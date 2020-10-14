The American-Canadian Tour will descend upon Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway this Saturday at 1 p.m. for the final event of the 2020 racing season. A 150-lap event for the ACT Late Model Tour and the Oxford Open for the ACT Flying Tigers mark the final racing action for the 35th season of ACT competition.
The racer with the most to gain this weekend is Jimmy Hebert. The Williamstown driver in his ninth year of regular ACT Late Model Tour competition, and he can practically taste the championship. After multiple second- and third-place point finishes during past seasons, and with a growing family taking up more of his time, Hebert knows this his best chance yet to finally bring home a crown.
He enters Saturday with a 38-point lead over New Hampshire driver D.J. Shaw. If Shaw earns maximum points at Oxford, Hebert needs to finish 10th or better to claim the title. Hebert’s two victories this year also give him the tiebreaker because Shaw has yet to win in ACT competition.
Despite the unique challenges to the season, the finale is still brimming with excitement and intrigue. Hebert and Shaw will be joined by standouts Ben Rowe, Dylan Payea and Derek Gluchack, among others. They’ll be joined by Flying Tiger standouts Jason Woodard, Cameron Ouellette, Colin Cornell and more in an encore trip to the 3/8-mile oval.
Saturday’s event is the third ACT trip of the year to Oxford. It is the first time since 2008 that ACT has three events in a season at the track. All the contenders have plenty of laps under their belts, giving them a good idea of what works and what doesn’t. That means everyone is likely to have their best machine possible, setting up a shootout among ACT’s top divers.
If Shaw can pull off the comeback, he would make history along the way. The three-time Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model champion would become the first driver to also own an ACT title. As the current PASS point leader and most recent series winner, Shaw has a chance to win two of the Northeast’s most prestigious touring titles in the same year.
Shaw and Rowe have triple-duty planned for the weekend. The multi-time champions are running a pair of PASS North Series event on Saturday and Sunday. In between, they will tackle the ACT Late Model Tour main event. Rowe finished second to Hebert in the last visit to Oxford and aims to improve by one spot.
There is also plenty is left to decide behind Hebert and Shaw. Ryan Kuhn sits third in the standings, but he is scrambling to get a car together after destroying his ride in a rollover at the Milk Bowl.
That could open the door for youngsters like Payea and Gluchacki. Payea had the race of his Late Model career in ACT’s second Oxford visit, finishing fourth after a wire-to-wire long battle. Gluchacki is in the driver’s seat for the ACT Rookie of the Year title and has been a consistent top-10 finisher all year.
Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey is another racer to watch as he tries to keep his Rodney Rood–owned Chevrolet in the top-five in owner points. Joining the young guns will be 77-year-old Joey Laquerre. The veteran East Montpelier driver will be behind the wheel of the car Scott Payea drove to two series championships.
The ACT Flying Tigers are part of Saturday’s card as well for the second Oxford Open 75. The race last year was a hit with teams and fans, and another solid showing is expected.
Woodard won the inaugural Oxford Open and is the reigning Thunder Road champion. The Waterbury driver is bringing a whole fleet of cars this time around. Woodard’s children, third-year Tiger racer Kelsea and Thunder Road Street Stock runner-up Tanner, are also racing this weekend. In addition, the team maintains a car for rookie Bryan Wall Jr., who won twice at Thunder Road this year.
Hardwick’s Jaden Perry will attempt to equal Woodard’s accomplishment from 2019 in more ways than one. He has already posted victories at Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park this year. An Oxford win would give him first-place trophies from three tracks.
Other notable names who have filed Flying Tiger entries include Thunder Road regular Cameron Ouellette, multi-time White Mountain winner Michael Clark and rising star Colin Cornell. Brothers Adam and Aaron Maynard will battle for bragging rights, while Kevin Streeter makes a rare 2020 appearance. Williston’s Justin Prescott, a multi-time Road Warrior winner, is making his Flying Tiger debut in a car purchased from Cooper Bouchard.
