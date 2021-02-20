BILL HENCHEY MEMORIAL

VERMONT CUP SKI RESULTS

15-KILOMETER FREESTYLE

FEB. 20, 2021

CRAFTSBURY, VT

WOMEN

1. Caitlin Patterson, 40:44.6
2. Margie Freed, 43:24.7
3. Callie Young, 44:17.3
4. Michaela Keller-Miller, 44:20.4
5. Rena Schwartz, 44:22.3
6. Rose Clayton, 45:13.7
7. Camille Bolduc, 46:07.8
8. Emma Strack, 46:21.7
9. Avery Ellis, 46:57.4
10. Rebecca Cunningham, 47:05.9
11. Hattie Barker, 47:17.5
12. Charlotte Brown, 47:37.9
13. May Lamb, 47:42.3
14. Emma Crum, 48:08
15. Charlotte Ogden, 48:08.1
16. Quincy Massey-Bierman, 48:29.3
17. Lydia Hodgeman, 48:33.6
18. Emma Page, 48:59.4
19. Isabelle Serrano, 49:08.3
20. Maggie McGee, 49:21.7
21. Ayla Bodach-Turner, 50:32.6
22. Sage Freeman, 50:35.5
23. Marika Massey-Bierman, 50:55.4
24. Mackenzie Greenberg, 51:02.2
25. Maeve Fairfax, 51:10.9
26. Liza Bell, 52:14
27. Adrienne Remick, 52:42.3
28. Hanna Holm, 54:13.4
29. Snow Lindemuth, 56:05.5
30. Celia Cote, 57:25

MASTERS

1. Anna Schulz, 47:08.4
2. Audrey Mangan, 47:56.7
3. Sara Falconer, 48:15.8
4. Sara Graves, 48:29
5. Katrina Derrick, 51:13.8
6. Heather Voisin, 53:07
7. Rosemary Shea-Cobb, 54:13
8. Rosalie Wilson, 54:30.5
9. Jessica Bolduc, 55:26.5
10. Allison Van Akkeren, 56:24
11. Sylvia Winter, 59:41.9
12. Meghan Cope, 1:04:33.9
13. Katie HIll, 1:10:21.3

U-16 GIRLS (7.5K)

1. Julia Thurston, 23:26.1
2. Miley Bletzer, 24:11.6
3. Amelia Circosta, 25:15.1
4. Virginia Cobb, 24:31.8
5. Anika Leahy, 24:36.8
6. Margaret Voisin, 24:41.6
7. Ruth Krebs, 24:50.7
8. Greta Kilburn, 25:44.3
9. Sadie Bell, 25:53.5
10 Gillian Fairfax, 25:57.1
11. Rosalie Brown, 26:18.8
12. Maisie Franke, 26:55.1
13. Anna Isselhardt, 26:59.1
14. Sara McGill, 27:51.1
15. Finley Barker, 27:58.1
16. Meg MacLaury, 28:20.1
17. Erin Geisler, 29:37.2
18. Jane Stout, 30:28.5
19. Ada Mahood, 31:42.2
20. Izze Baggish, 34:59.9

