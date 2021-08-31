The American-Canadian Tour heads to Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday for the 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic.
The $5,000-to-win showdown kicks off a “Show Me the Money” stretch for ACT with a quartet of high-paying competitions around the region.
Each of the next two points-counting events on the ACT schedule — Sunday’s Labor Day Classic 200 and the Fall Foliage 200 at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sept. 26 —will pay out $5,000 to the winner and $500 to the driver who takes the green flag. ACT including D.J. Shaw, Ben Rowe, Tom Carey III, Derek Gluchacki and Jimmy Hebert will go toe-to-toe against the best weekly racers from both tracks for more than $30,000 in posted awards per event.
Sandwiched between those events is a $10,000-to-win shootout for many of ACT’s top Canadian racers. The Bacon Bowl 200 is slated for Sept. 11 at Autodrome Chaudiere in Quebec. The event will not count for ACT points, but former event winners Patrick Laperle and Jonathan Bouvrette will headline a star-studded cast that also includes Dany Trepanier, Alexandre Tardif, Raphael Lessard and Alex Guenette.
This “Big Four” concludes with the Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road on Oct. 3. Officials have posted $62,000 in awards for the 59th Milk Bowl, which includes a $10,000 prize to win and a total of $1,100 to start. There will be $7,500 in lap money and $1,000 for the polesitter.
The Labor Day Classic is the only one of Thunder Road’s crown jewels that dates to the inaugural 1960 season. After a hiatus from 1978 to 1996, the event returned in 1997 and is now a staple of the ACT schedule. Some of the legends on the list of previous winners include Dave Dion, Larry Demar, Jean-Paul Cabana, the Dragon brothers, Dale Shaw, Robbie Crouch and Brian Hoar. Nick Sweet leads the way with four Labor Day Classic wins. No one else has triumphed more than twice.
There is plenty of intrigue to the event beyond the large purse and historical significance. For starters, the ACT championship battle remains tight. D.J. Shaw is still the leader, but Rowe is the new No. 2 man. Although Rowe finished third to Shaw’s second at Saturday’s Oxford Plains 125, Rowe’s bonus points for leading the most laps closed the gap between them to six points.
Tom Carey III is now 19 points behind Shaw after salvaging a ninth-place finish at Oxford despite experiencing handling issues. They are now the three front-runners for the nearly $12,000 in cash and contingency awards guaranteed to the champion. Derek Gluchacki, Stephen Donahue, rookie Shawn Swallow and Hebert will need to go on a rampage over the final four events to have a shot at the title.
Donahue and Hebert have a great chance to gain some ground at their home track of Thunder Road. To do so, they’ll have to beat out the track’s top weekly racers. Most of the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model regulars have already filed their Labor Day Classic entries. This includes top-10 point racers Christopher Pelkey, Tyler Cahoon, Kyle Pembroke, Brendan Moodie and Marcel J. Gravel. Donahue also races weekly at the track and earned a feature victory this year.
The leading rookie, Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear, is in for the 200-lap duel along with Orange’s Chip Grenier. Although points leader Jason Corliss and multi-time champion Scott Dragon have not yet sent in entries, they are expected to compete. Recent first-time winners Darrell Morin and Cooper Bouchard could also be in the mix.
Several part-timer racers with great success at Thunder Road are also committed to the event. Defending Labor Day Classic champion Bobby Therrien, reigning Community Bank N.A. 150 winner Brooks Clark and former Memorial Day Classic champion Cody Blake are gunning for the $5,000 top prize.
The Labor Day Classic also has a strategy element in the winning equation. Teams have the option to put on two fresh tires at any point during the feature. A racer with a good-but-not-great car could potentially steal the win thanks to a well-timed stop. At the same time, a driver who’s dominated the event may be hurt by pitting too soon or too late.
During recent years the top finishers in the Labor Day Classic went the whole 200 laps without pitting. This year will mark the first Classic with the new ACT Hoosier racing tire. At White Mountain Motorsports Park, new tires provided a noticeable advantage on long runs in the Midsummer Classic 250. It remains to be seen if fresh rubber will have the same effect at Thunder Road.
Fans will have plenty to cheer for on the Labor Day Classic undercard as well. Due to recent postponements, the RK Miles Street Stocks will run two features. The first feature has double the prize money courtesy of live streaming partner FloRacing.
A full card is also scheduled for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Including the qualifying rounds, nearly 500 laps of racing are planned for the event. There will also be holiday camping and a charity cornhole tournament on Saturday sponsored by 802 Cornhole.
Post time for the Labor Day Classic is 1 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no cost for children 5-and-under.
ACT POINT STANDINGS
