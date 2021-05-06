The American-Canadian Tour announced Thursday that it will award a $5,000 top prize to the champion of the inaugural New England Late Model Challenge Cup.
The new regional series is designed to reward weekly racers, with 33 drivers registered to create a points fund of $17,300.
The top-10 in the final standings will all receive a payout on top of prize money earned at their home track. Top weekly and regional racers such as Wayne Helliwell Jr., Jason Corliss, Stacy Cahoon, Woody Pitkat and early points leader Ryan Morgan are among those aiming for the $5,000 payday.
The runner-up in the 2021 ACT Challenge Cup is slated to receive a $2,500 bonus. The third-place finisher will earn $2,000, with $1,700 going to the fourth-place racer. Each of the top-10 finishers in the season-long standings will take home at least $700.
Multiple contingency awards are also on the line. Port City Racecars and Crazy Horse Racing will raffle off a new ACT chassis at the end of the season. To be eligible, drivers must have registered for the Challenge Cup by the April 5 deadline and competed in at least 10 eligible events.
ARBodies and Five Star Race Car Bodies have also posted $500 product certificates for a season-ending draw. These will be raffled off among drivers who finish in the top-10 in points and run that respective car type throughout the year.
Drivers can earn points at nine tracks this year. Vermont’s track is Thunder Road, while New Hampshire’s venues will be White Mountain Motorsports Park, Lee USA Speedway, Monadnock Speedway Claremont Motorsports Park and Hudson Speedway. The Cup series also features Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway and New London-Waterford Speedbowl in addition to Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway.
Several tracks have already held Challenge Cup events. Morgan has declared Thompson Speedway as his home track and came in second at the annual Icebreaker. He made the trip to Seekonk Speedway May 2 for their opener and wound up fifth. With both events meeting the 18-car “full field” requirement under the Challenge Cup point system, Morgan is off to a strong start.
Seekonk regulars Gerry DeGasperre Jr and Mark Hudson also started their Challenge Cup seasons at Seekonk with top-10 finishes. Derek Gluchacki, Pitkat, Charles Bailey III, Brian Tagg and Charles Bailey IV have an event in the books from the Thompson Icebreaker.
There is still a long way to go and plenty of time for other drivers to make a move. Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park have the most registered Challenge Cup drivers, but they have yet to begin their weekly Late Model seasons. White Mountain has its first eligible Challenge Cup event this Saturday, while Thunder Road begins the Late Model slate on May 30. New London-Waterford Speedbowl, which has several racers gunning for the Challenge Cup, also will run its first Late Model event May 8 as part of the annual Blastoff.
