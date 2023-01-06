NORDIC SKI MEET

AT CRAFTSBURY

6K FREESTYLE

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Amelia Circosta Hazen 20:55.1 -
2 Ruth Krebs St Johnsbury 21:17.7
3 Meg Voisin Montpelier 21:30.0
4 Sara McGill Montpelier 22:16.8
5 Anika Leahy Craftsbury 22:57.0
6 Clare Prichard Montpelier 23:14.1
7 Tillie Lange Miller’s Run 23:39.0
8 Anna Isselhardt Peoples 23:59.0
9 Gabbie Schafer Peoples 24:00.3
10 Mae Searles Lamoille 24:27.8
11 Ava Purdy St Johnsbury 25:00.7
12 Mary Fowler St Johnsbury 25:14.6
13 Anja Rand Montpelier 25:16.8
14 Raegan Decker BFA Fairfax 26:08.9
15 Leah Jourdan Lamoille 26:32.8
16 Anna Gale Lamoille 26:46.1
17 Maren Giese St Johnsbury 27:19.0
18 Maddie Blanchard St Johnsbury 27:28.5
19 Reagan Eastman BFA Fairfax 27:59.4
20 Lily Walsh Lamoille 28:13.1
21 Lindsey Ferris BFA Fairfax 28:55.7
22 Harper Crance St Johnsbury 29:35.2
23 Leigh Brown BFA Fairfax 29:52.4
24 Grace Martin Lyndon 30:17.5
25 Mia Smith Peoples 30:58.8
26 Molly Dearborn BFA Fairfax 31:08.9
27 Natalie Start Lamoille 33:31.1
28 Una Colby Lyndon 37:35.8
29 Summer Guilmette Lyndon 39:56.3

BOYS RESULTS

1 Brady Morigeau Mount Mansfield 17:08.7
2 Sage Grossi Montpelier 17:31.0
3 Leo Circosta Hazen 17:43.4
4 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 17:51.9
5 Sisu Lange St Johnsbury 18:46.8
6 Charles Krebs St Johnsbury 19:05.4
7 Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 19:06.0
8 Ryan Thatcher BFA Fairfax 19:43.1
9 Max Demaine Lake Region 19:45.1
10 Sam Brondyke Montpelier 19:56.2
11 Alan Moody Craftsbury 19:57.5
12 Zander Waskuch Peoples 20:27.7
13 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 20:31.4
14 Steven Supan Montpelier 20:53.1
15 Luke Murphy Montpelier 20:55.7
16 Silas Hunt Craftsbury 21:00.6
17 Gavin Jolly Peoples 21:00.9
18 Ezra Merill Triplett Montpelier 21:18.3
19 Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 21:58.8
20 Silas Robbins Cabot 22:07.9
21 Nick Reed St Johnsbury 22:14.1
22 Ben Gale Lamoille 22:24.5
23 Magnus Hayden Peoples 22:33.7
24 Nathan Lenzini St Johnsbury 22:41.5
25 Mason Porter Lamoille 22:45.8
26 Krane Davis St Johnsbury 22:58.2
27 Isaac Lenzini St Johnsbury 23:56.8
2 Sam Rossi Lamoille 24:17.8
29 Kagan Whiteman BFA Fairfax 24:22.9
30 Thomas Sullivan Lamoille 24:45.9
31 Gage Magnuson BFA Fairfax 25:09.1
32 Ethan Choulartan Stowe 25:10.0
33 Tristan Metruk BFA Fairfax 25:35.5
34 Ethan Rossi Lamoille 25:46.9
35 Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 25:48.3
36 Kenan Griffith Stowe 26:04.6
37 Oak Clarke Lyndon 27:07.4
38 Ben Krause Lyndon 27:11.9
39 Tristin Williams Peoples 28:13.4
40 Joey Orost Lamoille 28:31.0
41 Jack Levine Stowe 28:59.0
42 Luke Kane BFA Fairfax 28:59.6
43 Wyatt Reed Lyndon 31:42.4
44 Micheal Sargent Lamoille 44:31.9

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Montplier 9
2. St. Johnsbury 18
3. Peoples 32
3. Lamoille 32
5. BFA-Fairfax 45
6. Lyndon 69

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Craftsbury 15
2. Montpelier 18
3. St. Johnsbury 23
4. Peoples 41
5. Lamoille 52
6. BFA-Fairfax 54
7. Stowe 86
8. Lyndon 93

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.