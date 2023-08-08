The Dog Days of Summer are almost over and many Central Vermont athletes can already smell the freshly cut grass on the playing fields.
The beginning of the 2023 preseason is still a week away, but members of local teams have been staying busy the past month with an assortment of captain's practices and informal scrimmages and training sessions. Even though the competitive vibes have been low key, there's already extra pressure for a few teams that are carrying impressive streaks into the upcoming campaign.
The Stowe girls and Montpelier boys will head onto the soccer pitch with targets on their backs after taking things to the next level during the past three seasons. Coach Tyler Post's Raider squad is the three-time defending champion in Division III and is poised to return the bulk of its talent. There were only four seniors on last year's Stowe squad, while a gigantic crew of 10 juniors did a lot of the heavy lifting in "title town."
The Solons are the reigning champs for D-II boys and will put an 18-match unbeaten streak on the line when they kick off the season. Coach Eric Bagley's squad will attempt to reach the finals for the fourth straight season and faces some clear challenges following the graduation of offensive weapons Ronnie Riby-Williams, Tyler Thomas and Noah Samuelsen. Luckily for the Capital City crew, all four members of the back line are established starters in front of returning keeper Brio Levitt.
Montpelier field hockey will kick off the season with a nine-game winning streak after capturing its first crown since 1995. Last year MHS recorded its first quarterfinal victory in a dozen years, and Krista Grasso's team finished with a winning record for the first time since 2000. Eleven freshmen and eight juniors helped power the 2022 Solons, which also relied on the production of three seniors and one sophomore.
The Cabot-Twinfield boys soccer team is shooting for its third straight semifinal appearance after graduating two seniors from a 2022 team that outscored opponents 30-1 during the first four matches of the season. Coach Peter Stratman's side earned 11 victories for the second consecutive year last fall and was eliminated during a 1-0 heartbreaker against perennial powerhouse Rivendell.
Twenty-four years ago Twinfield earned a 2-1 championship victory in overtime over Cabot, marking the only boys soccer crown for athletes from either school. If there were ever a season for the Huskies and Trojans to reach the final again, this fall could be the perfect time to strike while the iron's hot.
Here is a quick look at some of the area's top championship contenders in soccer and field hockey:
STOWE GIRLS SOCCER
The Raiders are eyeing a four-peat after the Stowe boys rattled off eight championships in a row from 2012-19. The 2020 Raiders entered playoffs as the No. 10 seed with a 2-6 record and advanced the the championship by recording a 1-0 playdown victory over Paine Mountain, a 2-1 quarterfinal win at Thetford and a 1-0 semifinal win over Windsor. Compared to those first three playoff games, the final wound up being a walk in a park as the Raiders cruised past Vergennes, 4-0.
The 2021 Raiders finished with the only unbeaten record in program history, going 12-0-2. After a scoreless regulation and overtime against Paine Mountain in the semis, Stowe prevailed 5-4 during a penalty kick shootout. Stowe's offense found its groove again a few days later during 3-2 championship victory over Leland & Gray. Last year Stowe capped a 14-4 season with a 2-1 semifinal win over Lake Region and a 2-1 championship victory over Fair Haven.
One of the first orders of business this fall will be filing the void left by seniors Parker Reeves, Orly Bryan, Ellie Zimmerman and Sadie Wing. Last year's junior standouts featured high-scoring striker Sarah Hailey and classmates Noelle Lyden, Iris Cloutier, Avery Marshall, Kate Tilgner, Isabel Dorza, Julia Biedermann, Lucy Andrus, Izzy Lovell and Ellie Ortiz. Molly Bryan was the lone sophomore for the 2022 Raiders, while Ana Ortiz, Emily Gianni, Ava Buczek, Maise Sigler, Emmy Marron and Tanner Gregory led the contingent of freshmen.
MONTPELIER BOYS SOCCER
Fans of the beautiful game in the Capital City have grown accustomed to winning seasons and deep playoff runs by both the girls and boys programs. But you don't have to go too far back in time when the MHS boys struggled mightily.
Even though the Solons will be seeking their third crown in four years, members of the 2020 championship squad had never won a playoff game prior to that Covid-shortened season. The Solons finished at 4-10-1 during the 2008 and 2018 seasons, while the 2010 Montpelier team wound up with a 3-12 record.
Last year's 17-0-1 squad tied eventual D-III champ Peoples Academy at the start of the season before taking no prisoners during the remainder of its Capital Division schedule. The Solons fired home 43 unanswered goals prior to earning a 2-1 late-season victory over Stowe. The toughest test arrived in the finals when Harwood outshot MHS 9-2 and held an 8-0 advantage on corner kicks. A second-half header by Riby-Williams helped his team oust Harwood for the third straight season, pushing the senior's scoring mark to 27 goals on the season.
The 2020 Solons finished at 8-3 after earning a 2-1 championship victory over previously undefeated Milton. The following year MHS wound up with a 16-2 mark when they fell to the Yellowjackets, 2-0.
Central fullbacks Colby Sterling-Proulx and Clayton Foster were starters as underclassmen last season, while outside backs Carter Bruzzese and Ben Wetherell also have plenty of experience under their belts. Steven Suppan, Josiah Phillips, Maclay Ericson, Nate Stephani and Owen Lathrop were also varsity contributors as juniors last fall along with sophomores Carson Cody and Ethan Bigglestone and freshman Will Curtis.
MONTPELIER FIELD HOCKEY
There was no overnight success story for the 2022 Solons, but lots of hard work and incremental improvement set the stage for a 13-4 campaign. Grasso's team faced all it could handle during the postseason, securing a 3-2 overtime victory over Windsor in the semifinals before serving up a 1-0 win over Fair Haven in the final.
This would normally be a rebuilding season for Montpelier because of the graduation of star midfielder Eli Muller, who recorded 18 goals and 18 assists last fall. Classmates Hanna Grasso and Izzy Jackson will also be missed, but the Solons should be able to quickly pick up the pieces behind the strength of their dynamite senior and sophomore groups.
Rising sophomores Carregan Walke and Emily Tringe were two of the team's top offensive threats a year ago. They were joined on the roster by classmates Natalie Remick, Fayina Martin, Olivia Scharnberg, Isabelle Gil, Valerie Abbott, Amelia Currier, Evi Lever, Amelia Walsh and Olivia Kristen. Charlotte Oemeuller represented the sophomore class, while Maaika Samsom, Somerset Pierce, Maggie Kords, Finley Torrens-Martin, Ella Averbeck, Emery Richardson, Milou Haegens and Izabelle Shrout powered a highly competitive junior crew.
The program's return to prominence comes on the heels of a lengthy struggle to score goals and establish legitimacy. One-victory seasons in 2012 (1-10-3) and 2013 (1-13-1) were followed by a 2-12-1 campaign in 2014, an 0-12-3 season in 2015 and a 1-15 mark in 2016. The Solons were relegated to solely junior varsity competition in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the varsity ranks and going 3-12-1 in 2019. Montpelier flirted with a .500 mark while registering a 3-4 record in 2020 and then went 5-8 in 2021.
CABOT-TWINFIELD BOYS SOCCER
The Trojans and Huskies have all the tools to earn their first title berth since the turn of the millennium, thanks in large part to the strength of their rising sophomores and seniors. Tej Stewart was one of the top-scoring freshmen in Vermont last year and was supported by classmates Monroe Swift, Eli Russell, Jola Otten, Ben Monaco, Sam McLane, Sean Lehoe and Thomas Gouge. Another lethal offensive weapon on the 2022 roster was sophomore Darshan Eddleman.
Sylvan Gadd was the only other sophomore last fall, while Sam Russell, Silas Robbins, Declan O'Connor, Dominick Hale, Meles Gouge, Cooper Bernatchy and Neil Alexander powered a stacked junior class. Meles Gouge was a closely marked forward who made a habit out of recording hat tricks, while Alexander emerged as one of the most dependable goalies in Division IV. Cooper Bernatchy and Silas Robbins excelled as central defenders last year and worked alongside Sam Russell, Dominick Hale and 2022 senior TJ Bernatchy.
After going 10-5 in 2019, Twinfield-Cabot pieced together an 8-4 record in 2020. A 6-1 rout over Richford that season in the playdowns gave Twinfield athletes their first playoff victory in 11 years. Two years ago the 11-3-1 Trojans and Huskies earned a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Twin Valley before suffering a 4-1 semifinal loss to eventual champ MSJ. Last year Stratman's 11-5 squad beat Twin Valley, 1-0, in the quarterfinals before falling to the Raptors in a tense semifinal.
The Trojans lost championship matches in 1993, 1996 and 2000, while the Huskies made their only trip to the finals in 1999.