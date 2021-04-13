Drivers like Jimmy Hebert grew up dreaming of one day racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The Williamstown native will have that opportunity Saturday during the Northeast Classic, and he’ll be among the favorites to win at “The Magic Mile.”
Although a potentially big payday is foremost in many racers’ minds, the event will also serve as an early proving ground for five major regional touring series. The NHMS venue is the region’s biggest motorsports mecca, and the Northeast Classic allows anyone from touring legends to weekly warriors an opportunity to race.
“I think events like the Northeast Classic are good for short track racing in general,” Hebert said. “It’s good for sponsors because you can get them recognized on a bigger stage. We’ve seen the success the Dirt Track Nationals had at Bristol, and then the Short Track Nationals of the last couple years. I think if more regions around the country started doing things like this, it would be good for their individual series. And it would be good for different tracks allowing small teams to compete in big shows like that.”
Hebert is the defending champs for the American-Canadian Tour Late Model Tour. Saturday will be the first points-counting event of the 2021 ACT season, while racers in the Northeast Mini Stock Tour will also battle for points. For the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, Saturday will mark their second North Series and third National Series events of the year.
The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge has its second event of 2021 after the Thompson Speedway Icebreaker. The defending champions in action Saturday could include Hebert (ACT), D.J. Shaw (PASS North), Mike Hopkins (PASS National), Desmond Skillings (NEMTS) and Duane Knoll (Pro Trucks).
Hebert earned two ACT Tour victories last season and cracked the top 10 every time he raced. And it’s no secret how badly he wants to add an NHMS winner’s trophy to his collection. He has recorded three straight runner-up finishes at the track, dating back to the days of the ACT Invitational. Now that the Hebert Excavation team finally has the championship they’ve been dreaming of, they can go for broke at one of the tracks they respect the most.
“I remember going to the very first ACT Invitational (in 2009) back when I was racing Tigers and watching from the stands,” Hebert said. “Me and my dad looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to win this race someday.’ Obviously, we don’t have the Invitational anymore. But luckily we still get to race there. …Starting the season at NHMS will actually be better for us. Last year we couldn’t be really aggressive with the setup or my driving because I had a point cushion I was trying to protect going into the last race. So we had to go about things a lot differently. Whereas at the Invitational, there were no points. So you just went for it. We’ve won the championship now, so there’s no points lead to protect this time. We’re going to go for it.”
Many other ACT stars will be top threats to prevail at NHMS. Shaw and Maine driver Ben Rowe, both multi-time PASS champions, begin full-season ACT campaigns at NHMS. Shaw finished second in ACT points for 2020,while Rowe won the season finale. Tom Carey III has earned multiple top-10 results at NHMS, while Derek Gluchacki is aiming for greater things after winning the 2020 ACT Rookie of the Year award. Ryan Kuhn, Bobby Therrien, Woody Pitkat, Stephen Donahue, Jesse Switser and Dylan Payea are also top contenders.
Shaw made a solid 2021 debut at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway last weekend in his bid for a fourth straight PASS North title. Hopkins began his PASS National Championship defense with a pair of podium finishes at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway. Both know a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with its $5,000 prize, would be a big boost to their title dreams and bank account.
They’ll both have to beat Eddie “The Outlaw” MacDonald to win this weekend. PASS has held two previous NHMS events in its long history, and MacDonald won both. Derek Griffith has won all three PASS-sanctioned events this year, meaning at least one perfect streak must end. Johnny Clark, Travis Benjamin, Gabe Brown, Ben Ashline, Curtis Gerry and Ben Ashline are among those attempting to end the run for both.
Skillings begins his title defense in the North East Mini Stock Tour. He won the 2020 championship by a single point, thanks to a victory in the season finale. Another former champion, Cody Leblanc, is one of his likely challengers along with Emerson Cayer.
Knoll started his campaign with a fourth-place finish at Thompson Speedway. However, 2019 champion Gerard “G-Rod” Giordano Jr. sits on top of the standings after edging Ryan Vanasse for the win.
Saturday’s six-division card features $5,000-to-win events for the ACT Late Model Tour, PASS Super Late Models, and Tour-type Modifieds. The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge, 8-Cylinder Street Stocks and North East Mini Stock Tour are also on the card.
Qualifying begins at 11 a.m., with features starting at 1:30 p.m. General admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets will be sold at the track on race day.
