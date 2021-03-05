NORTHFIELD – Stowe native Leocadia Clark helped the Norwich women’s hockey team secure its second straight victory over Castleton during Friday’s 2-0 shutout.
The freshman goalie stopped all 12 shots she faced to record her first collegiate shutout and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Norwich (2-1) relied on goals from senior forward KC Herne and freshman Ally LaGue. The Cadets picked up their second straight one-goal victory over Castleton after dropping the season opener last Friday in Northfield.
Following a scoreless opening period, the Cadets struck twice on the power play in a span of 47 seconds to seize control. LaGue scored her first collegiate goal, redirecting an initial shot from the point by her sister Nikki to open the scoring. Senior defenseman Samantha Benoit picked up the secondary assist.
Norwich scored again 47 seconds later, with Herne beating Castleton goalie Kirsten DiCicco through the five-hole for her first goal of the season. Sophomore forward Ann-Frederique Guay directed a centering pass from the corner boards toward freshman Melianne Reynolds in front of the net. Reynolds got a piece of the puck and then it trickled over to Herne, who fired it past DiCicco. Norwich outshot Castleton 39-12, holding a 37-8 advantage after two periods.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, Castleton 0
RUTLAND – The Cadets blanked Castleton for the second time in 48 hours on Friday night.
Junior goalie Drennen Atherton posted his second straight shutout, stopping all 16 shots he faced to improve to 2-0 in his Cadet career. He helped Norwich extend its NCAA-record shutout streak to 673 minutes, 51 seconds.
Norwich (2-0-0) received goals from sophomore Niks Krollis and senior Carter Cowlthorp. After a scoreless first period, Krollis capitalized on assists from Philip Elgstam and Braedyn Aubin. Cowlthorp added an empty-net goal with 21 seconds remaining off an assist from senior Scott Swanson. Norwich outshot Castleton 36-16.
Norwich will host Castleton at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 73, Norwich 54
CASTLETON – The Spartans were led by Emilee Bose’s 25 points and eight rebounds Friday night at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Elise Magro added 17 points and Brooke Raiche had 11 points in the victory. The Cadets led by six after one, but a dominant 13-4 second quarter put the Spartans in control and they built on from there.
Norwich’s Caileigh Travers tied her career-high with a 13-point effort or the third-straight game and added a career-high 17 rebounds. Teammate Emily Schromm also set a new personal benchmark in scoring by netting 15 points on a career-best five 3-pointers. Kailynne Frederick added 11 points and seven rebounds in defeat.
Norwich will next face NVU-Johnson for the third time this season on Sunday when the team finally plays in its season home opener at Andrews Gym. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
