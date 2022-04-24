shot put

An athlete heaves the shot put during an early-season track and field meet at St. Johnsbury.

 Michael Beniash/Caledonia Record

TRACK AND FIELD MEET

AT ST. JOHNSBURY

GIRLS RESULTS

100 METERS

1. Lexy Shannon Montpelier 13.9
1. Rebecca Dupere Northfield 13.9
3. Katie Prive Peoples 14.1
4. Madison Pelletier Lamoille 14.2
5. Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler Montpelier 14.5
6. Sadie Skorstad Craftsbury 14.7

200 METERS

1. Katie Prive Peoples 28.9
2. Rebecca Dupere Northfield 29.1
3. Rylee Strohm St. Johnsbury 30.3
4. Madison Pelletier Lamoille 30.4
5. Hazel Fay St. Johnsbury 30.6
6. Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler Montpelier 30.8

400 METERS

1. Rebecca Dupere Northfield 1:05.8
2. Franny Cozzens St. Johnsbury 1:06.1
3. Madison Pelletier Lamoille 1:07.7
4. Hazen Fay St. Johnsbury 1:08.3
5. Erica Thaler Lake Region 1:08.4
6. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 1:09.9

800 METERS

1. Anika Leahy Craftsbury 2:42.4
2. Wisteria Franklin St. Johnsbury 2:44.4
3. Katie Ryan St. Johnsbury 2:46.1
4. Anna Gale Lamoille 2:49.9
5. Peggy Fischer St. Johnsbury 2:50.9
6. Katie McAlenney Danville 2:52

1,500 METERS

1. Ginger Long U-32 5:19.4
2. Anika Leahy Craftsbury 5:28.3
3. Adele Bernier St. Johnsbury 5:44
4. Wisteria Franklin St. Johnsbury 5:46
5. Iris Puchalik Sharon 5:46.7
6. Anna Gale Lamoille 5:50

3,000 METERS

1. Ginger Long U-32 11:54.1
2. Adele Bernier St. Johnsbury 12:29.3
3. Katie McAlenney Danville 12:52.1
4. Carly Archambault Richford 14:41.9

100 HURDLES

1. Desiree Mendez St. Johnsbury 17.3
2. Lexy Shannon Montpelier 18.6
3. Maggie McGee Lamoille 19
4. Ida Eames Craftsbury 19.4
5. Madison Bowman Lake Region 19.9
6. Alaina Beauregard U-32 20

300 HURDLES

1. Maggie McGee Lamoille 52.9
2. Desiree Mendez St. Johnsbury 53
3. Peyton Qualter St. Johnsbury 55.2
4. Rylee Strohm St. Johnsbury 55.6
6. Freya Abbey Sharon 57.5

4X100 RELAY

1. Lake Region 56.6
Madison Bowman, Paige Currier, Erica Thaler, Nevaeh McCaffrey
2. St. Johnsbury 56.7
Rylee Strohm, Peyton Qualter, Desiree Mendez, Alia Davis
3. Peoples
Siri Dunn, Abianna Noonan, Maggie Williams, Ava Speers

4X400 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 4:34.4
Hazen Fay, Desiree Mendez, Katie Ryan, Wisteria Franklin
2. Lake Region 4:43.4
Nevaeh McCaffrey, Erica Thaler, Madison Bowman, Heather Aleander
3. Craftsbury 4:44
Sadie Skorstad, Rachel Bjerke, Ida Eames, Anika Leahy

4x800 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 11:35.2
Katie Ryan, Wisteria Franklin, Victoria Rodriguez, Hazel Fay

SHOT PUT

1. Hannah Angell St. Johnsbury 8.29m
1. Victoria Young Lyndon 8.29m
3. Marina Rockwell Lake Region 8.23m
4. Paige Currier Lake Region 7.85m
5. Noell Koslowksky Oxbow 7.75m
6. Kaylynn Pinsonneault Lyndon 7.72m

DISCUS

1. Hannah Angell St. Johnsbury 23.78m
2. Ariana Keene Peoples 23.53m
3. Victoria Young Lyndon 23.38m
4. Streeter Middleton Lyndon 22.76m
5. Abby Chase Sharon 22.53m
6. Kaylynn Pinsonneault Lyndon 21.53m

JAVELIN

1. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 32.98m
2. Streeter Middleton Lyndon 28.09m
3. Madison Bowman Lake Region 26.84m
4. Ariana Keene Peoples 23.09m
5. Hannah Angell St. Johnsbury 22.61m
6. Kaylee McCaffery St. Johnsbury 20.75m

HIGH JUMP

1. Carly Archambault Richford 1.37m
2. Peyton Qualter St. Johnsbury 1.32m
2. Rylee Strohm St. Johnsbury 1.32m
4. Eden Morris Northfield 1.29m
5. Siri Dunn Peoples 1.27m
6. Ida Eames Craftsbury 1.21m

POLE VAULT

1. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 2.21m
2. Maisa Cook Oxbow 2m
3. Alaina Beauregard U-32 1.83m
4. Alia Davis St. Johnsbury 1.52m
4. Sylvie Brownlow Lake Region 1.52m

LONG JUMP

1. Paige Currier Lake Region 4.33m
2. Eden Morris Northfield 4.23m
3. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 3.98m
4. Maggie Williams Peoples 3.8m
5. Heather Alexander Lake Region 3.79m
6. Mara Bowers Peoples 3.73m

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Ida Eames Craftsbury 9.36m
2. Peyton Qualter St. Johnsbury 8.97m
3. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 8.61m
3. Eden Morris Northfield 8.61m
5. Alaina Beauregard U-32 8.44m

BOYS RESULTS

100 METERS

1. Jaden Thomson St. Johnsbury 11.5
2. Andrew Bugbee St. Johnsbury 11.7
3. Jaden Beardsley St. Johnsbury 11.8
4. Owen Motyka Northfield 12.1
5. Cole Alexander Lake Region 12.2
5. Davian Coy Richford 12.2

200 METERS

1. Jaden Thomson St. Johnsbury 23.7
2. Andrew Bugbee St. Johnsbury 24
3. Sawyer Beck Peoples 24.1
4. Carbur Rousseau St. Johnsbury 24.5
5. Alejandro Orozco Kuri St. Johnsbury 24.9
6. Noah McKibben Craftsbury 25.2

400 METERS

1. Cole Alexander Lake Region 53.4
2. Sawyer Beck Peoples 53.5
3. Gerardo Fernandez St. Johnsbury 54
4. Matthew Hayes Oxbow 58.4
5. Nathan Kessler Peoples 58.8
6. Hayden Hewitt Sharon 58.9

800 METERS

1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman St. Johnsbury 2:03.4
2. Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 2:08.1
3. Gabriel Cole Lyndon 2:12.3
4. Sargent Burns U-32 2:13
5. Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 2:19
6. Thomas Hinton Lake Region 2:21

1,500 METERS

1. Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 4:21.1
2. Sargent Burns U-32 4:27.8
3. John Viens Richford 4:29.6
4. Nathaniel Bernier St. Johnsbury 4:33.7
5. Wyatt Malloy U-32 4:34
6. Carson Eames St. Johnsbury 4:35

3,000 METERS

1. Hale Boyden St. Johnsbury 9:16.2
2. Kai Liljequist St. Johnsbury 9:32.3
3. Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 9:45
4. John Viens Richford 9:46
5. Nathaniel Bernier St. Johnsbury 9:52
6. Wyatt Malloy U-32 10:08

110 HURDLES

1. Noah Burnham Lamoille 17
2. Andrew Thornton-Sherman St. Johnsbury 17.9
3. Ivan Buczek Peoples 18
4. Noah Mckibben Craftsbury 18.5
5. Logan Currier Lyndon 19.3
6. Derek Vogelien Rivendell 19.9

300 HURDLES

1. Noah Burnham Lamoille 44.3
2. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad St. Johnsbury 44.5
3. Ivan Buczek Peoples 46.2
4. Caleb Benjamin Sharon 48.8
5. Aidan Brody St. Johnsbury 49.1
6. John Lugo Richford 52

4x100 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 46.9
Andrew Bugbee, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Ozzy Alsiad Ahmad, Jaden Thomson
2. Oxbow 51.6
Cooper Brunet, Ethan Emerson, Rueben Keefe, Isaac Craig
3. Richford 52.5
Davian Coy, Avery Choquette, Isaiah Snider, John Lugo

4x400 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 3:49.3
Gerardo Fernandez, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Aidan Brody, Andrew Bugbee
2. St. Johnsbury 3:56.9
Coulson Angell, Tobas Kamann, Christian Aldrich, Kai LIlequist
3. Lake Region 3:58.1
Cole Alexander, Thomas Hinton, Lincoln Racine Liam Lahar

4x800 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 9:03.6
Hale Boyden, Kai Liljequist, Ryan Callaghan, Carson Eames,
2. Lamoille 9:38.1
Kaiden Boissoneault, Elliot Rowe, Mason Porter, Adam Gawrys
3. Oxbow 9:47.2
Matthew Corti, Samuel Corti, Haden Palmer, Will Ilsley

SHOT PUT

1. Josh Walker Lyndon 12.55m
2. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 12.52m
3. Jaden Beardsley St. Johnsbury 11.93m
4. Tobias Kamann St. Johnsbury 11.47m
5. Luc Viens Richford 11.31m
6. Dalton Gravel Craftsbury 10.88m

DISCUS

1. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 40.45m
2. Brodie Ryan St. Johnsbury 32.67m
3. Luc Viens Richford 32.31m
4. Miles Mitchell Peoples 30.64m
5. Evan Reichelt Peoples 30.52m
6. Dalton Gravel Craftsbury 27.73m

JAVELIN

1. Quinn Murphy St. Johnsbury 42.36m
2. Aujua Cheney Northfield 36.41m
3. Miles Mitchell Peoples 36.38m
4. Luc Viens Richford 34.69m
5. Matthew Hayes Oxbow 33.82m
6. Nick Joyal Richford 32.98m

HIGH JUMP

1. Tobias Kamann St. Johnsbury 17.8m
1. Governor Robb Lake Region 1.78m
3. Sawyer Beck Peoples 1.73m
3. Aiden McKenzie Lyndon 1.73m
5. Rueben Keefe Oxbow 1.65m
5. Aujua Cheney Northfield 1.65m
5. Jaden Thomson St. Johnsbury 1.65m

POLE VAULT

1. Logan Currier Lyndon 3.51m
2. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad St. Johnsbury 3.35m
3. Carbur Rousseau St. Johnsbury 3.2m
4. Andrew Thornton-Sherman St. Johnsbury 2.13m
4. Shane Morse Oxbow 2.13m
6. Logan Perry Lyndon 2m
6. Ed Sayers U-32 2m
6. Tyler Demas St. Johnsbury 2m

LONG JUMP

1. Governor Robb Lake Region 5.59m
1. Noah Mckibben Craftsbury 5.59m
3. Gustav Ihse Northfield 5.46m
4. Aiden McKenzie Lyndon 5.39m
5. Dennis Schoenholzer Northfield 5.31m
6. Gerardo Fernandez St. Johnsbury 4.97m

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Logan Currier Lyndon 11.17m
2. Aidan Brody St. Johnsbury 11.15m
3. Aiden McKenzie Lyndon 10.56m
4. Coulson Angell St. Johnsbury 10.54m
5. Andrew Barrett Oxbow 10.21m
6. Adam Gawrys Lamoille 10.04m

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. St. Johnsbury 156
2. Lake Region 55
3. Northfield 44
4. Peoples 41
5. Craftsbury
5. Lyndon 40
7. Lamoille 39
8. U-32 32
9. Oxbow 31
10. Montpelier 20
11. Richford 18
12. Danville 7
13. Sharon 5

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. St. Johnsbury 215.08
2. Lydon 71.33
3. Peoples 45
4. Lake Region
5. Richford 35.5
6. Craftsbury 35
7. Oxbow 31.75
8. Lamoille 29
9. Northfield 21.5
10. U-32 15.33
11. Sharon 9
12. Montpelier 6
13. Rivendell 1

