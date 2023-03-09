BARRE — The rematch of the 2022 Division III boys basketball state championship game is set. Winooski-Hazen round 2 takes place Saturday afternoon at the Barre Auditorium.
Second-seeded Hazen locked up its spot in the Division III final with a dominant 66-43 win against No. 3 Thetford Academy Thursday night.
The Wildcats led by six at the end of the first quarter, but fully took control in the second quarter, taking a 31-17 edge into the break.
Hazen was up by 13 going into the fourth and really put the game away in the final quarter.
Brendan Moodie stepped up in a big way offensively for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 19 points with seven apiece coming in the first and third quarters.
Gabe Michaud added 16 points, Xavier Hill had 13 and Jadon Baker had seven. Senior star big man Tyler Rivard was held to just six points, but dominated the boards with 14 rebounds. Hill had five assists and Michaud had four steals.
Rivard pulled in his 1,000th career rebound on the night. According to Hazen coach Aaron Hill's research, he found only eight other male players to achieve that feat in Vermont. Even more impressive, Rivard accomplished the feat having lost half of one of his hoops seasons to COVID.
Mitchell Parkman led Thetford with 19 points to match Moodie. No other Panther had more than five points.
"Great team win for us. Tyler had some foul trouble and Thetford was collapsing on him, so we had several other guys step up," coach Hill said.. "Brendan Moodie, Gabe Michaud and Xavier Hill played fantastic. Gabe has to be the best sixth man in Vermont."
Tip-off of Saturday's Division III state championship game against Winooski is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
Winooski 71, BF 51
BARRE — Winooski was given its first real test of the D-III playoffs in the opening half of its D-III semifinal against No. 5 Bellows Falls.
The Terriers were down by just three points to the Spartans at the break, but Winooski turned up the heat on the defensive end of the floor in the second half.
The Spartans pushed their lead to 12 points at the end of three and kept adding on to win going away in the fourth.
