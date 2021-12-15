NORDIC SKI RESULTS
DEC. 15, 2021
CRAFTSBURY, VT
4-KILOMETER FREESTYLE
VARSITY GIRLS
1. Gillian Fairfax, Burlington, 11:36.4 2. Anika Leahy, Craftsbury, 11:47.5 3. Rosie Brown, Burlington, 11:49.3 4. Greta Kilburn, Burlington, 12:01.1 5. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 12:01.5 6. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 12:02.2 7. Maeve Fairfax, Burlington, 12:03.3 8. Meg Voisin, Montpelier, 12:08.7 9. Ruth Krebs, Craftsbury, 12:08.8 10. Amelia Circosta, Craftsbury, 12:09.1 11. Maisie Franke, Harwood, 12:13.3 12. Sara Saligman McGill, Montpelier, 12:14.5 13. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 12:15.3 14. Else Sanborn, Burlington, 12:16.9 15. Anna Isselhardt, Peoples, 12:40.3 16. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 12:54.4 17. Gabbie Schaffer, Peoples, 12:58.6 18. Esther Macke, U-32, 13:14.2 19. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 13:25.5 20. Avery Knauss, U-32, 13:37.8 21. Amy Felice, U-32, 13:42.6 22. Ava Purdy, Craftsbury, 14:09.2 23. Aliza Wright, St. Johnsbury, 14:25.3 24. Kaylee White, Lamoille, 14:37.5 25. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 14:38.2 26. Lillian Connolly, Burlington, 14:45.9 27. Estherline Carlson, Montpelier, 14:47.4 28. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 14:53.5 29. Rebecca Cunningham, Burlington, 14:55.4 30. Anja Rand, Montpelier, 15:10.7 31. Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury, 15:32 32. Ella Ambroggio, Burlington, 15:43.4 33. Addy Budliger, U-32, 15:58.6 34. Adleigh Franke, Harwood, 16:42.3 35. Adele Bernier, St. Johnsbury, 17:03.9 36. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 17:09.2 37. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 18:26.9 38. Anna Leigh Kayhart, Lamoille, 27:00
VARSITY BOYS
