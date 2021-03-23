Tensions could run high and some low seeds are bound to advance Wednesday during a busy night of Central Vermont playoff action.
Brattleboro (8-1) will attempt to capture its first hockey title in school history when the No. 2 Colonels take on defending champ Harwood (8-0) in the Division II title game. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. at the BOR.
The No. 3 Twinfield boys basketball team (6-2) will host No. 7 West Rutland (8-3) in a 6 p.m. Division IV semifinal. Division III is also wide open on boys’ side, with No. 6 Williamstown (7-3) set to host No. 7 Enosburg (6-4) at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Green Mountain (10-1) will face No. 12 Thetford (4-6) in the other D-III semifinal.
The Highlanders and Colonels will battle for all the marbles during a late-night clash in the Granite City. Harwood skated to an 8-4 victory over No. 9 Mt. Mansfield (3-5) and a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Middlebury (6-3). Brattleboro advanced with a 10-0 victory over No. 10 Burlington (2-5-1) and a 6-5 win over No. 6 Burr & Burton (5-3). Harwood goalie Liam Guyette stopped 29 shots against Middlebury and turned aside 20 shots vs. the Cougars.
Junior Skylar Platt recorded four goals and three assists in Harwood’s quarterfinal victory. Classmate Finn O’Hara tallied two goals and two assists against the Cougars before scoring all three goal in the semifinal.
Harwood opened the season with a 3-2 victory at U-32 before skating to a 5-0 win against Hartford. The Highlanders held on against Milton in a rematch of last year’s championship, prevailing 3-2. Coach Shawn Thompson’s squad followed up a 6-4 victory at Brattleboro with a 3-2 win over Burr & Burton and a 4-1 victory over Middlebury on Senior Night.
Even though the Colonels lost to Harwood on Feb. 27, they earned the No. 2 seed for a reason. Brattleboro beat two D-I opponents, skating to a 5-0 victory at Rutland and a 7-1 win at Stowe. The team’s resume also includes a season-opening 10-0 victory over Northfield, a 3-2 victory over Hartford, a 6-2 win over St. Johnsbury and a 5-4 victory against BBA.
The Thetford boys basketball team enters its semifinal as the two-time defending state champ under coach Jason Gray. The Panthers prevailed as the No. 7 seed last winter, earning a 54-44 title victory over Enosburg. Gray’s team trailed by 20 points in the 2020 semifinals before rallying past Peoples, 51-48.
The Panthers could have easily been counted out a month ago when they suffered an 85-30 loss against Montpelier. Instead, they’re one victory away from reaching their home away from home at the Barre Aud.
“Thetford is a team that has come on strong lately,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. “They have their own style of play and I thought they would upset Windsor. Having (Eli) Dunnett inside, he’s tough and strong. He’s been their nucleus. He’s been a starter for three years and they lean on him. He wasn’t there against Montpelier, so that score is a little deceiving. But he rebounds well and he scores for them. And they also have (Jacob) Gilman, (Ryen) Wolf and (Jackson) Ransom, so that’s a strong four kids. Green Mountain is pretty tough too, but their schedule didn’t match what Thetford played.”
The Hornets earned a 50-48 quarterfinal victory over top-seeded Hazen. Williamstown beat BFA-Fairfax, 63-60, on a last-second shot by Greer Peloquin. Enosburg closed out a 51-47 quarterfinal victory over the Blue Devils last winter.
“Us vs. Enosbugh is going to be tight,” Carrier said. “They like to manage their offense at a slower pace at times. So we’re going to have to be patient on defense, but a little aggressive at the same time. We have to figure out what they’re doing. I haven’t seen them attack our type of defense. I’ve seen them play against straight man, but we’ll throw some curveballs.”
Parrott paced the Blue Devils with 21 points and five assists Saturday. Blake Clark (15 points, four assists), Tavien Rouleau (14 points, seven rebounds) and Riley Cheney also came through in crunch time for Wiliamstown, which earned its ninth semifinal berth in the past decade.
“We talk with them about how this might be their only chance,” Carrier said. “Look at what Covid threw at us, and there could be other factors or variables next year. And this could be the one chance to get that championships run.”
No fans are allowed at high school games this winter due to Covid protocols. The Blue Devils are still happy to host, and Carrier acknowledged that there may be a few advantages even without the crowd.
“These guys play much better at home,” the veteran coach said. “They’re generating a lot of energy off the bench, so that’s really helping us. And kids shoot on the same baskets for several years and get used to practicing in that facility. Last year going up to Enosburg, they had a rim that was a little bit crooked. And it’s the same rim for both teams, so it’s not an excuse. Their fans were also a huge factor and that sent a big message to us. So without their fans this year and us being in our home gym, hopefully it leans a little toward us.”
Guards Tyler Serrani and Levi Petit will lead West Rutland, which travels to Twinfield for the second straight year. The Golden Horde were the No. 12 seed last winter when they served up a 52-48 upset victory over the No. 5 Trojans. Eighth-grader Kerrick Medose has excelled all season for coach Chris Hudson, who has led the Trojans to at least the semifinals four times in his seven-year tenure with the team. Upperclassmen Cutler Gladding and Mason Cushing are top-tier post players for Twinfield, which will compete without double-double master Gavin Fowler due to injury.
“West Rutland only goes about six deep, but they’re all scrappy and they play hard,” Hudson said. “From what I’ve seen of all the division, they’re probably the hardest-playing team out there. They’re not very big, but when they’re on the floor they’re everywhere. When you watch their games, it’s almost like there’s eight of them out there instead of five. So you have to protect the ball. They have a lot of seniors and they want to make this run. They bring a lot of energy with no crowd and they try to feed off that. And we have to cut out any runs and make sure they don’t get that shot of adrenaline from making good plays and seeing the fruits of their labor. They’re going to go after every ball and they’re going to be in our face. And we have to be prepared for that.”
Super sub Meles Gouge will be key X-factor for the Trojans along with Henry LoRe and Lucas Roberts. All three helped the Trojans earn their first playoff victory since 2009 during the fall soccer season.
“Lucas is going to have to score for us,” Hudson said. “And Henry is going to have to handle the ball more and rebound and do some other things for us. We’re going to have to play more freshmen who haven’t seen as much time during the year.”
Twinfield or West Rutland will face either No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) or No. 5 Proctor (8-2) in Sunday’s championship. The Trojans earned a 52-51 quarterfinal victory over Twin Valley. Gladding (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Cushing (11 points, eight rebounds) led the way. West Rutland advanced with a 55-48 victory over White River. The Bucks earned a 34-27 quarterfinal victory over No. 1 Danville.
“They know that this year the seeds don’t mean anything,” Hudson said. “Just the amount of games we’ve played, there wasn’t wasn’t enough to get things washed out and get the actual top 5 or top 6. When the brackets first came out, I thought that anybody in the top eight could win this thing in our division. Psychologically, they’re locked in right now and they’re excited about the situation they’re in. We’re awful young, so this is great for us and it’s going to pay off down the road. We want to win and go the Barre Aud on Sunday — that’s our goal. I thought we had a chance to get this far at the beginning of the year, but I’ve very happy with where we are. Especially with trying to make up for (Fowler’s) 20 points and 17 rebounds a game. I hope they feel like they’re playing with house money and they’re loose, because we have nothing to lose. There’s a couple seniors and of course they want to win and the pressure is on them. But we’ve got guys who are going to be around for a few years to come.”
