LOUDON, N.H. — Wayne Helliwell Jr. reigned supreme at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by winning the American-Canadian Tour Full Throttle 75.
Helliwell grabbed the lead for good from Bryan Kruczek on lap 42 and crushed the competition down the stretch in his orange No. 27 car to earn the 14th points-counting victory of his ACT Late Model Tour career.
The three-time ACT champion was slated to start 10th for the main event but got a lucky break before the field even came to the grid when multiple cars failed pre-race technical inspection. One of the hardest-hit drivers was scheduled pole-sitter Ryan Kuhn, As a result, Helliwell took the initial start in seventh a rookie Derek Gluchacki led the field to the green flag.
Gluchacki held down the top position during the first 10 laps after an opening-lap wreck that collected Tom Sheehan, Nick Johnson and Jimmy Linardy. D.J. Shaw then took command, using the inside late to pass Gluchacki and picking up crucial bonus points in his championship battle with Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert.
Shaw’s stint in the front lasted eight circuits before Dillon Moltz swung underneath him to take control. Moltz spent the next eight laps pulling away as Shaw, Helliwell, Gluchacki, Kruczek and other top contenders battled for second place.
Helliwell was in second place when Stephen Donahue came to a halt near the start line, prompting the race’s second caution flag. Helliwell got the jump on the restart to lead lap 32. Moltz hung tough, getting back alongside Helliwell before Kruczek made it a three-wide battle entering turn three. After Moltz edged Kruczek by a hair at the line on lap 33, Kruczek took over the lead until a competition caution brought things to a halt at the halfway point.
Drivers eventually returned to the track after getting fresh tires and adjustments, and Helliwell again used a great restart to establish the No. 1 position. This time, Helliwell showcased the true potential of his Bruce Bernhardt–owned Ford, leaving the field far in his rear-view mirror.
Things closed up one more time when Moltz spun out of the third spot with six laps remaining, drawing the fourth-and-final yellow. Although Kruczek mounted a brief challenge on the restart, Helliwell got the best of him and sped away from the pack for his second ACT victory on the “Magic Mile”.
Hebert came alive late, passing Kruczek on the final lap for second. It was Hebert’s third straight runner-up finish at NHMS, dating back to the last two ACT Invitationals in 2016 and 2017.
Rookie Tom Carey was strong all day and finished fourth in his career-best ACT effort. Shaw took fifth, whileWoody Pitkat charged from the 24th starting spot to finish sixth. Moltz, Kuhn, Dylan Payea and Jesse Switser rounded out the top-10. Hebert now has a 40-point lead over Shaw with one point-counting event remaining.
Many of ACT’s best drivers will head toThunder Road for the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl. Qualifying Day is set for Oct. 3, with the three-segment Milk Bowl scheduled for Oct. 4. There will also be a Milk Bowl Friday racing Oct. 2. Nine divisions are scheduled for action during the three-day event.
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR
NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY
FULL THROTTLE 75 RESULTS
