy into play. While some drivers will take on fresh rubber, the last two winners went the full distance on a single set of tires.
The presence of the local weekly racers also will be a factor. Sunday’s event counts for points toward both the ACT and Thunder Road championships, so most of the Late Model standouts will be in the field.
Regular Thunder Road racers have fared well recently during ACT events in Barre, and locals were especially strong during the Community Bank N.A. 150 in July. During that race the top six finishers were current or former track champs.
And with the larger field size, big swings could easily occur in the ACT championship chase. As result, ACT points leader Jimmy Hebert can’t relax. The Williamstown native calls Thunder Road his home track, having won the 2009 Flying Tiger championship and the 2011 Late Model Rookie of the Year award. Hebert has a 39-point lead in the standings with three races to go over New Hampshire rival D.J. Shaw. A driver can earn up to 125 points at an event, so Hebert’s margin is anything but safe.
“We’re in a good spot, but we definitely can’t afford to get comfortable,” Hebert said. “On the Tour, you have bonus points for leading a lap, leading the most laps. And 30 cars almost every week. That point lead can get erased pretty quickly. If D.J. goes out and wins, and I finish 15th, we’re basically tied.”
Shaw has less experience at Thunder Road than some of his ACT brethren. However, he owns a Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model win at the track and placed seventh in the first Tour visit this year. Shaw was the best of the non-local ACT pack at that event, and if he can do that three more times he may become the first driver with both a PASS and ACT championship.
Both Kuhn and Kruczek are trying to find the magic combination at Thunder Road. Both are accomplished racers at tracks throughout the region but have yet to put it all together on the high banks. They are both attempting to continue their recent hot streaks and keep the pressure on the top duo.
Payea is a Milton driver who is a former Thunder Road Flying Tiger winner. He racing on the ACT Late Model Tour for the third straight season, and he's done so on the smallest of budgets. He put together a Cinderella story at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway this past Sunday with a career-best fourth-place effort. Now he is ready for an encore.
These top ACT drivers will take on local Late Model stars such as former Labor Day winner Jason Corliss. The defending King of the Road is poised to defend his track tittle with strong performances in the final two points-counting events of the season. He owns a 35-pint lead over Trampas Demers, while two-time King of the Road Scott Dragon and 2017 track champion Bobby Therrien are close behind. Christopher Pelkey, Marcel J. Gravel and Stephen Donahue have been running the weekly and touring schedules, making Sunday’s race extra important for each racer.
Former Vermont Governor’s Cup winner Brooks Clark is now a serious player in big Thunder Road events, while Kyle Pembroke, Brendan Moodie, Boomer Morris and Matt White are among those who could pull off an upset. Whomever wins on Sunday will have their name inscribed on a granite monument, joining the past winners like Ronnie Marvin, Russ Ingerson, Bobby Dragon, Dave Dion and Patrick Laperle.
Qualifying for the Labor Day Classic will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday. The afternoon will also include a full card for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Camping is available for self-contained units and there will be limited fan attendance.
