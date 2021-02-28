LAMB

U-32's May Lamb competes during a cross-country ski race. The Raiders senior placed fourth Saturday during a 5.5-kilometer freestyle event in East Montpelier.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

HIGH SCHOOL SKI RESULTS

5.5K SKATE COURSE

FEB. 27, 2021

EAST MONTPELIER, VT

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 14:18
2. Nina Seeman, Lyndon, 15:00
3. Julia Thurston, Harwood, 15:26
4. May Lamb, U-32, 15:31
5. Mackenzie Greenberg, Harwood, 15:38
6. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 16:02
7. Meg Voisin, Montpelier, 16:28
8. Maisie Franke, Harwood, 16:40
9. Avery Knauss, U-32, 16:47
10. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 16:52
11. Amy Felice, U-32, 16:55
12. Shams Ferver, U-32, 17:15
13. Estherline Carlson, Montpelier, 17:24
14. Anna Knauss, U-32, 17:30
15. Anja Rand, Montpelier, 18:09
16. Esther Macke, U-32, 18:56
17. Ruby Bryant, Montpelier, 19:03
18. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 19:27
19. Arya Degeorge, Lyndon, 19:42
20. Mary Margaret Page, Montpelier, 19:45
21. Ella Bradley, U-32, 19:48
22. Nina Young, U-32, 20:04
23. Addy Budliger, U-32, 20:06
24. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 21:00
25. Rowan Clough, Harwood, 21:20
26. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 22:24
27. Grace Martin, Lyndon , 23:36
28. Eliana Moorhead, Montpelier, 24:19
29. Eva Goodwin, U-32, 25:10

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Harwood 14
2. U-32 25
3. Montpelier 45

BOYS RESULTS

1. Carson Beard, U-32, 13:09
2. Samuel Clark, U-32, 13:19
3. Jed Kurts, U-32, 13:28
4. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 13:35
5. Austin Beard, U-32, 13:38
6. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 14:07
7. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 14:16
8. Sage Grossi, Montpelier, 14:19
9. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 14:49
10. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 14:53
11. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 15:08
12. Wilder Brown, U-32, 15:37
13. Benjamin Wetherell, Montpelier, 15:40
14. Holden Middleton, Lyndon, 15:45
15. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 15:46
16. Andrzej Prince, Lyndon, 15:57
17. Kayl Humke, U-32, 16:36
18. Nils Young, U-32, 16:46
19. Bennett Clark, U-32, 16:49
20. Ben Larson, Harwood, 17:05
21. Steven Supan, Montpelier, 17:28
22. Max McClure, Lyndon, 17:31
23. Sully Davis, Lyndon, 17:32
24. Chase Ehrlich, Montpelier, 17:42
25. Avery Smart, Montpelier, 17:47
26. Taggert Schrader, U-32, 17:56
27. Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 17:59
28. Toby Ham, Lyndon, 18:24
29. Ethan Borland, Montpelier, 18:32
30. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Montpelier, 18:34
31. Mason Berry, Harwood, 18:53
32. Jakub Diakonowicz, Lyndon, 19:24
33. Fletcher Turner, Montpelier, 20:48
34. Samuel Watson, Montpelier, 22:35
35. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 23:46
36. Hong Bo Ferver, U-32, 24:34
37. Aaron Lavigne, U-32, 26:29

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 10
2. MontpeLyndoner 48
3. Harwood 49
4. Lyndon 54

