OXFORD, MAINE — Williamstown driver Jimmy Hebert locked up his first American-Canadian Tour title with a third-place finish during a 150-lap season finale Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway
Hebert claimed the crown after placing second or third in the ACT standings four times during his career. Ben Rowe broke a long ACT dry spell with his victory. It was the multi-time Pro All Star Series champion’s first win in an ACT-sanctioned event since 2006.
Jamie Swallow Jr. set the early tempo, snatching the lead from pole-sitter Marcel J. Gravel amidst a trio of early cautions. Once the field got going, Swallow put several seconds between himself and a raging battle that included Ryan Kuhn, Rowe, Tom Carey III, D.J Shaw and Derek Gluchacki.
Swallow ran away again following a pair of lap-42 yellows. But when the race resumed after a lap-62 red flag for T.J. Laro’s head-on frontstretch crash, things tightened up again. Rowe stuck with Swallow this time around, while Shaw also got into the mix.
After following an increasingly loose Swallow through some lapped traffic, Rowe put his Ford to the inside entering turn one on the 81st circuit. He completed the pass just before the seventh caution flag flew for Jeff Lebrecque Jr.’s spin. Swallow put his bumper back ahead for a lap following the restart, but Rowe surged in front once again the next time around.
Hebert needed a 16th-place finish or better to lock up the championship, but he was far from conservative. The former Thunder Road regular moved into third following the lap-81 caution and slid into second after a lap-107 yellow when Peyton Lanphear climbed the dirt pile in front of a backstretch light pole. As Swallow and Shaw struggled, the Massachusetts trio of Carey, Kuhn and Gluchacki rejoined the fray.
The final caution flag flew after Lebrecque pounded the wall on the front chute, setting up a 36-lap shootout to end the season. As the laps wound down, Rowe, Hebert, Carey III and Kuhn broke away while running inches apart for the win. Carey got beneath Hebert for second with five laps to go and made a run at Rowe. But the crafty veteran held him off by a car-length at the end.
Carey’s second-place finish was the best of his ACT career. Kuhn came in fourth, while Gluchacki secured ACT Rookie of the Year honors with a career-best fifth-place result. Swallow, Stephen Donahue, Erick Sands and Gravel rounded out the top-10.
East Montpelier’s Joey Laquerre placed 12th, while Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey was 15th. Waterbury drivers Reilly Lanphear (17th) and Peyton Lanphear (19th) also cracked the top-20.
Ben Belanger delivered a masterful showing in the Flying Tiger Oxford Open, earning his second victory of the season. Belanger started on the outside pole and immediately put his fender out front of Hardwick’s Jaden Perry. After running side-by-side for several laps, Belanger got clear and immediately started driving away from the field.
Reigning Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion Jason Woodard got around Perry for second following a lap-23 caution for Colin Cornell’s stalled machine. Woodard did his best to pass Belanger on two subsequent restarts, but Belanger had more than enough to counter. The youngster pulled away following the final caution at lap 42 to win by a straightaway over Woodard. Belanger earned all three of his career Flying Tiger victories during 75-lap races.
Thetford’s Brandon Gray made his way through the pack to finish third. Kelsea Woodard attempted to catch Gray in the closing stages before settling for fourth. Sam Caron, Cameron Ouellette, Perry, Bryan Wall Jr., Tanner Woodard and Kevin Streeter completed the top-10.
