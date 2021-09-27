Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert kept up a remarkable late-season rebirth Sunday by earning his third American-Canadian Tour victory of the year in the Fall Foliage 200 at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Hebert ran down Derek Gluchacki and went three-wide with 26 laps to go for the victory and a $5,000 winner’s purse.
It was the latest in a nearly perfect stretch for the reigning ACT champion. In the six races following his opening-event win at the Northeast Classic, Hebert had endured the worst stretch of his ACT Late Model Tour career. In the last three events he finished first, second and first to re-enter the top-five for ACT points.
Eight-time White Mountain track champion Quinny Welch earned the pole in qualifying and led the first 43 laps while holding off Ben Rowe. The multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion tested Welch several times and led one circuit following a caution for a tangle between Corey Mason and Shawn Swallow. But Welch quickly moved back out in front.
Following another caution flag on lap 50 when Mason and Stephen Donahue got cracked up entering turn four, Alby Ovitt became the new challenger. Like Rowe, he got to the door of Welch on multiple occasions and managed to lead a lap. Welch quickly regained the lead by using the momentum of the high side to his advantage. As the battle raged, Gluchacki and Hebert worked their way into the top-five after starting mid-pack.
Gluchacki got around Ovitt for second near the halfway point when Ovitt broke loose while attempting to pass Welch. When the fourth and final caution flag flew on lap 110 for Reilly Lanphear’s spin, several contenders went to pit road for fresh right-side tires. Points leader D.J. Shaw, Gabe Brown, Jeff Marshall and Bryan Masonwere were among the drivers to make the upgrade.
The leaders stayed out on the track, and during the restart Gluchacki blew past Welch for the lead. Hebert and Dillon Moltz followed him through as the handling quickly went away on Welch’s car.
As Gluchacki drove away from the field, Hebert did his best to hold off Moltz while also saving enough for a late run. And with 40 laps remaining, Hebert decided it was time to go.
The multi-time White Mountain winner needed just 12 laps to erase the two-second lead Gluchacki had established. Gluchacki sped to the inside of Bryan Mason with 28 laps in at attempt to close the gap to one lap. But Hebert dove under both of them while coming off turn two. They negotiated the next two turns without making contact and Hebert took the top spot with 174 laps on the scoreboard.
Gluchacki fell into the clutches of Moltz as they duked it out for the second position, while Hebert drove off into the White Mountain foliage. It was the 10th career ACT victory for Hebert, giving him lots of momentum going into the upcoming Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road.
Moltz finally sped past Gluchacki with six laps left to finish second. Gabe Brown, who was nearly a lap down after a spin on lap 60, drove back through the field to steal third from Gluchacki on the final lap. Ovitt, Rowe, Shaw, Tyler Cahoon, Welch and Erick Sands completed the top-10.
Thanks to a heat race win and the bonus points for leading a lap, Rowe leads Shaw by one point in the ACT standings with two events to go. Tom Carey III, who entered White Mountain third in the standings, was the victim of a hard crash in qualifying and didn’t get to start the feature.
Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard put a stamp on the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger championship by winning his sixth Tiger feature of the year and seventh overall at White Mountain. Woodard started seventh in the first 25-lap segment and patiently waited out a traffic jam at the front. Once a lane opened, Woodard took it and motored past Michael Potter with seven laps remaining to earn the Segment 1 victory.
The second segment was much of the same with Woodard patiently navigating from shotgun on the grid. He eventually got up to the second position to contend for another first-place finish. And while Woodard didn’t have time to catch Barton’s Shane Sicard for the perfect score, his combined total of three points was more than enough for the overall win and the championship.
Sicard combined his Segment 2 victory with a fourth in Segment 1 for five points, which gave him second overall on a tiebreaker over Thetford’s Brandon Gray (second and third). Tanner Woodard (eight points) and Bryan Wall Jr. (nine points) rounded out the top-5.
Northfield’s Josh Vilbrin won the two-segment exhibition event for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Vilbrin drew the 12th starting spot for the first 20-lap segment and navigated through some intense side-by-side action, eventually crossing the Segment 1 line third behind Barre drivers Taylor Sayers and Jamie York.
In the second stanza, Vilbrin and York were again able to come from the back while Sayers stalled out mid-pack. Vilbrin grabbed the segment lead from Justin Blakely following a lap-seven caution and watched in his rear-view mirror as Blakely and York waged war for second. York finally got past Blakely after some slight contact with two laps to go. Both Vilbrin and York had a total score of four points, but Vilbrin was awarded the victory because of his better finish in the last segment.
Sayers finished third overall after adding a fifth-place results in Segment 2 to his Segment 1 victory. Nate Brien (fourth and fourth) and Blakely (seventh and third ) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the final rundown.
Many of the biggest ACT Late Model stars will be at Barre’s Thunder Road for the $10,000-to-win Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl on Sunday. The three-day event begins with Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Milk Bowl Friday and Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Qualifying Day on Saturday.
