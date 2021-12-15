NORDIC SKI RESULTS

DEC. 15, 2021

CRAFTSBURY, VT

4-KILOMETER FREESTYLE

VARSITY GIRLS

1. Gillian Fairfax, Burlington, 11:36.4 2. Anika Leahy, Craftsbury, 11:47.5 3. Rosie Brown, Burlington, 11:49.3 4. Greta Kilburn, Burlington, 12:01.1 5. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 12:01.5 6. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 12:02.2 7. Maeve Fairfax, Burlington, 12:03.3 8. Meg Voisin, Montpelier, 12:08.7 9. Ruth Krebs, Craftsbury, 12:08.8 10. Amelia Circosta, Craftsbury, 12:09.1 11. Maisie Franke, Harwood, 12:13.3 12. Sara Saligman McGill, Montpelier, 12:14.5 13. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 12:15.3 14. Else Sanborn, Burlington, 12:16.9 15. Anna Isselhardt, Peoples, 12:40.3 16. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 12:54.4 17. Gabbie Schaffer, Peoples, 12:58.6 18. Esther Macke, U-32, 13:14.2 19. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 13:25.5 20. Avery Knauss, U-32, 13:37.8 21. Amy Felice, U-32, 13:42.6 22. Ava Purdy, Craftsbury, 14:09.2 23. Aliza Wright, St. Johnsbury, 14:25.3 24. Kaylee White, Lamoille, 14:37.5 25. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 14:38.2 26. Lillian Connolly, Burlington, 14:45.9 27. Estherline Carlson, Montpelier, 14:47.4 28. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 14:53.5 29. Rebecca Cunningham, Burlington, 14:55.4 30. Anja Rand, Montpelier, 15:10.7 31. Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury, 15:32 32. Ella Ambroggio, Burlington, 15:43.4 33. Addy Budliger, U-32, 15:58.6 34. Adleigh Franke, Harwood, 16:42.3 35. Adele Bernier, St. Johnsbury, 17:03.9 36. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 17:09.2 37. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 18:26.9 38. Anna Leigh Kayhart, Lamoille, 27:00

VARSITY BOYS

1. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 9:45.4 2. Carson Beard, U-32, 9:52.5 3. Leo Circosta, Craftsbury, 9:52.6 4. Nic Hochanadel, Burlington, 9:53.2 5. Austin Beard, U-32, 10:07 6. Charles Krebs, Craftsbury, 10:13.6 7. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 10:16.4 8. Samuel Clark, U-32, 10:23.5 9. Sage Grossi, Montpelier, 10:24.8 10. Charles Kehler, Craftsbury, 10:43.3 11. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 10:54.1 12. Hugh Johnson, Lamoille, 11:12.5 13. Sam Weber, Burlington, 11:14.4 14. Ben Wetherell, Montpelier, 11:25.9 15. Indy Metcalf, Harwood, 11:30.7 16. Sisu Lange, St. Johnsbury, 11:36.1 17. Zander Waskuch, Peoples, 11:42 18. Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 11:53.8 19. Bennett Clark, U-32, 12:01.7 20. George Sullivan, Lamoille, 12:05.8 21. Wilder Brown, U-32, 12:10 22. Ezra Merill-Triplett, Montpelier, 12:21.2 23. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 12:23.7 24. Sam Brondyke, Montpelier, 12:41.5 25. Luke Murphy, Montpelier, 12:43.9 26. Zeb Whitlock, Lamoille, 12:47.7 27. Steven Supan, Montpelier, 12:48.4 28. Noah McKibben, Craftsbury, 13:10.5 29. Callum MacCurtain, Harwood, 13:30.3 30. Jason Wang, Peoples, 13:32.3 31. Caedin Bodach-Turner, U-32, 13:37.5 32. Krane Davis, St. Johnsbury, 13:42.5 33. Nate Mitchell, Burlington, 13:53.2 34. Ben Larson, Harwood, 14:02.9 35. Christopher Cummiskey, Harwood, 14:06.5 36. Tristin Williams, Peoples, 14:34.6 37. Eric Grover, Peoples, 14:45.2 38. Mason Porter, Lamoille, 15:09.3 39.Amos Lilly, Burlington, 15:21 40. Boniface Ndikumwenayo, Burlington, 15:44.3 41. Ben Gale, Lamoille, 15:55.5 42. Lucian Padulo, Lamoille, 16:09.8 43. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 16:30.7 44. Finley O’Neill, Burlington, 16:44.9 45. Hayden Cheever, Lamoille, 16:56.1 46. Anders Thelemarck, Burlington, 17:24.4 47. Liam Hand, Burlington, 17:45.6

