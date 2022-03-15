Ava Thurston returned to her hometown of Waterbury earlier this week after delivering a performance for the ages at the 2022 junior national cross-country ski championships in Minneapolis.
The Harwood senior won the gold medal in all four of her under-18 girls races, recording huge margins of victory that turned most events into a competition for second place.
She completed a sweep of the individual races by placing first in a field of 97 athletes during 10-kilometer mass-start classic action. Thurston crossed the finish line in 27 minutes, 41.5 seconds on the three-lap course. She opened up an early lead and then pushed the pace on the second lap, establishing a 20-second advantage over the second-fastest skier. Thurston wound up beating runner-up Nina Schamberger by 31 seconds and was 46 seconds in front of third-place skier Molly Moening. Thurston’s Mansfield Nordic teammates Hattie Barker (17th, 30:02.3), Emma Page (25th, 30:11.9) and Virginia Cobb (28th, 30:12.8) also excelled.
Thurston and Barker teamed up with Stratton Mountain School racers Finnegan Bailey and Jack Lange to win the 4x3k mixed relay. Bailey skied the scramble leg and tagged off to Lange with a three-second gap behind a squad from the Midwest. Lange helped the New England contingent pull in front by five seconds seconds during the second leg before Barker got the job done during the third leg, padding her team’s lead to 14 seconds.
Thurston left nothing to chance during the anchor leg, recording the fastest split by nearly 30 seconds to finish off a commanding victory. Their team’s time of 29:33.3 was easily good enough to defeat the runner-up Midwest crew (30:16.6) in a field of 43 teams.
The last time an athlete won every race at the event was in 2011 when Jessie Diggins earned a sweep on the same trails in her home state. Last month Diggins captured a silver and bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics to follow up her gold medal from the 2018 Winter Games.
New England also triumphed in the U20 mixed relay, led by Jay’s Jack Young, Huntington’s Aidan Burt, Wheelock’s Nina Seemann and New Hampshire skier Catherine Stowe. Seemann, who races for Dartmouth College, posted the fastest anchor-leg time to help her team finish in 30:00.7. The second-place squad from Alaska crossed the line in 30:30.3 during a race featuring 27 teams.
Green Mountain Valley School racer Tabor Greenberg helped New England go 3-for-3 in the relays by scrambling for the victorious U16 squad. He teamed up with Quinn McDermott, Annelies Hannah and Middlebury standout Beth McIntosh for a time of 31:37.7. Runner-up honors in the 36-team field went to another contingent from the Midwest (31:48.9).
Seemann claimed her third gold medal in convincing fashion during the U20 mass-start classic race. Her time of 28:50.8 was over 18 seconds better than Stow’s runner-up result. Burt finished third during the mass-start U20 classic race, while Young was 13th.
Bailey kept the New England crew hot with a gold-medal showing in the U18 classic competition. He won a thriller during a stadium showdown with Steamboat Springs racer Trey Jones, prevailing by a split-second with a time of 23:57.3. Lange was seventh, Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio finished 16th and U-32’s Tzevi Schwartz was 22nd. Thurston’s younger sister Julia, a sophomore at Harwood, placed 10th in the U16 classic mass-start race. Craftsbury Academy eighth-grader was 13th and fellow Chargers star Anika Leahy finished 23rd. Greenberg took home the silver medal during the U16 boys event, finishing 1.26 seconds behind winner Wyatt Landon.
