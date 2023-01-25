NORDIC SKI MEET

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Jan. 25, 2023

5-Kilometer Freestyle

VARSITY GIRLS RESULTS

1 Ruth Krebs St. Johnsbury 16:13.8
2 Anika Leahy Craftsbury 16:15.8
3 Amelia Circosta Hazen Union 16:32.4
4 Meg Voisin Montpelier 16:40.2
5 Clare Serrano U-32 16:42.7
6 Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 16:56.5
7 Seven Bowen Mt. Mansfield 17:00.5
8 Estella Laird CVU 17:18.1
9 Tillie Lang Millers Run 17:26.8
10 Anja Rand Montpelier 17:54.9
11 Amy Felice U-32 17:55.2
12 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 18:03.3
13 Gabbie Schafer Peoples 18:04.3
14 Siri Jolliffe St. Johnsbury 18:04.9
15 Ella McEntee Mt. Mansfield 18:06.3
16 Oliva Serrano U-32 18:09.0
17 Norah Wilcox U-32 18:09.7
18 Mae Searles LUHS 18:17.3
19 Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 18:27.0
20 Zoe Zoller CVU 18:27.5
21 Lilyanna Mittelstadt CVU 18:28.9
22 Skylar Francis CVU 18:31.7
23 Ava Purdy St. Johnsbury 18:34.3
24 Mary Fowler St. Johnsbury 18:39.4
25 Charlotte Crum CVU 18:41.2
26 Annalise Wood CVU 18:47.9
27 Anna Isselhardt Peoples 19:05.0
28 Anna Arsovski CVU 19:17.9
29 Avery Ryan U-32 19:26.6
30 Annika Johnson CVU 19:28.3
31 Anya Moriarty St. Johnsbury 19:35.7
32 Kate Silverman CVU 19:51.7
33 Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 19:56.8
34 Senja Erickson CVU 19:57.3
35 Sadie Skorstad Craftsbury 20:02.4
36 Corinna Hobbs CVU 20:10.4
37 Maeve Parker-Clark CVU 20:16.2
38 Carly Trapeni CVU 20:24.4
39 Leah Eells Mt. Mansfield 20:25.1
40 Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 20:37.1
41 Nina Young U-32 20:44.5
42 Kate Sayre CVU 20:52.0
43 Avery Knauss U-32 20:58.4
44 Isobel Kroger U-32 21:04.5
45 Reagan Eastman BFA-Fairfax 21:10.4
46 Lucy Nigro Peoples 21:13.8
47 Ella O’Neil CVU 21:19.9
48 Maren Giese St. Johnsbury 21:34.7
49 Betty Buehler CVU 21:58.2
50 Julia Shrier CVU 22:07.7
51 Audrey Neilson CVU 22:12.6
52 Leigh Brown BFA-Fairfax 22:20.8
53 Eloise Durant CVU 22:47.6
54 Alexa Davis CVU 22:48.2
55 Lindsey Ferris BFA-Fairfax 22:51.5
56 Mya Peters Mt. Mansfield 23:36.4
57 Anna Sargent BFA-Fairfax 23:57.0
58 Molly Dearborn BFA-Fairfax 24:29.1
59 Alison Ashton BFA-Fairfax 24:47.7
60 Laurel Coleman BFA-Fairfax 25:43.5
61 Mia Smith Peoples 27:12.0

VARSITY BOYS RESULTS

1 Sage Grossi Montpelier 14:12.1
2 Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 14:13.0
3 Leo Circosta Hazen Union 14:16.2
4 Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 14:20.2
5 Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 14:33.8
6 Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 14:36.3
7 Owen Deale CVU 14:37.4
8 Jonah Gorman Mt. Mansfield 14:40.8
9 Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 14:45.3
10 Charlie Krebs St. Johnsbury 14:46.1
11 Jack Crum CVU 14:46.6
12 Anders Johnson CVU 15:19.5
13 Thomas Garavelli CVU 15:21.6
14 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 15:26.0
15 Patterson Frazier CVU 15:27.7
16 William Wallace CVU 15:39.4
17 Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 15:42.8
18 Andres Miguez Mt. Mansfield 15:44.4
19 Steven Supan Montpelier 15:45.1
20 Luke Murphy Montpelier 15:46.5
21 Alan Moody Craftsbury 15:47.2
22 Anders Erickson CVU 15:57.2
23 Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 16:02.9
24 Liam Repp Mt. Mansfield 16:08.8
25 Aaron Carroll Mt. Mansfield 16:13.9
26 Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 16:14.5
27 Nick Reed St. Johnsbury 16:21.7
28 Zander Waskuch Peoples 16:36.8
29 Taggart Schader U-32 16:44.9
30 Luke Buehler CVU 16:46.0
31 Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 16:50.8
32 Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 16:57.2
33 Max Demaine Lake Region 16:57.6
34 Krane Davis St. Johnsbury 17:07.6
35 Gavin Jolly Peoples 17:08.2
36 Devin Axelrod Mt. Mansfield 17:10.1
37 Wyatt Malloy U-32 17:26.7
38 Magnus Hayden Peoples 17:30.3
39 Dylan Bacon Montpelier 17:33.2
40 Hayden Gilbert Mt. Mansfield 17:37.3
41 Crosby Waite Mt. Mansfield 18:03.0
42 Tennessee Lamb U-32 18:28.6
43 Isaac Lenzini St. Johnsbury 18:36.0
44 Matteo Dezon-Gaillard Mt. Mansfield 18:41.8
45 Ethan Borland Montpelier 18:52.6
46 Ben Witters Mt. Mansfield 18:53.9
47 Tyler Bacon Montpelier 19:18.7
48 Gage Magnuson BFA-Fairfax 19:19.9
49 Jasper Turner Montpelier 19:20.6
50 Tristan Metruck BFA-Fairfax 19:21.1
51 Ben Warfield U-32 19:35.5
52 Greg Hayward U-32 19:37.9
53 Cavan Farrell U-32 19:42.2
54 Eric Grover Peoples 20:04.9
55 Luke Kane BFA-Fairfax 20:26.3
56 Tristin Williams Peoples 22:56.1
57 Kai Fan BFA-Fairfax 23:41.7
58 Otis Loga U-32 36:37.5

MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS

1 Kate Carlson Mt. Mansfield 7:25.9
2 Asa Lloyd MSMS 7:33.9
3 Pearl Page Mt. Mansfield 7:42.4
4 Levi Peters Mt. Mansfield 8:15.3
5 Astrid Longstreth Mt. Mansfield 8:17.6
6 Ryley Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 8:25.3
7 Jenner Brooks Craftsbury 8:29.7
8 Oryon Hart Craftsbury 8:32.4
9 Fiona Repp Mt. Mansfield 8:39.2
10 Isaiah Bowen Mt. Mansfield 8:47.9
11 Ellie Reed U-32 8:53.2
12 Maysa Long Montgomery 8:54.1
13 Graham Moriarty Newark Street School 8:54.5
14 Teddy Collings BFA-Fairfax 9:01.0
15 Ava Stratman Hazen 9:03.1
16 Stig Link Craftsbury 9:04.0
17 Aemelia Terrone Craftsbury 9:06.1
18 Tristan Bradley MSMS 9:07.8
19 Adele Pritchard MSMS 9:10.1
20 Anna Newara MSMS 9:15.2
21 Lucas Fowler U-32 9:17.1
22 Katie Kublova PAML 9:18.7
23 Calvin Winters U-32 9:21.4
24 Isaac Nadzam MSMS 9:25.8
25 Anna Wetherell MSMS 9:29.5
26 Elena Noyes U-32 9:39.5
27 Hazel Fasching Mt. Mansfield 9:40.0
28 Stella van der Linde Burke Town School 9:45.1
29 Kathryn Stauffer U-32 9:45.9
30 Keeley Long Montgomery 9:48.5
31 Greta Sargent MSMS 9:51.1
32 Plum Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 9:52.0
33 Bowman Suddaby PAML 9:53.4
34 Lily Sudabee PAML 9:56.0
35 Sam Stalter PAML 10:03.2
36 Hadey Abbene PAML 10:04.1
37 Maeda Urie Albany 10:07.2
38 Lily Stalter PAML 10:18.5
39 Hale Batchelder PAML 10:32.7
40 Elsie Koger U-32 10:41.1
41 Maeve Daloz U-32 10:47.7
42 Jimmy Whipkey PAML 11:02.6
43 Solenne Marieau MSMS 11:16.7
44 Lila McLernon MSMS 11:22.1
45 Clara Maker U-32 11:25.1
46 Astrid Kim MSMS 11:26.7
47 Salvador Doyle MSMS 11:28.8
48 Benicio Hawkes U-32 11:31.9
49 Phineas Marvin Bishop Marshall 11:32.6
50 Andy Sheehan MSMS 11:33.0
51 Steven Whiteman BFA-Fairfax 11:33.3
52 Gideon Kass MSMS 11:34.3
53 Roan Sirvent MSMS 11:38.0
54 Ada Alan Craftsbury 11:46.2
55 Aiden Spears PAML 11:58.2
56 Will Duggan MSMS 12:04.3
57 Katelyn Edson U-32 12:09.5
58 Oliver Miller U-32 12:11.9
59 Ursa Goldenrose Hazen 12:19.2
60 Brinley Hirce Bishop Marshall 12:33.3
61 Teddy Fournier MSMS 12:36.8
62 Amalie Pratt Bishop Marshall 12:51.5
63 Es Beaudry MSMS 13:07.1
64 Braeden Schuren Burns MSMS 13:12.4
65 Abe Rosenberg MSMS 13:29.1
66 Valerie-lynn Hlivkova MSMS 13:39.1
67 Jakobi Kmiecki U-32 13:41.8
68 Mallory Rogers BFA-Fairfax 13:43.8
69 Lucy Marvin Bishop Marshall 13:54.7
70 Rocco Nicolet MSMS 14:10.2
71 Ben Rock MSMS 14:12.4
72 Asa Brown BFA-Fairfax 14:54.2
73 Emily Dearborn BFA-Fairfax 15:07.6
74 Nico Plummer Tripp MSMS 18:59.9

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.