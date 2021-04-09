Jimmy Hebert will begin his American-Canadian Tour title defense at a track where he is still eyeing an elusive victory.
The Williamstown driver is set to join many of the region’s top ACT stars April 17 for the inaugural Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Both ACT and Pro All Stars Series officials originally planned to debut the Northeast Classic in 2020. The event was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the delay has not dampened the enthusiasm of teams or fans. Many of the biggest names in New England auto racing will be in the mix at “The Magic Mile” for a six-division card.
One glance at the entry lists reveals many of the region’s premier drivers along with a slew of rising stars who will have the chance to show off their talents. The competitors will compete in front of in-person fans while also reaching an international audience on Speed51.TV.
The ACT Late Model Tour and PASS Super Late Models will run 50-lap, $5,000-to-win Northeast Classic events. The ACT race is the opener of the 2021 championship season. Hebert has finished runner-up in his last three NHMS starts, making the Hebert Excavation team even more hungry for victory.
A large field is standing in Hebert’s way. Two multi-time PASS champions Ben Rowe and D.J. Shaw are bidding for victory. Both are planning to run the full ACT schedule this year and know the importance of a good start.
The last three ACT Rookies of the Year — Dylan Payea, Ryan Kuhn and Derek Gluchacki — are also on the entry list. So are Woody Pitkat and Tom Carey III, two Southern New England standouts who are always strong at NHMS. Former Thunder Road champion Bobby Therrien, Busch North Series legend Jamie Aube, defending Riverside Speedway champion Shawn Swallow and breakout performer Trent Goodrow are four more drivers expected to compete.
For the PASS Super Late Models, the Northeast Classic is the third event in this year’s National Championship. Derek Griffith, who swept the first two events at Hickory Motor Speedway, is on the entry list for round three. So are Rowe, Shaw, Johnny, Clark and Travis Benjamin, all of whom are multi-time champions who want another crown.
Eddie “The Outlaw” MacDonald, the winner of the last PASS event at NHMS, is expected to attempt to defend that crown. Curtis Gerry, Jake Johnson, Dennis Spencer and reigning PASS National champion Mike Hopkins are among those aiming to stop him.
The 50-lap, $5,000-to-win Tour-type Modified shootout will also feature an elite field of open-wheel stars. Bobby Santos III has five NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour wins at the track, including last year’s Musket 200. With just 50 laps on the card this time, Santos and others will have to take a different path to victory.
This year, Santos is returning to the wheel of No. 44 Tinio Racing team after posting a dozen Whelen Modified Tour wins. The duo reunites at this weekend’s Thompson Icebreaker 125 as a tune-up for NHMS.
“I think we’ve just got to be better right away at the beginning of the race,” Santos said of the 50-lap Classic. “I know a lot of times, we’ve made adjustments partway through the race and gotten better. But you just have to be prepared to be ready to race right away and be in position. I’ve been looking forward to coming and doing these races (with the Tinio’s). Unfortunately, I didn’t get to race at Thompson last year. It feels like forever since I’ve raced here. I’ve definitely missed it. I’m just excited to be back in a Modified and race with these guys. We’ve had a lot of fun racing together.”
As always, Santos will have fierce challengers. Eric Goodale, who just captured a crown jewel victory at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, is coming to New Hampshire. So is defending Thompson World Series winner Craig Lutz in a Goodie Motorsports team car. Martinsville runner-up Sam Rameau, multi-time Modified winner Mike Christopher Jr. and Matt Swanson are a few other notables planning to roll through the gates.
The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge, North East Mini Stock Tour and 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open complete the card. The Pro Trucks are making their maiden voyage to “The Magic Mile.” Defending champion Duane Noll, Dave Koenig, Gerard Giordano Jr. and Ryan Vanasse will open the 2021 season at this weekend’s Thompson Icebreaker.
The North East Mini Stock Tour is returning to NHMS for the 2021 debut. Matthew Kimball, the winner of the last NEMST event at the track in 2019, will one driver to watch as will defending series champion Desmond Skillings. The $1,000-to-win Street Stock Open entry list is growing fast, with 8-cylinder warriors such as Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Corey Hutchings, Ryan Waterman, Kyle Gero and Jesse Gleason ready to shine at New England’s only superspeedway.
Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. prior to features at 1:30 p.m. General admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under. Tickets will be sold at the track on race day.
