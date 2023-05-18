HARWOOD TRACK AND FIELD MEET
BOYS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Wyatt Yanker 12.0 Randolph 2. Hunter Bove 13.1 Harwood 3. Pablo Mendez 13.1 Randolph 4. Elijah Myer 13.3 Northfield 5. Gavin Magill 13.4 Montpelier 6. Joshua Koch 13.5 Montpelier
200 Meters
1. Wyatt Yanker 25.8 Randolph 2. Leonardo Carra 27.3 Harwood 3. Elliot Caswell 27.9 Northfield 4. Charle Fitzpatrick 28.0 Northfield 5. Andrew Best 28.5 Randolph 6. Pablo Mendez 28.5 Randolph
400 Meters
1. Ian Kramer 57.5 Northfield 2. Asa Rosenberg 60.6 Montpelier 3. Pablo Mendez 61.6 Randolph 4. Jack Myers 63.0 Harwood 5. Cooper Hansel 65.1 Harwood 6. Colin Snyder 65.5 Northfield
800 Meters
1. Chase Gardner 2:16.1 Randolph 2. Andrew Best 2:17.1 Randolph 3. Alexander Califano 2:20.1 Craftsbury 4. Matthew Califano 2:26.0 Craftsbury 5. Silas Hunt 2:26.9 Craftsbury 6. Cameron Cook 2:27.2 Montpelier
1500 Meters
1. Alexander Califano 4:42.6 Craftsbury 2. Cooper Hansel 5:14.1 Harwood 3. Coilin Becker 5:16.1 Randolph 4. Nicholas Jumisko 5:17.0 Randolph
3000 Meters
1. Alan Moody 10:31.6 Craftsbury 2. Silas Hunt 10:44.0 Craftsbury 3. Steven Supan 10:49.0 Montpelier
110m Hurdles
1. Chase Gardner 20.8 Randolph 2. Elijah Myer 21.2 Northfield 3. Thomas Mills 21.3 Montpelier 4. Kleo Bridge 21.6 Montpelier
300m Hurdles
1. Owen Motyka 46.0 Northfield 2. Cameron Cook 49.5 Montpelier 3. Steven Supan 50.6 Montpelier 4. Thomas Mills 52.7 Montpelier
4x100 Relay
1. Harwood 51.4 Tzedek Fishman, Leonardo Carra, Ronan Moran, Hunter Bove 2. Montpelier 52.0 Kleo Bridge, Joshua Koch, Asa Rosenberg, Thomas Mills 3. Montpelier 54.3 Oliver Laxer, Steven Supan, Cameron Cook, Avery Smart
4x400 Relay
1. Harwood B 5:36.9 2. Harwood A 5:44.1 Cooper Hansel, Luke LaCroix, Jack Myers, Tzedek Fishman
4x800 Relay
1. Northfield 10:34.0 Colin Snyder, Andrew Hetrick Barnacasel, Garrett Miller, Elliot Caswell
Shot Put
1. Roean McLellan 10.40m Craftsbury 2. Dalton Gravel 10.34m Craftsbury 3. Ronan Moran 8.64m Harwood 4. Cormac Leahy 8.13m Craftsbury 5. Miles Bissonnette 8.02m Northfield 6. Jack Myers 7.71m Harwood
Discus
1. Roean McLellan 34.21m Craftsbury 2. Dalton Gravel 27.60m Craftsbury 3. Colin Snyder 25.83m Northfield 4. Gavin Magill 25.44m Montpelier 5. Kleo Bridge 22.73m Montpelier 6. Miles Bissonnette 21.73m Northfield
Javelin
1. Steven Supan 30.71m Montpelier 2. Charle Fitzpatrick 30.07m Northfield 3. Roean McLellan 29.98m Craftsbury 4. Cormac Leahy 24.91m Craftsbury 5. Miles Bissonnette 24.90m Northfield 6. Dalton Gravel 23.40m Craftsbury
High Jump
1. Atif Milak 5-06.00 Montpelier 2. Hunter Bove 5-02.00 Harwood 3. Thomas Mills 5-00.00 Montpelier 4. Joseph Nyiringabo 4-10.00 Montpelier 5. Roean McLellan 4-06.00 Craftsbury 5. Andrew Best 4-06.00 Randolph
Long Jump
1. Owen Motyka 19-07.75 Northfield 2. Joshua Koch 16-10.25 Montpelier 3. Leonardo Carra 16-07.50 Harwood 4. Ian Kramer 16-05.00 Northfield 5. Charle Fitzpatrick 16-03.25 Northfield 5. Hunter Bove 16-03.25 Harwood
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Beatrice Lake 14.0 Randolph 2. Sadie Skorstad 14.3 Craftsbury 3. Ruby Connell 14.5 Montpelier 4. Anja Rand 14.5 Montpelier 5. Talia Jacobs 14.9 Northfield 6. Addison Gibbs 15.0 Harwood
200 Meters
1. Anja Rand 30.5 Montpelier 2. Josephine Sweich 31.0 Northfield 3. Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot 31.9 Randolph 4. Ruby Connell 32.0 Montpelier 5. Clare Pritchard 32.3 Montpelier 6. Talia Jacobs 32.3 Northfield
400 Meters
1. Rowan Clough 70.5 Harwood 2. Ruby Connell 72.2 Montpelier 3. Talia Jacobs 73.2 Northfield 4. Heidi Haraldsen 74.1 Harwood 5. Camille Edgar 75.2 Montpelier 6. Celia Wing 1:20.2 Harwood
800 Meters
1. Verna Stoddard 3:36.8 Craftsbury
1500 Meters
1. Beatrice Lake 5:41.5 Randolph 2. Anika Leahy 5:57.0 Craftsbury
3000 Meters
1. Charlie Flint 11:37.6 Harwood
100m Hurdles
1. Janelle Hoskins 22.3 Harwood
300m Hurdles
1. Sadie Skorstad 60.2 Craftsbury 2. Anja Rand 61.4 Montpelier 3. Charlie Flint 62.6 Harwood 4. Rosa Barden 64.3 Randolph 5. Margaret Voisin 68.3 Montpelier 6. Mariela Sweich 1:20.8 Northfield
4x100 Relay
1. Montpelier 62.4 Margaret Voisin, Zoe Ayres, Anja Rand, Zoe Plummer-Tripp 2. Harwood 64.5 Eliana Buckingham, Thea Andersen, Janelle Hoskins, Addison Gibbs
4x400 Relay
1. Harwood 4:37.2
4x800 Relay
1. Harwood 11:22.0 Rowan Clough, Celia Wing, Heidi Haraldsen, Charlie Flint 2. Northfield 13:51.0 Josephine Sweich, Sophia Sargent, Luna Whiteney, Rachael Wilson
Shot Put
1. Clare Pritchard 6.87m Montpelier 2. Ella Brock 6.51m Northfield 3. Heidi Haraldsen 6.41m Harwood 4. Soren Schoennagel 5.87m Harwood 5. Sara McGill 5.49m Montpelier 6. Anastasia Rhodes 5.30m Northfield
Discus
1. Marie Voisin 23.65m Montpelier 2. Ella Gillespie 19.29m Craftsbury 3. Ella Brock 18.53m Northfield 4. Amelia Mills-Brown 15.65m Northfield 5. Leyla Milak 14.33m Montpelier 6. Hallie Foulke 13.15m Montpelier
Javelin
1. Margaret Voisin 20.69m Montpelier 2. Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot 20.18m Randolph 3. Ella Gillespie 18.85m Craftsbury 4. Marie Voisin 15.74m Montpelier 5. Sadie Skorstad 15.71m Craftsbury 6. Sara McGill 14.85m Montpelier
High Jump
1. Sara McGill 4-02.00 Montpelier 2. Rosa Barden 4-02.00 Randolph
Long Jump
1. Adrianne Clement 13-05.50 Randolph 2. Leyla Milak 13-05.25 Montpelier 3. Talia Jacobs 13-04.00 Northfield 4. Damiana Leese 13-02.50 Harwood 5. Camille Edgar 12-06.75 Montpelier 6. Adelina Ausberger 11-11.75 Craftsbury
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Montpelier 66 2. Craftsbury 65.5 3. Northfield 60.5 4. Randolph 53.5 5. Harwood 51.5
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
