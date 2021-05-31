The 2021 boys lacrosse season is guaranteed to be one to remember for CVU.
Whether the Redhawks (14-1) will be the team that make it eight straight championships or the one that lets the dynasty slip away remains to be seen.
The Division I powerhouse was the only reigning champ to receive a No. 1 seed Monday when the Vermont Principals’ Association announced playoff pairings. Burr & Burton and Hartford girls snagged the top seeds in their respective divisions along with the Rice and GMVS boys.
CVU’s only setback was a 10-8 loss to Woodstock, a school that hasn’t been to the title game since 2003. A quarterfinal victory would give the Redhawks a semifinal date with Middlebury or Essex — two teams they beat by a single goal. Burr & Burton lurks on the other side of the bracket and also lost to CVU by one goal.
Defending D-II boys champ Stowe (5-6) will face an uphill battle in its attempt to repeat. Rice (10-0) has been the division’s top dog all spring, while No. 2 Harwood (9-2) is on a quest to make the finals for the fourth straight season. Third-seeded Spaulding is seeking its first title and has not advanced to the semis since 2002.
GMVS (6-2) headlines the six-team D-III tourney, which returns following a three-year hiatus. Some schools like Hartford have used the division as springboard for future success at a higher level. The Hurricanes were back-to-back runners-up before going 12-5 in 2019 and reaching the D-II semifinals. This year the Hurricanes are 11-4 and ranked fourth in D-II.
Division I South Burlington and D-II Vergennes are defending champs on the girls’ side. The second-seeded Wolves (12-2) lost to BBA, 11-10, four weeks ago. Burr & Burton (15-0) survived a few close calls to attain regular-season perfection. Third-seeded Rutland (11-3) is 1-8 in semifinal appearances but has every right to be in the current title conversation.
The No. 2 Commodores (12-2) lost to D-II rival GMVS last week and split with Hartford. High-scoring Zoe Pheiffer and Hartford (15-1) kicked off the season with a dozen straight victories before falling to Vergennes, 11-9. Fourth-seeded St. Johnsbury (9-3) has improved considerably since its season-opening 18-7 loss to Hartford.
DIVISION I BOYSThe favorite: No. 1 CVU. The seven-time defending champs suffered their only loss to Woodstock. They earned one-goal victories over Middlebury, Essex and BBA.
Dark horse: No. 6 Essex. The Hornets faced CVU twice and lost by a combined three goals.
Best first-found matchup: No. 6 South Burlington at No. 3 Burr & Burton. The Wolves beat the Bulldogs, 10-9, a month ago. BBA struggled late in the season during a 10-3 loss at Woodstock.
Longest trip: South Burlington at Burr & Burton (100 Miles).
Fun fact: The D-I champ was either Middlebury or Woodstock every year from 1993-2003.
DIVISION II BOYSThe favorite: No. 1 Rice. The Green Knights locked up the top seed with a 14-11 victory over Harwood. They earned their last playoff victory in 2015.
Dark horse: No. 4 Hartford. The Hurricanes are an up-and-down team that lost to Rice, 7-6. They’ve played five more games than some teams, limiting opponents to an average of less than five goals per contest.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 St. Johnsbury. The Hilltoppers own a 9-3 victory over GMVS and will shoot for their second playoff victory since 2007. The Seahorses won the D-II title in 2016 and played a dozen games against D-I opponents this year. Both teams suffered seven-goal losses to Spaulding.
Longest trip: No. 11 Brattleboro at No. 6 Colchester (158 Miles).
Fun fact: Ten Harwood players were also on the school’s hockey team that made back-to-back trips to the D-II title game.
DIVISION III BOYSThe favorite: No. 1 GMVS. Nick Calcagni, Seb Segre and Ian Geikie power an offense that gets better every game.The Gumbies captured their only title in 2012.
Dark horse: No. 3 BFA-Fairfax. The Bullets were quiet offensively during an early-season 9-3 loss to GMVS. Recent victories over St. Johnsbury and Montpelier prove that BFA is peaking at the right time.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 Otter Valley at No. 4 Mount Abraham. The Eagles easily swept the Otters in the regular season. But Otter Valley is battle-tested after facing D-I titans Woodstock and Burr & Burton.
Longest trip: No. 6 U-32 at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (50 Miles).
Fun fact: A GMVS title would make it one more year that a ski school prevailed in D-III. Stratton was the champ in 2016 and 2017.
DIVISION I GIRLSThe favorite: No. 1 Burr & Burton. Paige Samuelson, Tatum Sands and goalie Lola Herzog have been lights-out for 15-0 BBA, which has outscored opponents by an average of 14-6. The Bulldogs secured one-goal victories against CVU, South Burlington and Rutland.
Dark horse: No. 4 BFA-St. Albans. The Comets beat GMVS in overtime and average a dozen goals per game offensively. BFA is 1-5 in semifinal appearances and has never won a title.
Best first-round matchup: No. 6 Essex at No. 3 Rutland (11-3). The Hornets will have to pay close attention to Rutland scoring threats Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson. Essex is seeking its first title and hasn’t made it to the semifinals since 2002.
Longest trip: No. 10 Mt. Mansfield at No. 7 Mt. Anthony (127 Miles).
Fun fact: Three schools have rattled off at least three D-I titles in a row: Woodstock (1995-97), Middlebury (1998-2001) and South Burlington (2011-14).
DIVISION II GIRLSThe favorite: No. 1 Hartford. The Hurricanes ended the regular season with an 8-5 victory at GMVS. They’ve outscored the opposition by an average of 15-4, suffering their only setback vs. Vergennes.
Dark horse: No. 4 St. Johnsbury. The Hilltoppers have never won it all, finishing runners-up in 2019 following a 10-9 championship loss to Vergennes. The team has won five straight and snapped BFA-St. Albans’ nine-game winning streak last week.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 Stowe at No. 8 Lamoille. The Lancers earned a mid-season 10-8 victory over the Raiders before losing the rematch, 12-3. Stowe eliminated Lamoille in 2014 and 2017.
Longest trip: No. 10 Harwood at No. 7 Woodstock (64 Miles).
Fun fact: Spaulding is gunning for its first playoff victory since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.