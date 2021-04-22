Athletes at U-32 have grown accustomed to at least one team winning a title every season during the past decade.
It’s almost like championships grow on trees at the East Montpelier school.
But the long wait for a baseball crown has left an obvious void in the school’s trophy case, giving this year’s squad even more incentive to overachieve.
The Raiders are finally back on the diamond after last season was cancelled due to Covid, with the 2021 opener set for Thursday against Thetford. The combination of 10 juniors and seven sophomores on the roster will provide coach Geoff Green with the opportunity to experiment with lineup options during a four-week regular season.
Although U-32 has only advanced to one championship, a string of recent success has created a rags-to-riches theme following decades of frustration. The Raiders recorded two winning seasons during their first 40 years as a program, going 11-5 in 1987 and recording an 11-6 campaign in 2009.
The Raiders turned things around in 2016, marching all the way to the Division II semifinals and finishing at 14-5. The 2017 squad went 13-6 and suffered a 3-2 loss to Otter Valley in the championship. Three years ago U-32 wound up 11-7 after being eliminated by Harwood, 9-1, in the quarterfinals. The 2021 Raiders will shoot for their fifth straight winning season after going 8-6 in 2019.
Pitching ace Owen Kellington leads the senior class along with Connor DeRosia and Noah McLane. The juniors are Anderson Boyd, Anthony Concessi, Alden Fitz, Charles Haynes, Carter Hoffman, Dylan Lutz, Addison Proulx, Cameron Comstock, Jas Zendik and Dakota Standifer. The sophomore class features Benjamin Bourgeois, Peter Cioffi, Garrett Cruickshank, Alexzander Keane, Shane Starr, Camden Tatro and Grady Smith. Rounding out the squad are freshmen Domenic Concessi, Kevin Dowling and Sawyer Mislak.
Like every Vermont player, Kellington tried to shake off some rust during preseason after not competing in a high school game for over 22 months. He is still the reigning Times Argus Player of the Year after an overpowering sophomore season that wrapped up with some jaw-dropping statistics.
Kellington recorded a .451 batting average and scored 21 runs in 2019 while also setting the tone on the mound. He issued six walks, allowed five hits, amassed 66 strikeouts and recorded an ERA of 0.47 during 30 innings of work. He struck out 18 consecutive batters in a 5-0 win over Randolph that season, firing a fastball that reached 90 mph. Kellington closed out his freshman year with 74 strikeouts on the mound and 23 RBIs and two home runs at the plate.
Pitch-count rules will limit the number of innings Kellington can be on the mound, but Dowling and Zendik are both transfer students who add depth to the rotation. Kellington is slated to be the the starter for Thursday’s season opener, so there’s bound to be extra out-of-state plates in the parking lot with MLB scouts eager to catch a glimpse of the prodigy.
Two years ago he committed to played for the University of Connecticut, which has made five appearances in the College World Series. Kellington also received offers from Duke and Boston College before electing to suit up for Huskies coach Jim Penders.
Here are a handful of questions for Kellington as teams across the state contend with classic early-season field challenges:
TA: How have the last three weeks of practice been going?
Kellington: “It’s been good to get the team back together, because we didn’t have a season last year. It’s been good to see how everything has progressed and how we’re going to look this year as a team. I think we’ll be pretty good. We have a lot of young guys who are going to make an impact for us, which is huge. And then we have a couple returning guys who are really good.”
TA: On top of the players who are back from 2019, you picked up Jas and Kevin as transfer students. So those are those two pretty big additions, right?
Kellington: “Yeah, they’ll be two of our better players this season. And that’s really big to get two guys who make an immediate impact from different schools. Kevin played for the travel team that I played for the last couple years and he’s a really talented kid. He’s a switch hitter and he’ll probably be our No. 2 starter on the mound. He’s a really good pitcher. He has a really good breaking ball and locates his fastball well. So he’ll be big for us. And Jas is athletic, he can throw it pretty hard and he’s a pretty good hitter.”
TA: How about some of the returning guys? Is there a core of seniors and juniors who are back?
Kellington: “I think Carter Hoffman will see time catching and in center field this year. He’s one of our really good (returners). Connor DeRosia is coming back again and he’ll probably see some time all over the infield. And Noah McLane is playing baseball this year and he’s pretty good. He’ll probably see some time in the outfield. He’s picked it up pretty quickly for not playing for a long time.”
TA: Is Carter the only catcher, or do you have a few?
Kellington: “We have three really good catchers: Carter, Peter Cioffi and Kevin is also a good catcher. I go up to Strike Zone in Burlington once a week to throw in the bullpen. And he’s been coming up and catching me. And he’s been really, really good. It’s a nice problem to have because catcher, aside from pitcher, is probably the most important position.”
TA: Is the shortstop position locked up?
Kellington: “When I’m not pitching, I’ll be playing shortstop. And Kevin and Dylan Lutz can also play there. Dylan will probably start at second base. But if I’m pitching he’ll probably move over to shortstop.”
TA: Is the first base position still open?
Kellington: “We have a sophomore, Shane Starr, who’s looked really good. He’s a lefty, he’s a bigger kid for a 10th-grader and he’s a pretty good hitter. So I think he’ll start there.”
TA: And will the outfielders rotate depending on who’s pitching?
Kellington: “Yeah. Tony Concessi is another one who’s going to be really important for us this year. He’s improved a lot as a hitter and as an outfielder, so he’ll see a good amount of time there.”
TA: You guys are pulling from five towns. How did that work out in terms of people playing Little League against each other or with each other?
Kellington: “When I was in fifth and sixth grade, there weren’t a lot of kids who played baseball (for Calais). And I remember having to combine with East Montpelier for my sixth grade year. So I actually didn’t play against a lot of these kids in baseball because the whole Little League thing got scrambled after numbers were dwindling. But it’s good to have a young core of players, because that will keep the (U-32) program going strong even after this year.”
TA: It’s tough to scout any opponents right now, but are there any other teams you think will be tough?
Kellington: “Fair Haven and Otter Valley are always two powers. I don’t really know much about many teams because we didn’t have a season last year. I’m assuming that Lake Region will be decent because they’re always good and they have a good program. And Harwood will probably be pretty good.”
TA: What do you think will be a couple of your team’s real strengths?
Kellington: “We have good pitching depth this year and we have a couple really good arms. And also our baseball intelligence. A lot of our guys are pretty smart and know the game pretty well, so I think that will be a strength of ours. And we have more depth that we’ve had in past years. A couple years ago, if someone got hurt or if someone couldn’t play, there wasn’t really someone who we knew could take their spot. But this year we have 11 or 12 guys who are all good baseball players. So it’s nice to have that depth, and especially down the lineup. All nine guys in the lineup can hit, so that’s a big strength of ours.”
TA: Out of all the sports at U-32, baseball is one of the few that still doesn’t have a title. But do you think the trajectory is looking good right now for the program?
Kellington: “Yeah, Geoff is a great coach and he’s really involved in everything. He’s already done great things for the program, and right now there’s a young core of players. We have seven sophomores, which is huge numbers — especially for baseball. So maybe that will help the program in the future.”
TA: Coach Green played for Mount Mansfield and Skidmore. If you had to describe him as a coach, what would you say?
Kellington: “We have a lot of conversations about positions and where people are going to play. He’s open to learn, and he’s open to listen to what the players have to say. It’s a player-run team, and he does a good job of stepping back and letting the players work with each other. But then he also does a good job of knowing when to step in and take control and when to teach himself.”
TA: Are there any games that are marked in red on the schedule for you guys?
Kellington: “It’s alway nice to play Montpelier just because they’re our rivals. I’m lined up to pitch the second game we play against them, which will be fun. This year we’re also playing North Country, which we haven’t played before. So that’s a new matchup and it should be a good game.”
TA: From a scouting point of view, what are some things people notice about what you bring to the mound?
Kellington: “From talking to scouts and college coaches, they say I’m an athletic pitcher. I’m athletic in my delivery and I’m really competitive. I always want to strike everyone out and I always want to blow it by people. But another one of my strengths is my ability to pitch — not just throw hard. I have pretty good secondary stuff: I have a good curveball and a pretty good slider and change-up. When I face really good hitters, one of my strengths is being able to keep hitters off-balance and being able to pitch around people and attack in a lot of different ways.”
TA: Do a lot of people ask you if you’re going to ever play for the Mountaineers?
Kellington: “Yeah. And this summer I’m playing for the Lake Monsters. They disbanded their single-A team and they came back with the Futures League. The Nashua Silver Knights are in it and there are some Massachusetts and Connecticut teams. It will start while we’re in school season, so I won’t play at the beginning. But once school ends I’ll go to the Lake Monsters, and the (MLB) draft is two weeks after I get there. So if I decide to go in the draft, then I’ll go. But if not, I’ll be with them the whole season.”
