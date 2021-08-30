Williamstown driver Jimmy Hebert snapped one of the driest spells of his racing career by winning the American-Canadian Tour Oxford Plains 125 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway.
The reigning ACT champion dove underneath Ben Rowe on the backstretch with 27 laps to go and led the rest of the way to become the first repeat winner this season.
It was a welcome sight for Hebert, who encountered nothing but misfortune since his victory in the season-opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Since that time, he posted one top-10 result and failed to finish multiple times. For one night, though, all of that melted away as Hebert returned to his winning ways down the stretch to snag his ninth ACT victory.
Rowe showed the way for most of the event’s first half after pole-sitter Matthew Morrill led the first four circuits. A trio of cautions between laps 39 and 40, concluded by a four-car calamity in turn one, erased the margin Rowe had established. When the race finally got rolling again, Rowe had Mike Hopkins, Hebert and Derek Gluchacki breathing down his neck.
Hopkins powered beneath Rowe entering turn one on the 63rd circuit, only to have Dave MacDonald’s spin off turn four to bring out the yellow and negate the pass. On the restart, Hopkins put the nose of his car out front from the outside lane for three circuits before Rowe regained the lead.
Hopkins switched things back up and wheeled below Rowe on lap 73 to grab the lead for a second time. Gluchacki followed him through the open lane to keep things close at the front of the pack. As they navigated around a lapped car on the frontstretch three laps later, the teenager took advantage of a slight bobble by Hopkins to go inside him for the top spot.
The reigning Rookie of the Year was still out in front when the race’s sixth caution flew on lap 88 for debris in turn one. Gluchacki jumped ahead on the restart, but a lap later Hopkins made contact with Gluchacki while the drivers were coming out of turn two. The leader looped it with the whole field managing to dodge him, and both drivers went to the rear as a result.
That handed the lead back to Rowe, with Hebert alongside. Hebert was content on the restart to tuck in line behind Rowe. But with 27 laps to go, Hebert timed his turn-two exit perfectly and got a run to the low lane, riding the momentum to the lead. He survived one more restart with seven laps remaining to win as part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250” program for the second straight year.
D.J. Shaw slipped inside Rowe on the final run to take second. Despite dropping to third in the final rundown, Rowe still gained ground on Shaw in the championship chase due to his bonus points for leading the most laps. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. quietly worked his way from the 17th starting position to take fourth.
Hopkins roared back through the field after his incident for a fifth-place finish. Bobby Therrien, Gluchacki, Quinny Welch, Tom Carey III and Trent Goodrow completed the top-10.
The ACT Late Model Tour heads to Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday. Post time is 1 p.m. for the Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic. Regional stars will take on many of the track’s top weekly Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model drivers in a 200-lap, $5,000-to-win holiday weekend showdown. The card also includes double features for the RK Miles Street Stocks, plus the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Admission to the Labor Day Classic is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no cost for children 5-and-under. The event will also be televised live on FloRacing.
